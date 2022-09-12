Celtics legends Bill Russell and Red Auerbach give a lesson on getting rebounds

(AP Photo/J. Walter Green)

There may have never been a greater rebounder in NBA history than Boston Celtics Hall of Fame big man Bill Russell, and no better general manager than Celtics icon Red Auerbach. And if you were to combine the legendary talent assessor and the most unstoppable board collector the game has ever seen in a training session on how to pull down rebounds, you’d have about the best possible teachers on your side.

This was not lost on Auerbach, who put together a series of instructional clips called “Red on Roundball” that he had his famous players help with. Russell and Auerbach teamed to do one on rebounding.

Take a look at the clip embedded below courtesy of the NBA’s YouTube channel, and, as an added bonus, you will hear Auerbach casually drop his G.O.A.T. argument into the conversation.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi