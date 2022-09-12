Read full article on original website
Scott Turner describes feeling after Carson Wentz's 2nd interception
How did Washington fans feel when new quarterback Carson Wentz threw interceptions on back-to-back drives in Week 1 vs. Jacksonville?. If you felt a sense of dread, imagine how Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner felt. Turner called an outstanding game and put Wentz in many favorable situations, but those interceptions led to 10 consecutive points from the Jaguars.
