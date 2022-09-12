ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

WJLA

Looking back on 75 Years with 7News Reporter Brad Bell and Photojournalist Jon Mann

WASHINGTON (7News) — Retired photojournalist Jon Mann and reporter Brad Bell have spent most of their careers together at 7News. They first began working together in 1998. “We had a news director who decided we were going to create bureaus, one bureau would focus on Virginia, DC and one would focus on Maryland. I would be the Maryland guy,” Bell said.
WJLA

DC teachers union to urge public to push Bowser administration for a new contract

WASHINGTON (7News) — With negotiations between the city and the Washington Teachers Union seemingly at an impasse, the teachers announced Friday they’re launching a lobbying campaign at the popular H-Street Festival on Saturday. They will don their red union T-shirts and distribute a thousand books to kids, while urging the parents and others to push the Bowser administration to negotiate a new contract.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

3 shot outside Petworth Station in Northwest DC; police investigating

WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Northwest D.C. Friday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, police said. This area is located near Petworth Station. Three victims were located at the scene injured, but conscious...
WASHINGTON, DC
