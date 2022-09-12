Read full article on original website
2 arrested in burglary at Rep. Karen Bass' L.A. home, LAPD says
Two people have been arrested in connection with a burglary at mayoral candidate Karen Bass’ L.A. home, the LAPD said. Bass said two guns taken in the burglary were registered and stored in a lockbox. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Over 200 years of service: The work lives of 5 El Cholo employees
Los Angeles’ Mexican restaurant chain El Cholo has dozens of employees in the “20-year club.” Here are five of the longest-serving.
In West L.A., two lawyers clash over an open City Council seat, encampments and policing
Erin Darling and Traci Park are vying for the Westside City Council seat held by Mike Bonin. Venice encampments and police funding are top issues.
L.A. schools chief given rare emergency authority to deal with cyberattack
L.A. Unified Supt. Carvalho will have emergency authority to approve spending and other measures to restore district computer systems and data.
Families in Westchester Oppose ‘Safe Parking Program' for Homeless
A plan to allow homeless people to park their vehicles at Westchester Park is being met by protests Tuesday. Dozens of parents are opposing the plan, saying it’s not safe for kids and senior citizens. Homeless people living in their vehicles have been allowed to park overnight here at...
Former USC dean admits to arranging bribery payment for Mark Ridley-Thomas
Marilyn Flynn agrees to plead guilty to bribing then-L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas in return for a USC contract with the county.
