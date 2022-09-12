Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
calcoasttimes.com
Atascadero fires police chief, citing incompatibility with city manager
The city of Atascadero fired its police chief on Wednesday, citing incompatibility with the city’s top executive as reason for the termination. For weeks, City Manager Rachelle Rickard discussed firing the chief after he refused to adopt her management style, sources said. When the chief returned last month from vacation, Rickard told him he was fired.
calcoasttimes.com
SLOPD asks for help finding at-risk missing girl
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing girl who is said to be at-risk. Adrianna Zaragoza was last seen in San Luis Obispo, but she frequents the Five Cities area, according to police. Police describe Zaragoza as white with shoulder-length blonde hair that she had pulled into a bun.
calcoasttimes.com
Santa Maria woman identified as pedestrian killed on Highway 101 in Nipomo
The CHP has identified the woman struck and killed while attempting to cross Highway 101 in Nipomo last weekend as 30-year-old Amanda Figueroa, of Santa Maria. Shortly before 7 p.m. on Sept. 10, Figueroa was attempting to cross Highway 101 south of Tefft Street, heading from the east side of the highway to the west. Taylor Michio, 21, of Santa Monica, was driving northbound in a Toyota Prius at about 70 mph when the vehicle in front of him suddenly swerved to the right.
calcoasttimes.com
Fire breaks out near TownePlace Suites in SLO
A fire broke out behind the TownePlace Suites hotel in San Luis Obispo Friday morning. A caller reported the blaze shortly burning along Calle Joaquin beside TownePlace Suites and Highway 101 shortly before 7 a.m., according to Cal Fire. The fire sent smoke billowing over the highway. KSBY reports the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
calcoasttimes.com
Person hospitalized after Arroyo Grande apartment fire
Emergency personnel transported one person to the hospital following an apartment fire Wednesday morning in Arroyo Grande. At about 7:35 a.m., a caller reported the fire burning at an apartment complex located at 450 S. Elm Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a manager and residents had used fire extinguishers and a hose to knock down the blaze, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
calcoasttimes.com
SLO house fire displaces four residents
A house fire displaced four San Luis Obispo residents Tuesday night. At about 11 p.m., a caller reported the exterior of a house on Buchon Street near Johnson Avenue was on fire. The blaze extended to the home and into the attic, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
Comments / 0