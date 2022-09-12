Read full article on original website
BBC
Prince of Wales: Investiture for William like 1969 'extremely unlikely'
An investiture ceremony for the new Prince of Wales similar to the event held for his father in 1969 is "extremely unlikely", a former Senedd presiding officer has said. Lord Elis-Thomas said he did not favour "another stunt at Caernarfon Castle". He spoke ahead of the first visit of King...
U.K.・
BBC
Dalian Atkinson: Footballer killed hours before renal treatment
A footballer who died after a confrontation with two police officers was due to be treated for renal failure the following day, a court has heard. PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith denies assaulting Dalian Atkinson before he was killed in Telford in 2016. The second officer, Benjamin Monk, was previously convicted...
BBC
Luke Cleary: Arrests at funeral ride-out in Coventry
Three men were arrested after a funeral for a motorcyclist saw "hundreds of bikes" being driven around Coventry. Luke Cleary, 19, died in a crash on Longford Road on 17 August. People had been asked to pay their respects peacefully on Thursday after a memorial ride-out last month resulted in...
Manchester United v Reading: Women’s Super League – live
Minute-by-minute report: United begin their campaign at home as they aim to close the gap on last season’s top three. Join David Tindall
BBC
Northumberland seal pup dies after being chased into the sea
A marine animal rescue group has said a seal pup died after it "spent the best part of a day being chased back into the sea by members of the public". British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said the pup was prevented from resting on the Northumberland beach. It was...
BBC
Family's anger at funeral postponement
A family has criticised a crematorium for cancelling their 91-year-old mother's funeral scheduled for the day the Queen is laid to rest. Marion Sharp was due to be cremated near Friockheim, Angus, on Monday. Her relatives said they had been told the service would go ahead as planned but were...
U.K.・
BBC
Rhino collides with car at West Midland Safari Park
A rhino collided with a car of visitors at West Midland Safari Park. West Midland Safari Park said neither the white rhino nor the occupants of the car were harmed during the incident on 5 September. In a statement, the Bewdley attraction said the animal came into contact with the...
