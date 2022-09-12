Players Of The Upcoming Major Assassin’s Creed Game Will Embark On A Brand-New Open-World Adventure In Federal Japan

Read full article on original website
Related
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders have begun, and our guide will show the best and cheapest way to get your copy.
A Little More Than A Year Into Elyon’s Existence In North America And Europe, Publisher Kakao Games Has Announced Its Intention To End It
The free-to-play MMORPG Elyon is getting ready to close its doors after less than a year of operation online in North America and Europe. Although no purchases can be made and no new material or updates will be made to the game, players can still enjoy the MMO for a few more months.
Assassin’s Creed With A Black Flag Costume, Valhalla Honours Ubisoft’s Upward Progress
Edward Kenway’s pirate costume from Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag has been introduced to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as part of a free patch in honor of the coming Ubisoft Forward event. From the Golden Age of Piracy to the Viking Age and beyond, the open-world series has transported players to a wide range of different historical periods.
A New Trailer For An Upcoming RPG Instalment Has Been Released By Koei Tecmo In Honour Of The 25th Anniversary Of The Atelier Video Games
A new installment of the video games appears to be hinted at in the latest video trailer Koei Tecmo released to mark the 25th anniversary of its Atelier series. The Atelier series is one of the games that the Japanese business will be showcasing at the Tokyo Game Show in 2022. In light of this, it is not surprising that the development team has something ready for fans to enjoy before the event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Developers Of Assassin’s Creed Are Investigating How To Reintroduce Multiplayer
At the latest Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft described how a team of developers has been investigating how to bring multiplayer back to the Assassin’s Creed series. This will reportedly take the shape of a focal point for anything Assassin’s Creed-related. Project Infinity is the current name of the aforementioned program.
Archaeologists discover the remains of a "female vampire" with a sickle and padlocked toe
Depiction of The Vampire by Philip Burne-Jones (1897)Photo Credit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. The burials of "vampire skeletons" have been discovered in Bulgaria. At least 100 such burials have been found in the region.
Scientists may have solved the mystery of how the ancient Egyptians hauled millions of 2-ton blocks of stone through the desert to build the pyramids
Scientists discovered a branch of the Nile that disappeared thousands of years ago that could have been used to transport millions of tons of stone.
Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening
Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Does This Area 51 Image Show A Secret Aircraft Or A Shadow Of A Cloud?
Sentinel Hub/Google Earth (composite)A satellite image may show a large aircraft sitting outside Area 51’s massive southern hangar, but there could be another explanation.
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
Mind-blowing video shows huge green glowing fireball shooting across sky
A FIREBALL streaking across the sky has shocked observers in Scotland and Northern Ireland. Hundreds of witnesses flagged the spectacle to the International Meteor Organization but experts say this phenomenon was not a space rock. John Maclean, an astronomer with the UK Meteor Network, said “What we’re looking at at...
Well-known Xbox Developers Are Using Unreal Engine 5 To Produce The Upcoming State Of Decay Installment
The Coalition, the group behind Gears of War, is assisting in developing State of Decay 3, the upcoming Xbox game in the zombie-survival franchise. State of Decay 3 will return to the immersive world created in the State of Decay and its follow-up. However, the title will have a brand-new narrative and setting in addition to some gameplay elements from earlier Gears of War games.
China Discovers Stunning Crystal on the Moon, Nuclear Fusion Fuel for Limitless Energy
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. China has discovered a crystal from the Moon made of a previously unknown mineral, while also confirming that the lunar surface contains a key ingredient for nuclear fusion, a potential form of effectively limitless power that harnesses the same forces that fuel the Sun and other stars.
ComicBook
Yet Another Ecchi Anime Is Getting an Uncensored Cut
The anime industry is a massive one, and it makes room for more than just shonen series and shojo successes. Over the years, the medium has garnered plenty of popularity as anime will dive into any genre it wants. From historical fiction to slice-of-life fun, anime does it all, and that includes raunchy titles as well. And now, it seems another ecchi series is ready to blur boundaries by releasing an uncensored edition for fans.
Wuthering Waves is an Open-World ARPG with an emphasis on the action
Dive into this open-world ARPG set in a vast and mysterious post-apocalyptic world. Looking at the fluidly animated, all-action trailers for Wuthering Waves, it's hard not to be impressed. From the costume design of its key characters to the scintillating combat that looks impossible to pull off until you actually get the game in your hands, it's clearly a game made by a team that isn't on its first anime RPG rodeo. The above trailer, which will accompany Wuthering Waves at the Tokyo Game Show on September 15, showcases the game's strengths beautifully.
Due To Lengthy Wait Times, Blizzard Requests That World Of Warcraft Classic Players Switch Servers
Players of World of Warcraft Classic are experiencing long wait times on the game’s busiest servers, and Blizzard is now advising them that the only way to avoid this problem is to switch to a less busy server. For the busiest servers of Classic World of Warcraft, stories of...
Currently Being Developed Is A Fourth BioShock Game, And A New Leak Is Providing Information About It
In the expected sequel known as BioShock Isolation, recent info regarding a fourth BioShock game has surfaced, indicating that the game will accompany a bunch of Rapture refugees to Antarctica. In light of the franchise’s recent fifteenth anniversary, many viewers of the show have been asking for information on possible future directions.
The Transgender Joker Movie Just Got Pulled From TIFF, But Its Wild Trailer Is Still Available
Vera Drew was planning on making her Toronto International Film Festival debut with a movie she wrote, directed and starred that's inspired by the legendary DC villain The Joker. Well, this will be another example of a DC movie villain that didn’t get their own light to shine... kind of. This transgender version of the Joker got pulled from TIFF, but its trailer still exists online.
HappyGamer
396
Followers
1K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT
Do you know all about your favorite game and want to share your experience with other gamers? Sign Up for your HappyGamer account and share your favorite game news, reviews, guides, walkthroughs and any other gaming updates!https://happygamer.com/
Comments / 2