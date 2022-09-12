ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTLA

Inmate resuscitated from apparent overdose at Santa Barbara County Jail

An inmate was resuscitated from an apparent overdose at the Santa Barbara County Jail on Thursday night. The unconscious male inmate was discovered inside a shared cell around 7 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Suspecting a possible overdose, jail staff members administered four doses of Narcan, a nasal spray opioid overdose […]
calcoasttimes.com

FBI called to investigate false report of shooter at Santa Barbara school

The Santa Barbara Police Department has requested the help of the FBI in investigating a false report it received on Tuesday of an active shooter at a high school campus. At about 1 p.m., a 911 caller reported an active shooter at Bishop Diego High School, police say. The police department received just the one call about the purported incident.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
oxnardpd.org

SUBJECT: Passenger Arrested with Stolen Firearm, Second Passenger Arrested for Violating POST Release Offender Terms

SUSPECTS: Alina Garcia, 23-year-old Camarillo resident. On September 14th, at approximately 5:05 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop for a suspected traffic infraction. Officers made contact with the occupants and noticed open alcoholic beverage containers in the vehicle. Officers conducted a record check and learned that one of the passengers, Jacob Steir, was on Post Release Supervision for committing an assault likely to produce great bodily injury. The Post Release Offender Program, created by Assembly Bill 109 – the 2011 Public Safety Realignment – mandates that individuals sentenced to non-violent, non-serious (irrespective of priors) or non-sex offenses will serve their sentences in county jails instead of state prison. The public should be aware that release under AB 109 is based on the offender’s most recent committing offense. Prior convictions are not considered. Steir is also a documented Oxnard criminal street gang member. A second passenger in the vehicle was identified as Alina Garcia. A records check revealed Garcia was on probation for providing false information to a peace officer.
OXNARD, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo police looking for missing teen

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing girl who is said to be at-risk. Adrianna Zaragoza was last seen in San Luis Obispo, but she frequents the Five Cities area, according to police. Police describe Zaragoza as white with shoulder-length blonde hair that she had pulled into a bun.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Santa Maria woman identified as pedestrian killed on Highway 101 in Nipomo

The CHP has identified the woman struck and killed while attempting to cross Highway 101 in Nipomo last weekend as 30-year-old Amanda Figueroa, of Santa Maria. Shortly before 7 p.m. on Sept. 10, Figueroa was attempting to cross Highway 101 south of Tefft Street, heading from the east side of the highway to the west. Taylor Michio, 21, of Santa Monica, was driving northbound in a Toyota Prius at about 70 mph when the vehicle in front of him suddenly swerved to the right.
NIPOMO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Killer Sought in Deadly Shooting of 14-Year-Old in Oxnard

Officers are asking for help in finding the shooter who killed a 14-year-old boy in Oxnard. On Monday at about 7:45 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to a call of a shooting and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The crime scene was in the 1300 block of South C Street.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Teenage Driver Dead, Three Passengers Injured in Solvang Crash

A Solvang teenager was pronounced dead and three female passengers were injured following a fatal crash on Ballard Canyon Road last night. According to California Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Roberto Garcia Jr. was driving northbound on Ballard Canyon in a 2005 BMW M3 with three female passengers ages 18-19, when Garcia “failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway” and veered off the right-hand side, crashing the sedan through a metal fence and into a tree before the car flipped onto its roof.
crimevoice.com

Four Busted Bringing Drugs into County Jail

September 8, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. – Perhaps hoping that the aroma of bad news is somehow mitigated if the public doesn’t get a whiff of it for a month or more, on September 7th Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Deputy Cody Sulflow finally announced the early August arrests of four individuals suspected of multiple criminal offenses involving the importation of controlled narcotics into the Ventura County Jail over the preceding three months.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release: Police release name of 14-year old victim killed by gunfire

SUBJECT: Police release name of 14-year old victim killed by gunfire. VICTIM: Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez, 14-year old Oxnard resident. The Oxnard Police Department has released the name of the 14-year old victim that was killed by gunfire. Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez was shot and killed Monday evening as he stood by a bus stop waiting for a ride home from a relative.
OXNARD, CA
kclu.org

Teen standing at bus stop fatally wounded on South Coast

There’s shock in a South Coast community over the shooting death of a teenager, who was apparently standing on a street waiting for a ride. Oxnard Police investigators say Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez was shot and killed as he stood at a bus stop waiting for a ride home from a relative.
OXNARD, CA

