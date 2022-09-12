Read full article on original website
7News On Your Side story inspires kidney donation for Montgomery County woman.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — When we last talked with Montgomery County artist Chelsea Mai she couldn’t work or travel. An auto-immune condition destroyed her kidneys. She was only alive thanks to eight hours a day of dialysis. Her parents even placed signs all over the county hoping one, kind soul would answer their prayers.
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic cemetery in Maryland: 7News I-Team
SUITLAND, Md. (7News) — Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md. has been around for 90 years and it is beautiful. It’s also a cemetery where bronze vases costing up to a thousand dollars are missing from graves. “This is my fathers and I brought this last time I...
Looking back on 75 Years with 7News Reporter Brad Bell and Photojournalist Jon Mann
WASHINGTON (7News) — Retired photojournalist Jon Mann and reporter Brad Bell have spent most of their careers together at 7News. They first began working together in 1998. “We had a news director who decided we were going to create bureaus, one bureau would focus on Virginia, DC and one would focus on Maryland. I would be the Maryland guy,” Bell said.
DC rapper 'No Savage', suspect in Tysons Corner shooting, to appear in Fairfax Co. court
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Editor's Note: This story originally reported that Noah Settles would appear in court Thursday, Sept. 15. Settles was not scheduled to appear in court on that date. It appears the court date was moved. D.C. rapper "No Savage", who has been accused of shooting...
PHOTOS: Inside look at Dave Thomas Circle Wendy's transformed into 360-degree mural
WASHINGTON (7News) — The former Wendy's at Dave Thomas Circle in Northeast D.C. is getting a mural makeover. The abandoned restaurant building will become a 360-degree piece of art. The NoMa BID and NPR have partnered with D.C. Walls to transform the building. 7News got a tour of what's...
Virginia Board of Education votes to approve Mark Taylor's superintendent's license
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Board of Education voted Thursday to approve Mark Taylor for a superintendent's license in Spotsylvania County. Taylor is a controversial superintendent candidate in the Spotsylvania County school system. The decision came after hours of public comments from frustrated Spotsylvania County parents at...
Maryland drivers are now required to 'Move Over' when approaching any stopped vehicles
WASHINGTON (7News) — Starting Oct. 1, 2022, the Move Over Law in Maryland will now expand to include other types of vehicles on the roadway. The "Move Over" law was originally enacted because of the large number of law enforcement officers who were killed and thousands more injured in the last 10 years due to being struck by vehicles along highways.
SEE IT: Fight breaks out at Northwest v. Gaithersburg game, chaos spills into parking lot
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A fight broke out between the two teams Friday night at the high school football game between Northwest and Gaithersburg. And the fighting wasn't restricted to the football field. Police said other physical altercations began to break out in the parking lot. Officers from...
'If you see it, squish it'| Pretty but damaging spotted lanternflies popping up in Md.
WASHINGTON (7News) — Bug people have been warning us about spotted lanternflies for a few years now. They’re, kind of, pretty little bugs from Asia with appetite wine lovers might find borderline evil. “What we’re finding is lanternfly go after vineyards wine growers very, very aggressively,” said entomologist...
DC teachers union to urge public to push Bowser administration for a new contract
WASHINGTON (7News) — With negotiations between the city and the Washington Teachers Union seemingly at an impasse, the teachers announced Friday they’re launching a lobbying campaign at the popular H-Street Festival on Saturday. They will don their red union T-shirts and distribute a thousand books to kids, while urging the parents and others to push the Bowser administration to negotiate a new contract.
Spotsylvania County schools' superintendent nominee addresses social media accusations
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Much of the controversy surrounding Spotsylvania County Public Schools' superintendent nominee focuses on his lack of experience in education, but parents say they also have concerns about what they believe to be Mark Taylor's social media posts. "They are racist, homophobic, jokes about school...
3 shot outside Petworth Station in Northwest DC; police investigating
WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Northwest D.C. Friday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, police said. This area is located near Petworth Station. Three victims were located at the scene injured, but conscious...
GOP governor candidate Dan Cox files motion to block early counting of mail-in ballots
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for Maryland governor, filed a motion in state court Thursday to block an effort to count mail-in ballots before Election Day. In 2020 during the pandemic, Maryland counted mail-in ballots before Election Day because of an executive order by Gov. Larry...
Lack of arrests questioned in ongoing theft of car wheels in DC; Bowser responds
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Capitol Hill listservs are busy again with news of thieves stealing all the wheels off cars and leaving them on plastic soda crates. They’re almost always Toyotas, Hondas and other Japanese cars. Ibrahim Aburish, a D.C.-area tow truck driver, says he’s towed 87...
Friday Night Lights: High school football highlights, sights & sounds from DC, Va. & Md.
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Gameday. Is. Here. Another Friday night of action has arrived, and 7News is On Your Sideline all season with more highlights and coverage than anyone else in the DMV. As the night rolls on, keep checking this page, and we'll have photos, videos, highlights and...
LIST | Expect road closures ahead of 20th Annual Alexandria Old Town Art Festival
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The Alexandria Police Department announced that there will be temporary road closures for the 20th Annual Alexandria Old Town Art Festival. The closures are scheduled to begin on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 p.m. and end on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 9 p.m., police said.
VIDEO: Thunderbirds honor twin brothers, last original team members with Arlington flyover
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Two of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds founding members were recognized Wednesday at Arlington National Cemetery during a rare inurnment ceremony. Part of the ceremony included a flyover salute from the Thunderbirds. If you were in Arlington on Wednesday, you may have see smoke in the sky and hear loud noises.
If you live in Virginia, you may be eligible for a one-time $250 or $500 tax rebate
COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA, Va. (7News) — A little financial relief is on the way if you live in Virginia. The Commonwealth announced a one-time tax rebate. The tax commissioner said they're going to start sending out rebates next week. The general assembly approved one-time payments of $250 per person and up to $500 per married couple.
Montgomery County schools revise students' cell phone use policy: Here's the exceptions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Board of Education approved a revised regulation (COG-RA) regarding student possession and use of personal mobile devices on school property and during MCPS-sponsored activities. Earlier this month, 7News looked into MCPS' cell phone policy that limits the use of personal mobile...
Homeowner shoots alleged package thief after chaotic battle inside Hyattsville home
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County police are investigating what appears to be a case of self-defense. A man using a legally registered gun tried to stop a would-be package thief who’d barged into his home. The shooting incident happened just off Queens Chapel Road in...
