REMINDER: Not All Behavior Is Bad
This is a Public Service Announcement to all of the moms of littles, toddlers, preschoolers, elementary kiddos, etc.:. The behaviors that your child is doing, they aren’t all BAD. It may seem that your child has a heck of a lot of bad behaviors. It may feel like you’re...
The Shark Ate Your Toys {My Trick for Keeping Things Tidy}
I’m getting to the point where I simply want my house back, and our shark is helping me do this. My kids are 9 (boy) and 6 (boy/girl twins) and it just feels like we are constantly picking up things and moving them around the house. We’ve transitioned from different rooms having different themes of toys when they were little (the living room was make-believe stuff, the family room had some games and music toys, and their rooms had their personal collections).
A Mom in the Middle of Motherhood
Today my youngest child started kindergarten. I am officially a mom in the middle of motherhood. For the first time in my nine years of parenting, all my children are school-aged. Everyone is potty trained and goes to sleep with a goodnight hug and kiss. I no longer carry a diaper bag or pay for daycare. No one naps, and I can sleep in on weekends.
