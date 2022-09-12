ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Bunny Visits Puerto Rican Restaurant in San Rafael

A restaurant in San Rafael welcomed a large group of hungry customers Monday, but never expected the group would be none other than singer Bad Bunny and his dancers. Puerto Rican restaurant Sol Food welcomed the singer and his group of dancers, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Francisco Gomez, the...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
TikTok Headquarters Coming to the South Bay

The hottest and most controversial company in the world is coming to the Bay Area. From white-hot dances watched by tens of millions of people, to red-hot criticism dished out almost weekly, TikTok is once again in the spotlight — but now, for moving to the Silicon Valley. “It’s...
SAN JOSE, CA
American Airlines Closing Flight Attendant Base at SFO

American Airlines announced that it will be closing the flight attendant hub at San Francisco International Airport by the end of January 2023. The announcement was a surprise for frequent flyers at SFO. “I fly American all the time, this is my second flight in two weeks. So, obviously hubs...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

