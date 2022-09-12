Read full article on original website
Inmate resuscitated from apparent overdose at Santa Barbara County Jail
An inmate was resuscitated from an apparent overdose at the Santa Barbara County Jail on Thursday night. The unconscious male inmate was discovered inside a shared cell around 7 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Suspecting a possible overdose, jail staff members administered four doses of Narcan, a nasal spray opioid overdose […]
calcoasttimes.com
FBI called to investigate false report of shooter at Santa Barbara school
The Santa Barbara Police Department has requested the help of the FBI in investigating a false report it received on Tuesday of an active shooter at a high school campus. At about 1 p.m., a 911 caller reported an active shooter at Bishop Diego High School, police say. The police department received just the one call about the purported incident.
kvta.com
Jury Convicts Ventura Triple Shooting Suspect But NOT Of The Most Serious Charge Against Him
Updated--A jury Friday found the defendant in a Ventura triple shooting guilty, but NOT of the most serious charge against him. 26-year-old Glandros June, described by prosecutors as a transient, was facing Attempted Murder and other charges in connection with an April shooting outside of a tattoo parlor on Sherwin Avenue in Ventura that wounded three people.
How investigators ended MS-13’s reign of killing and terror in the Santa Maria Valley
“We had people dying every couple weeks and nothing to go on. We had to do something to stop the violence,” one investigator said.
oxnardpd.org
SUBJECT: Passenger Arrested with Stolen Firearm, Second Passenger Arrested for Violating POST Release Offender Terms
SUSPECTS: Alina Garcia, 23-year-old Camarillo resident. On September 14th, at approximately 5:05 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop for a suspected traffic infraction. Officers made contact with the occupants and noticed open alcoholic beverage containers in the vehicle. Officers conducted a record check and learned that one of the passengers, Jacob Steir, was on Post Release Supervision for committing an assault likely to produce great bodily injury. The Post Release Offender Program, created by Assembly Bill 109 – the 2011 Public Safety Realignment – mandates that individuals sentenced to non-violent, non-serious (irrespective of priors) or non-sex offenses will serve their sentences in county jails instead of state prison. The public should be aware that release under AB 109 is based on the offender’s most recent committing offense. Prior convictions are not considered. Steir is also a documented Oxnard criminal street gang member. A second passenger in the vehicle was identified as Alina Garcia. A records check revealed Garcia was on probation for providing false information to a peace officer.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo police looking for missing teen
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing girl who is said to be at-risk. Adrianna Zaragoza was last seen in San Luis Obispo, but she frequents the Five Cities area, according to police. Police describe Zaragoza as white with shoulder-length blonde hair that she had pulled into a bun.
calcoasttimes.com
Santa Maria woman identified as pedestrian killed on Highway 101 in Nipomo
The CHP has identified the woman struck and killed while attempting to cross Highway 101 in Nipomo last weekend as 30-year-old Amanda Figueroa, of Santa Maria. Shortly before 7 p.m. on Sept. 10, Figueroa was attempting to cross Highway 101 south of Tefft Street, heading from the east side of the highway to the west. Taylor Michio, 21, of Santa Monica, was driving northbound in a Toyota Prius at about 70 mph when the vehicle in front of him suddenly swerved to the right.
Small plane crashes on Ventura beach, no reported injuries
A small single-engine airplane crashed on a beach in Ventura on Friday afternoon, but no injuries were reported. The post Small plane crashes on Ventura beach, no reported injuries appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Teenager shot dead in Oxnard on Monday evening
Oxnard Police investigators are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was shot dead in Oxnard on Monday evening. The post Teenager shot dead in Oxnard on Monday evening appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Simi Valley man accused of manufacturing machine guns inside home using 3D printer, officials say
A Simi Valley man is accused of manufacturing machine guns inside his home using a 3D printer, authorities announced Thursday.
UPDATE: Children among eight injuries in crash near Vandenberg Village
A crash involving two vehicles injured eight people and blocked Hwy 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Rd. Friday morning.
Suspects wanted for Santa Barbara armed home invasion still outstanding, no threat to public
Santa Barbara Police officers are looking for multiple suspects wanted for entering a victim's Santa Barbara home armed with guns on Sunday afternoon. The post Suspects wanted for Santa Barbara armed home invasion still outstanding, no threat to public appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NBC Los Angeles
Killer Sought in Deadly Shooting of 14-Year-Old in Oxnard
Officers are asking for help in finding the shooter who killed a 14-year-old boy in Oxnard. On Monday at about 7:45 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to a call of a shooting and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The crime scene was in the 1300 block of South C Street.
Santa Barbara Independent
Teenage Driver Dead, Three Passengers Injured in Solvang Crash
A Solvang teenager was pronounced dead and three female passengers were injured following a fatal crash on Ballard Canyon Road last night. According to California Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Roberto Garcia Jr. was driving northbound on Ballard Canyon in a 2005 BMW M3 with three female passengers ages 18-19, when Garcia “failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway” and veered off the right-hand side, crashing the sedan through a metal fence and into a tree before the car flipped onto its roof.
crimevoice.com
Four Busted Bringing Drugs into County Jail
September 8, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. – Perhaps hoping that the aroma of bad news is somehow mitigated if the public doesn’t get a whiff of it for a month or more, on September 7th Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Deputy Cody Sulflow finally announced the early August arrests of four individuals suspected of multiple criminal offenses involving the importation of controlled narcotics into the Ventura County Jail over the preceding three months.
Santa Maria woman dies after being struck by a car in Nipomo
A 30-year-old Santa Maria woman was identified as the victim who died after being struck by a car while crossing Highway 101 in Nipomo on Saturday. The post Santa Maria woman dies after being struck by a car in Nipomo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
oxnardpd.org
News Release: Police release name of 14-year old victim killed by gunfire
SUBJECT: Police release name of 14-year old victim killed by gunfire. VICTIM: Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez, 14-year old Oxnard resident. The Oxnard Police Department has released the name of the 14-year old victim that was killed by gunfire. Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez was shot and killed Monday evening as he stood by a bus stop waiting for a ride home from a relative.
kclu.org
Teen standing at bus stop fatally wounded on South Coast
There’s shock in a South Coast community over the shooting death of a teenager, who was apparently standing on a street waiting for a ride. Oxnard Police investigators say Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez was shot and killed as he stood at a bus stop waiting for a ride home from a relative.
L.A. Weekly
Roberto Garcia Jr. Killed, Georgia Jensen and Two Others Injured in Rollover Crash on Ballard Canyon Road [Santa Ynez Valley, CA]
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, CA (September 16, 2022) – Monday night, a rollover crash on Ballard Canyon Road claimed the life of Roberto Garcia Jr. and left three other people injured. Emergency personnel responded to the deadly accident around 10:20 p.m. near Roble Blanco Road. According to the investigators, a...
Ventura County Superior Court lifts COVID-19 mask requirements
The Ventura County Superior Court announced that it will lift its COVID-19 mask requirements beginning on Tuesday. The post Ventura County Superior Court lifts COVID-19 mask requirements appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
