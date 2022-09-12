SUSPECTS: Alina Garcia, 23-year-old Camarillo resident. On September 14th, at approximately 5:05 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop for a suspected traffic infraction. Officers made contact with the occupants and noticed open alcoholic beverage containers in the vehicle. Officers conducted a record check and learned that one of the passengers, Jacob Steir, was on Post Release Supervision for committing an assault likely to produce great bodily injury. The Post Release Offender Program, created by Assembly Bill 109 – the 2011 Public Safety Realignment – mandates that individuals sentenced to non-violent, non-serious (irrespective of priors) or non-sex offenses will serve their sentences in county jails instead of state prison. The public should be aware that release under AB 109 is based on the offender’s most recent committing offense. Prior convictions are not considered. Steir is also a documented Oxnard criminal street gang member. A second passenger in the vehicle was identified as Alina Garcia. A records check revealed Garcia was on probation for providing false information to a peace officer.

OXNARD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO