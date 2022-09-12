ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin price loses $20K, ETH price drops 8% after 'monumental' Ethereum Merge

Bitcoin (BTC) spent a second day threatening $20,000 support on Sept. 15 as markets processed the Ethereum (ET Merge. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD spiking below $20,000 again overnight to recover marginally above the boundary for a brief period. The largest cryptocurrency broadly failed to regain...
‘Green ETH’ narrative to drive investment and adoption, say pundits

The shedding of Ethereum’s energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) system is expected to see Ether (ETH) “flow into the institutional world,” according to a number of fund managers and co-founders. On Thursday, Ethereum officially transitioned to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which is expected to cut energy consumption used...
IOTA co-founder: Lummis-Gillibrand is a blessing for the crypto industry

There’s never a good time for a crypto winter, but it would be difficult to envision a worse time than right now. Even before 70% of Bitcoin’s (BTC) value evaporated seemingly overnight, things were not going great in the court of public opinion. Negative sentiment was everywhere; a Twitter account documenting crypto bros taking it on the chin racked up hundreds of thousands of followers. Now the biggest crypto exchanges in the world are laying off full-time employees by the thousands, and the self-proclaimed “Cryptoqueen” has landed a spot on the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list for defrauding investors out of $4 billion. Oof. The prosecution rests.
Most of the crypto market is down, but Cosmos (ATOM) price is up — Why?

The Ethereum Merge has finally happened. It’s over, and fortunately, it went smoothly without any major hiccups. As predicted by many, the event turned out to be a “buy the rumor sell the news” style event, or perhaps, the hotter-than-expected consumer price index print on Sept. 12 was the real catalyst that pushed the market in its current direction.
Ethereum traders shorted ETH price in record numbers during the Merge — 50% crash ahead?

Ethereum successfully completed its long-awaited transition to proof-of-stake via "the Merge" on Sept. 15, while traders have been increasingly shorting Ether (ETH) in anticipation of a sell-the-news event. Ethereum funding rate plumme. Ether's futures funding rates across leading derivatives platforms dropped below zero—to their worst levels to date—before the Merge....
The floppening? Ethereum price weakens post-Merge, risking 55% drop against Bitcoin

Ethereum's native token Ether (ETH) has been forming an inverse-cup-and-handle pattern since May 2021 on the weekly chart, which hints at a potential decline against Bitcoin (BTC). An inverse cup-and-handle is a bearish reversal pattern, accompanied by lower trading volume. It typically resolves after the price breaks below its support...
What’s next for Bitcoin and the crypto market now that the Ethereum Merge is over?

The Ethereum Merge came and went, leaving investors to ponder what the next trending development in the market could look like. In a Cointelegraph Twitter Space with Capriole Fund founder Charles Edwards, the analyst mentioned that excitement over the Ethereum Merge and its bullish price action had somewhat been holding up hope across the market. Now that the event has come and gone, the crypto market has been selling off, with Bitcoin’s (BTC) price trading below $20,000 and Ether’s (ETH) under $1,500.
Does Ethereum's new ETHPoW fork stand a chance? ETHW price falls 65% post-Merge

ETHPoW, a separatist proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain forked from Ethereum's Merge, went live on Sept. 15. However, the chain suffered technical issues after the launch, which put downward pressure on its ETHW token. ETHW price down 65% amid "ChainID" fiasco. The price of ETHW has dropped by 65% since ETHPoW's launch...
‘Market will decide’ on post-Merge Ethereum ETPs, says crypto executive

The Ethereum Merge is set to be one of the biggest events in the cryptocurrency industry, potentially affecting many related firms and services, and Ethereum-based exchange-traded products (ETPs) are no exception. ETC Group, a major European crypto ETP issuer, has decided to expand its current Ethereum ETP offering by launching...
Dogecoin becomes second largest PoW cryptocurrency

Meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is now officially the second largest proof-of-work (PoW) crypto in terms of market cap, following the Ethereum network’s proof-of-stake (PoS) upgrade on Thursday. Bitcoin (BTC), of course, remains miles ahead of Dogecoin’s market cap of $7.83 billion, though the well-followed memecoin is still comfortably ahead...
The Ethereum Merge is completed: Here's what's next

The Ethereum blockchain has successfully completed its shift away from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus following the merge of the Mainnet and the Beacon Chain. The Merge took place on Sep.15 as the network shifted to PoS seamlessly, seeing hardware-based miners replaced by validators that stake Ether (ETH) to process transactions, add new blocks and maintain the network.
Hardware wallets to take similar approach to potential Ethereum hard fork

Ethereum's blockchain Merge is expected to take place around 5:05 am UTC on Sept. 15. It is a milestone that marks a full transition toward proof-of-stake for Ethereum and eliminates the need for energy-intensive mining by a projected 99.9% when compared to Proof of Work (PoW). Some miners are also...
Exchange thousands of tokens with newly launched Changelly DeFi Swap

Throughout seven years of operating on the market, Changelly has been well-known as an aggregator of centralized exchanges (CEX). The list of our CEX partners includes OKX, Kucoin, FTX, Huobi and many others. Such a variety of liquidity sources makes it possible for us to find the best offers among centralized exchanges and provide better rates to our users.
New to crypto but don't know where to start? You can copy a professional

The turbulence in the crypto markets has led to great uncertainty for investors. Unsubstantiated rumors run amok on Twitter — causing panic. Just recently, seemingly credible accounts warned that Mt. Gox was about to dump 140,000 BTC on the market… even though payouts could be many weeks away.
