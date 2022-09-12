ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Players Of The Upcoming Major Assassin’s Creed Game Will Embark On A Brand-New Open-World Adventure In Federal Japan

According to information shared during today’s Ubisoft Forward September Livestream, the upcoming mainline Assassin’s Creed game will finally transport players to feudal Japan. The long-running Assassin’s Creed series has been set in several places and eras over the years, from the British Isles of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from a year ago to the Middle East during the Third Crusade. Along the way, players have assumed the roles of various Assassins, each of whom has a unique motivation for joining this band of warriors in their combat with the evil Templars, which spans the past, present, and future.
Well-known Xbox Developers Are Using Unreal Engine 5 To Produce The Upcoming State Of Decay Installment

The Coalition, the group behind Gears of War, is assisting in developing State of Decay 3, the upcoming Xbox game in the zombie-survival franchise. State of Decay 3 will return to the immersive world created in the State of Decay and its follow-up. However, the title will have a brand-new narrative and setting in addition to some gameplay elements from earlier Gears of War games.
Knack 2 Still Managed To Capture Some Of The Joy Of Vintage PS2 Platformers, Even Though Nothing Came Of It In The End

Knack is unquestionably the most despised of Sony’s franchises from the previous console generations. This action-platformer, intended to be the PS4 equivalent of the Activision-owned Crash Bandicoot games that dominated the first generation of the PlayStation, suffered from a lack of focus and numerous lousy design decisions. In response to criticism that it had too many AAA first-person shooters, Sony chose to promote Knack as a crucial PS4 launch title, which didn’t help. Most PlayStation owners nowadays have ignored the game in favor of other platformers and action games available on the market since it was released in November 2013, to great dissatisfaction.
A Crossover Between Rick And Morty And God Of War Ragnarok Is A Commercial Deserving Of The Nine Realms

In a brand-new commercial for God of War Ragnarok, Rick, and Morty, one of our favorite comedy teams, journey to the Nine Realms for some amusing adventure. The new commercial, which debuted the same night as Rick and Morty’s Season 6 premiere, starts with Rick shaving his head and painting his face crimson to resemble Kratos before he and Morty enter the world of God of War Ragnarok.
For A Battle Royale Game, Rumbleverse Combines Wrestling And Fortnite

The most recent addition to the apparently never-ending roster of free-to-play battle royale games is Rumbleverse. The newest iteration of the stale genre, Rumbleverse, deviates from the norm by substituting wrestling melee combos, combat attacks, and high-flying elbow falls for the standard SMGs, mortars, and explosives. The fact that this...
The current launch date for Marvel’s Midnight Suns is December 2

Marvel Midnight Suns now have a December 2 launch date after being postponed temporarily in August previously this year. You can add it right now to your wishlist. Firaxis listed the launch date for Midnight Suns as TBA following this second postponement. All of this was done to guarantee that the teams at Firaxis Games and 2K give the finest experience to their users. Midnight Suns may, however, arrive later this fiscal year, and as long as the revised launch date is maintained, that appears to be the case.
Splatoon 3 Appears To Be Available For Users To Download

Around 30 videos showing the single-player portion of the game have been released by a social media user going by the handle “@Splatoon3Leaks,” albeit some of these videos are now being taken down due to copyright breaches. Users of social media claim that players have started downloading the...
A Red Dead Redemption 2 Player Discusses With The Audience Their Story Of Going Fishing With An NPC And Catching A Massive Fish

The action role-playing game Red Dead Redemption 2 by Rockstar Games has received reports from another player claiming they caught a massive fish while completing some objectives. Fishing in Red Dead Redemption 2 seems to be one of the community’s favorite pastimes, especially as humorous events like catching enormous fish are frequently shared with the player base for enjoyment. Fishing is one of the more informal activities in the popular game.
Rust Is Integrated Into Unreal Engine

Rust and Unreal Engine have just been combined by Embark Studios developer Maik Klein. According to Klein, creating the platform compatibility for the programming language was a passion project that they worked on alone in their free time. The unrestricted shooter ARC Raiders is the main product of the Stockholm, Sweden-based game studio Embark.
Grand Theft Auto 5, Which Has Played A Significant Role In The Gaming Industry For Almost Ten Years, Seems To Be Being Replaced By The Corporation

Grand Theft Auto 5 launched on the PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2013, and it has since been successful across three console generations. Since then, it has ranked second only to Minecraft in terms of overall video game revenue. Over the previous nine years, it has earned its position at the top or close. However, most people would agree that it’s time to move on, and while the following installment is being created, Rockstar seems prepared to end development on GTA 5.
In God Of War Ragnarök, Users Can Tour All Nine Realms Of Asgard

In the most recent gameplay clip for God of War, Ragnarök, Kratos, and Atreus are seen traveling across all Nine Realms of Asgard. In the 2018 God of War reboot, Kratos choose to forgo his past life of rage and vengeance in favor of a peaceful existence with his son Atreus, trading the marble towns of Mount Olympus from the past God of War trilogy for the frigid landscapes of Norse mythology.
Mirage, The Upcoming Assassin’s Creed Video Game By Ubisoft, Stars Basim

Ubisoft‘s Assassin’s Creed Mirage, featuring Valhalla buddy Basim, will be released the following year. Mirage, which was revealed today at Ubisoft’s showcase honoring the 15-year anniversary of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, is a game that takes place in Baghdad 20 years prior to the events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. As a result, the main character Basim is a street thief searching the marketplaces and alleyways rather than the renowned assassin we know him as in Valhalla.
