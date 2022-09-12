ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Renovated and reopened Salvation Army location provides beds, but city still faces dearth of shelter space

By Bridget Manley, Publisher
hburgcitizen.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

1,000 pounds of pork delivered to Hope Distributed

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 1,000 pounds of fresh pork products were delivered to Hope Distributed in Harrisonburg on Thursday morning. The pork will be given out to families in need around the area. The delivery was part of Rockingham Cooperatives Pork for the Pantry program which is part of its...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Home Depot taking over most of Fashion Square Mall

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Changes are coming to Fashion Square Mall in Albemarle County. Home Depot recently bought a large part of the mall. “Home Depot did close on the property on the first of this month. They purchased all of the center sans the JCPenney’s location and the Belk women’s,” Manager Athena Emmans said Wednesday, September 14.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
WHSV

New roadway construction underway in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The latest construction project is underway at Staunton Crossing. The project will extend Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue to Valley Center Drive off of North Frontier Drive. The roadway will be three lanes wide, and it’s set to include a multi-use lane for pedestrians or bikers, a Park and Drive and a transit stop.
STAUNTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Harrisonburg, VA
Society
City
Harrisonburg, VA
hburgcitizen.com

Council takes up ‘paper alleys,’ how to comply with the law to allow group homes for recovery addiction, and a lingering question about Airbnbs

Harrisonburg’s city staff will now try to figure out how to adhere to federal law and revise zoning language to accommodate housing for those recovering from addiction. The housing in question is run by Oxford House, which operates several group homes of this kind in Harrisonburg. While zoning laws would generally not permit so many unrelated people to live in these houses, the city is required to provide reasonable accommodation to Oxford House because addiction is considered a disability under the federal Fair Housing Act.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Free class to help quit tobacco, nicotine use starting Sept. 21

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A virtual and free class to help quit tobacco and nicotine use is starting up on September 21. The Quit Nicotine/Smoking Blue Ridge Program teaches people strategies for quitting and provides a support group. The program used to meet in-person, but since the coronavirus pandemic...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Nelson Co. family-owned maze getting ready to open for the fall

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A family-owned maze in Nelson County is getting ready to welcome people back for the fall season. The owner of the Blue Ridge Mountain Maze, Kate Knott, says the project is sustainable-focused, which sets it apart. The family has been at this for 23 years, though only in its current location for three years.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton Crossing road construction begins on Thursday

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Construction of a new roadway through the Staunton Crossing development site is scheduled to begin Thursday. The 0.85-mile project extends Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue (Route 250) north to Valley Center Drive in the city of Staunton....
STAUNTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Shelter#Homelessness#Affordable Housing#The Salvation Army#Red Front#Jmu
breezejmu.org

Student redesigns appearance of JMU PD cars

JMU Police Department (JMU PD) vehicles will have a new look this fall. Andrew Genese, senior media arts and design (SMAD) major, recently worked with JMU PD to rethink and redesign the appearance of the department’s cars. All JMU PD cars will show the new design by mid-November. Within...
HARRISONBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
VIRGINIA STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Mugshots : Madison County : 09/14/22 – 09/16/22

Robinson, David: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation. Burgess, Ashley: Violation of community corrections. Cochran, Carrie: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations. Currie, Anthony. Currie, Anthony: Vandalism. Edwards, Alfred. Edwards, Alfred: Violation of Probation. Lewis, Shamika. Lewis, Shamika: Violation of probation. Massengill, Beverly. Massengill, Beverly: Failure to appear.
MADISON COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River

You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Middletown woman charged with fleeing deputies

A Middletown woman is in trouble after fleeing from Shenandoah County authorities over the weekend. On Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a person parked along side of a driveway and inhaling something in the Mount Olive area. Deputies report as they approached the vehicle in question, Natasia James...
MIDDLETOWN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy