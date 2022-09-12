ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UT San Antonio

UTSA professor offers hands-on experiences to teach honey’s healing powers

SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 — The jars filled with deep and light amber shades of honey taking up most of the shelves in the office of Ferhat Ozturk are evidence of his decade-long love exploring the medicinal potential of the sticky and sweet ingredient. This fall, Ozturk, an assistant professor in the UTSA College of Sciences’ Department of Integrative Biology, is expanding students’ understanding of honey as an antibiotic and healing agent.
UT San Antonio

Saturday night brings long-awaited clash between UTSA and UT-Austin

SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 — Thousands of Roadrunners will be road-trippers this weekend as UTSA Football makes the short drive north on Interstate 35 to take on the Texas Longhorns in Austin. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, at Darrell K. Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. Saturday’s game will mark the first ever meeting between the two UT System institutions on the gridiron.
UT San Antonio

Raza Unida 50th Anniversary Party

In celebrating our 50th anniversary, we acknowledge the wisdom of the elders who inspired RUP, the spirit and labor of the youth who led it, and the strength of those who have kept RUP values alive and flourishing, never giving up on democracy, and leading to a brighter progressive future in Texas, the rest of the southwest, and in the nation.
