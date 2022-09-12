Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price loses $20K, ETH price drops 8% after 'monumental' Ethereum Merge
Bitcoin (BTC) spent a second day threatening $20,000 support on Sept. 15 as markets processed the Ethereum (ET Merge. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD spiking below $20,000 again overnight to recover marginally above the boundary for a brief period. The largest cryptocurrency broadly failed to regain...
CoinTelegraph
‘Green ETH’ narrative to drive investment and adoption, say pundits
The shedding of Ethereum’s energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) system is expected to see Ether (ETH) “flow into the institutional world,” according to a number of fund managers and co-founders. On Thursday, Ethereum officially transitioned to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which is expected to cut energy consumption used...
CoinTelegraph
IOTA co-founder: Lummis-Gillibrand is a blessing for the crypto industry
There’s never a good time for a crypto winter, but it would be difficult to envision a worse time than right now. Even before 70% of Bitcoin’s (BTC) value evaporated seemingly overnight, things were not going great in the court of public opinion. Negative sentiment was everywhere; a Twitter account documenting crypto bros taking it on the chin racked up hundreds of thousands of followers. Now the biggest crypto exchanges in the world are laying off full-time employees by the thousands, and the self-proclaimed “Cryptoqueen” has landed a spot on the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list for defrauding investors out of $4 billion. Oof. The prosecution rests.
CoinTelegraph
US Treasury publishes laundry lists of crypto risks for consumers, national security
The United States Treasury Department released three publications related to digital assets Friday, in response to U.S. President Joe Biden’s Executive rder “Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets.” One of them focuses specifically on crypto assets, and a shorter action plan looks at countering illicit finance risks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
Most of the crypto market is down, but Cosmos (ATOM) price is up — Why?
The Ethereum Merge has finally happened. It’s over, and fortunately, it went smoothly without any major hiccups. As predicted by many, the event turned out to be a “buy the rumor sell the news” style event, or perhaps, the hotter-than-expected consumer price index print on Sept. 12 was the real catalyst that pushed the market in its current direction.
Putin tells Europe: if you want gas then open Nord Stream 2
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept 16 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied Russia had anything to do with Europe's energy crisis, saying that if the European Union wanted more gas it should lift sanctions preventing the opening of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum traders shorted ETH price in record numbers during the Merge — 50% crash ahead?
Ethereum successfully completed its long-awaited transition to proof-of-stake via "the Merge" on Sept. 15, while traders have been increasingly shorting Ether (ETH) in anticipation of a sell-the-news event. Ethereum funding rate plumme. Ether's futures funding rates across leading derivatives platforms dropped below zero—to their worst levels to date—before the Merge....
CoinTelegraph
The floppening? Ethereum price weakens post-Merge, risking 55% drop against Bitcoin
Ethereum's native token Ether (ETH) has been forming an inverse-cup-and-handle pattern since May 2021 on the weekly chart, which hints at a potential decline against Bitcoin (BTC). An inverse cup-and-handle is a bearish reversal pattern, accompanied by lower trading volume. It typically resolves after the price breaks below its support...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
What’s next for Bitcoin and the crypto market now that the Ethereum Merge is over?
The Ethereum Merge came and went, leaving investors to ponder what the next trending development in the market could look like. In a Cointelegraph Twitter Space with Capriole Fund founder Charles Edwards, the analyst mentioned that excitement over the Ethereum Merge and its bullish price action had somewhat been holding up hope across the market. Now that the event has come and gone, the crypto market has been selling off, with Bitcoin’s (BTC) price trading below $20,000 and Ether’s (ETH) under $1,500.
CoinTelegraph
Does Ethereum's new ETHPoW fork stand a chance? ETHW price falls 65% post-Merge
ETHPoW, a separatist proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain forked from Ethereum's Merge, went live on Sept. 15. However, the chain suffered technical issues after the launch, which put downward pressure on its ETHW token. ETHW price down 65% amid "ChainID" fiasco. The price of ETHW has dropped by 65% since ETHPoW's launch...
CoinTelegraph
‘Market will decide’ on post-Merge Ethereum ETPs, says crypto executive
The Ethereum Merge is set to be one of the biggest events in the cryptocurrency industry, potentially affecting many related firms and services, and Ethereum-based exchange-traded products (ETPs) are no exception. ETC Group, a major European crypto ETP issuer, has decided to expand its current Ethereum ETP offering by launching...
CoinTelegraph
Environmental groups want Bitcoin to follow Ethereum’s example in moving to proof-of-stake
Transitioning the Ethereum blockchain from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake has reduced its energy usage by more than 99% — and many climate activists have called for Bitcoin to follow suit. In a Thursday notice following the Merge, the United States-based Environmental Working Group, or EWG, announced it would be starting...
CoinTelegraph
Dogecoin becomes second largest PoW cryptocurrency
Meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is now officially the second largest proof-of-work (PoW) crypto in terms of market cap, following the Ethereum network’s proof-of-stake (PoS) upgrade on Thursday. Bitcoin (BTC), of course, remains miles ahead of Dogecoin’s market cap of $7.83 billion, though the well-followed memecoin is still comfortably ahead...
CoinTelegraph
Data challenges the DXY correlation to Bitcoin rallies and corrections ‘thesis’
Presently, there seems to be a general assumption that when the U.S. dollar value increases against other global major currencies, as measured by the DXY index, the impact on Bitcoin (BTC) is negative. Traders and influencers have been issuing alerts about this inverse correlation, and how the eventual reversal of...
CoinTelegraph
Volatility expected as $490M in ETH options expire shortly after the Ethereum Merge
Given the current state of the wider crypto market, some traders might be surprised to learn that Ether (ETH) has been trading in an ascending trend for the past 17 days. While the entire cryptocurrency market experienced a 10% decline on Sept. 13, Ether's price held firm near the $1,570 support level.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto bill a 'pivotal step', but needs clarification on ‘digital commodity’ — Sheila Warren
Sheila Warren, CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation, said the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act currently being considered by U.S. lawmakers was a “pivotal step” towards achieving regulatory clarity, but recommended changes to determine the role authorities will take on digital assets. In written testimony for a...
CoinTelegraph
The Ethereum Merge is completed: Here's what's next
The Ethereum blockchain has successfully completed its shift away from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus following the merge of the Mainnet and the Beacon Chain. The Merge took place on Sep.15 as the network shifted to PoS seamlessly, seeing hardware-based miners replaced by validators that stake Ether (ETH) to process transactions, add new blocks and maintain the network.
CoinTelegraph
Hardware wallets to take similar approach to potential Ethereum hard fork
Ethereum's blockchain Merge is expected to take place around 5:05 am UTC on Sept. 15. It is a milestone that marks a full transition toward proof-of-stake for Ethereum and eliminates the need for energy-intensive mining by a projected 99.9% when compared to Proof of Work (PoW). Some miners are also...
CoinTelegraph
Exchange thousands of tokens with newly launched Changelly DeFi Swap
Throughout seven years of operating on the market, Changelly has been well-known as an aggregator of centralized exchanges (CEX). The list of our CEX partners includes OKX, Kucoin, FTX, Huobi and many others. Such a variety of liquidity sources makes it possible for us to find the best offers among centralized exchanges and provide better rates to our users.
CoinTelegraph
New to crypto but don't know where to start? You can copy a professional
The turbulence in the crypto markets has led to great uncertainty for investors. Unsubstantiated rumors run amok on Twitter — causing panic. Just recently, seemingly credible accounts warned that Mt. Gox was about to dump 140,000 BTC on the market… even though payouts could be many weeks away.
Comments / 0