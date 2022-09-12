Read full article on original website
James Franklin offers Theo Johnson update ahead of matchup vs. Auburn
Leading up to their cross-conference matchup versus the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Penn State head coach James Franklin revealed some good news regarding returning tight end Theo Johnson. After missing the first two games of the season, the 6-foot-6, 260-pound pass-catcher is potentially suiting up for Week 3. “We’re hopeful,”...
Look: Major Program Named Landing Spot For Scott Frost
The Scott Frost coaching era in Nebraska has come to an end. After an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln, Frost was given the boot following the Cornhuskers' upset loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend. So where is the unemployed football coach headed next?. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested...
