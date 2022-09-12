Read full article on original website
Related
Saints coaches accept blame for late-game errors vs Falcons, but what exactly happened?
If you had to pick a cliche to sum up the Saints’ Week 1 win in Atlanta, it’d probably be: All’s well that ends well. But why exactly did things have to be so stressful in those final moments? See more on WWL and Audacy.
Jerry Jones cuts Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade links with Dak Prescott update
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys won’t be trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or look for a long-term replacement for Dak Prescott after his concerning hand injury in Week 1. They don’t need to anyway. When Prescott sustained the hand injury that was later revealed would require surgery and...
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Saints latest free agent signing could spell trouble for Alvin Kamara’s fantasy value
New Orleans Saints running Alvin Kamara’s rib injury may be worse than the team let on. During the Saints’ week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons, Kamara played less than he typically would. The lead back was on the field for just 61% of the snaps resulting in just 38 total plays.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jameis Winston lands on injury report ahead of Week 2
Jameis Winston led the New Orleans Saints to a fantastic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Unfortunately, it appears as if he may have picked up an injury along the way that could throw his status for the Saints Week 2 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in doubt.
Stephen A. Smith suggested the Dallas Cowboys should call on Colin Kaepernick to replace the injured Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott is expected to miss six to eight weeks after fracturing his thumb during the Cowboys' loss to the Bucs on Sunday.
Michael Thomas removed from Saints injury report for Week 2 vs. Bucs
The long, frustrating return from a 2020 injury for Michael Thomas was maybe the biggest storyline of the New Orleans Saints offseason. Initially limited in training camp while recovering from ankle surgery, Thomas suffered a setback late in the summer with a sudden hamstring issue that put him on ice for a little longer. He practiced on a limited basis leading up the season-opener with the Atlanta Falcons and was officially listed as questionable to play at all.
Former Packers Quarterback Brett Favre Allegedly Used Welfare Funds for College Volleyball Stadium
Favre allegedly coordinated with state officials to direct $5 million meant to help residents of Mississippi towards funding a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and ex-Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant allegedly plotted together to use welfare funds meant for poor residents in Mississippi to build a new volleyball stadium, according to an investigative report from Mississippi Today. Based on never-before-seen text messages sent between Favre and Bryant from 2017 to 2019, it was revealed that the former Packers quarterback, 52,...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Can Tom Brady and the Buccaneers finally beat the Saints?
The New Orleans Saints have long been a thorn in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' side. The AFC South rivals will square off in New Orleans on Sunday (FOX) in what has been a one-sided rivalry of late. New Orleans has won 17 of the last 21 regular-season matchups, though Tampa Bay beat them in the 2020 NFC Divisional Round.
Look: Bucs Have Concerning Wednesday Injury Report
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may hobble into their Week 2 division showdown with the New Orleans Saints. Nearly their entire wide receiver room is listed on Wednesday's injury report. Mike Evans and Breshad Perriman were limited in practice. Meanwhile, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, and Russell Gage did not practice at all.
Yardbarker
Bucs Injuries Are Worrisome Heading Into Saints Game
It was a bloodbath in Tampa Bay the last time the Bucs played the Saints. Not only did New Orleans steal a win at Raymond James Stadium by the unbelievable score of 9-0 last December, the Saints added injury to insult by knocking out several Bucs weapons on offense. Now...
Yardbarker
Keys to a Week 2 Win for the Saints
In week one, the New Orleans Saints were able to escape Atlanta with a win after being down by 16 points in the fourth quarter. It was an amazing comeback but New Orleans definitely does not want to be in that position again. How do they avoid falling behind against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday?
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Saints QB Winston gets another shot at Brady's Bucs
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston patiently entertained a series of questions about the last time he faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Superdome. As he did, it was apparent Winston wasn't too interested in dwelling on the moment his 2021 season ended with...
News, notes from Thursday's Bucs practice
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the field for another practice Thursday, as they prepare for a second straight road game to start the 2022 regular season, this time again the New Orleans Saints. Here are the latest notes from Thursday’s practice:
Yardbarker
Taysom Hill: New Orleans Saints X Factor
For the last six seasons, the New Orleans Saints have used Taysom Hill in just about every way you can use a football player, effectively to boot. He has played quarterback, tight end, special teams, however he is most dangerous in the wildcat! Taysom Hill is New Orleans Saints X factor.
Sean Payton, Saints planned to draft Patrick Mahomes in 2017?
Links between Patrick Mahomes and other teams have emerged in the past. The Cardinals were preparing to draft the eventual Chiefs megastar five years ago. Sean Payton also confirmed the rumored story of his old team’s plans with the then-Texas Tech prospect. During his latest FOX appearance (h/t NFL.com’s Peter Schrager), the former Saints coach said he was prepared to draft Mahomes at No. 11 in 2017. While Payton confirmed he discussed the selection with Drew Brees and informed the future Hall of Famer a Mahomes pick would not impact his starter status, the Saints also viewed Marshon Lattimore as a top-four player in the 2017 class.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Saints' Alvin Kamara (ribs) downgraded to DNP on Thursday
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kamara was at practice on Thursday but did not participate. It's a downgrade from the limited session he logged on Wednesday and casts some doubt on his availability for Sunday's clash with the Buccaneers. A return to practice on Friday would be a positive sign, but a decision on Karma's status may come down to game day. Mark Ingram (ankle) was limited again on Thursday.
Comments / 0