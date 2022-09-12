Read full article on original website
Runway’s ‘Text to Video’ Uses AI to Generate Cinematic Footage from Written Prompts
NVIDIA’s NeRF transforms 2D photos into 3D scenes, and Runway’s ‘Text to Video’ uses artificial intelligence and neural networks to generate cinematic footage from text. This is essentially an AI-powered video editor that lets users change or add things from written prompts and you won’t have to download any extra software to do so, thanks to its web-based interface.
Seagate Spider-Man FireCuda Hard Drives Come in Three Designs, Won’t Give Your Computer Superpowers
Available for pre-order now in New Zealand and Australia, priced from $93 USD, the new Seagate Spider-Man FireCuda hard drives just might be the coolest-looking yet, but unfortunately, will not give your computer superpowers. This limited edition series features unique artwork of Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy), and Miles Morales. Aside...
Don’t Pay $220, Get the AnkerWork B600 Video Bar with 4-in-1 Design (2K Camera + Light) for $186.99 Shipped – Today Only
The AnkerWork B600 Video Bar has a 4-in-1 design that comes with several accessories, and you can get one for $186.99 shipped, today only, originally $219.99. Not only does it have a 2K conference camera, but also an intelligent noise reduction microphone array, specialized silk speakers, and integrated automated lighting. Product page.
Gamer Uses Pure Silver Metal to Make a Functional Pokemon Silver Cartridge
While you can’t use this to listen to music like these Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pokemon Edition, but this Pokemon Silver cartridge by Modified made from pure .999 silver metal is far more of a conversation piece. First, he needed to accurately measure and model the Game Boy Color cartridge to ensure it would be compatible with the handheld game console. This meant creating a aluminum copy first before working with the more pricey silver.
Don’t Pay $130, Get Soundcore by Anker Life Q35 Multi-Mode ANC Headphones for $90.99 Shipped – Today Only
Soundcore by Anker Life Q35 Multi-Mode ANC Headphones are a budget-friendly alternative to AirPods Max, and you can get a pair for $90.99 shipped, today only, originally $129.99. Despite the price, these noise-canceling headphones support LDAC technology, which is capable of transferring 3-times more data than other Bluetooth codecs. Product page.
