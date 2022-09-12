ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Players Of The Upcoming Major Assassin’s Creed Game Will Embark On A Brand-New Open-World Adventure In Federal Japan

By Tom Lee
HappyGamer
HappyGamer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
HappyGamer

A New Trailer For An Upcoming RPG Instalment Has Been Released By Koei Tecmo In Honour Of The 25th Anniversary Of The Atelier Video Games

A new installment of the video games appears to be hinted at in the latest video trailer Koei Tecmo released to mark the 25th anniversary of its Atelier series. The Atelier series is one of the games that the Japanese business will be showcasing at the Tokyo Game Show in 2022. In light of this, it is not surprising that the development team has something ready for fans to enjoy before the event.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open World#Adventure#Video Game#Japanese
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
The Independent

Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU

The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
TV SERIES
HappyGamer

Well-known Xbox Developers Are Using Unreal Engine 5 To Produce The Upcoming State Of Decay Installment

The Coalition, the group behind Gears of War, is assisting in developing State of Decay 3, the upcoming Xbox game in the zombie-survival franchise. State of Decay 3 will return to the immersive world created in the State of Decay and its follow-up. However, the title will have a brand-new narrative and setting in addition to some gameplay elements from earlier Gears of War games.
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

China Discovers Stunning Crystal on the Moon, Nuclear Fusion Fuel for Limitless Energy

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. China has discovered a crystal from the Moon made of a previously unknown mineral, while also confirming that the lunar surface contains a key ingredient for nuclear fusion, a potential form of effectively limitless power that harnesses the same forces that fuel the Sun and other stars.
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

Yet Another Ecchi Anime Is Getting an Uncensored Cut

The anime industry is a massive one, and it makes room for more than just shonen series and shojo successes. Over the years, the medium has garnered plenty of popularity as anime will dive into any genre it wants. From historical fiction to slice-of-life fun, anime does it all, and that includes raunchy titles as well. And now, it seems another ecchi series is ready to blur boundaries by releasing an uncensored edition for fans.
COMICS
PC Gamer

Wuthering Waves is an Open-World ARPG with an emphasis on the action

Dive into this open-world ARPG set in a vast and mysterious post-apocalyptic world. Looking at the fluidly animated, all-action trailers for Wuthering Waves, it's hard not to be impressed. From the costume design of its key characters to the scintillating combat that looks impossible to pull off until you actually get the game in your hands, it's clearly a game made by a team that isn't on its first anime RPG rodeo. The above trailer, which will accompany Wuthering Waves at the Tokyo Game Show on September 15, showcases the game's strengths beautifully.
VIDEO GAMES
Cinemablend

The Transgender Joker Movie Just Got Pulled From TIFF, But Its Wild Trailer Is Still Available

Vera Drew was planning on making her Toronto International Film Festival debut with a movie she wrote, directed and starred that's inspired by the legendary DC villain The Joker. Well, this will be another example of a DC movie villain that didn’t get their own light to shine... kind of. This transgender version of the Joker got pulled from TIFF, but its trailer still exists online.
MOVIES
HappyGamer

HappyGamer

396
Followers
1K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Do you know all about your favorite game and want to share your experience with other gamers? Sign Up for your HappyGamer account and share your favorite game news, reviews, guides, walkthroughs and any other gaming updates!

 https://happygamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy