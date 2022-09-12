ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Michael Thomas removed from Saints injury report for Week 2 vs. Bucs

The long, frustrating return from a 2020 injury for Michael Thomas was maybe the biggest storyline of the New Orleans Saints offseason. Initially limited in training camp while recovering from ankle surgery, Thomas suffered a setback late in the summer with a sudden hamstring issue that put him on ice for a little longer. He practiced on a limited basis leading up the season-opener with the Atlanta Falcons and was officially listed as questionable to play at all.
Former Packers Quarterback Brett Favre Allegedly Used Welfare Funds for College Volleyball Stadium

Favre allegedly coordinated with state officials to direct $5 million meant to help residents of Mississippi towards funding a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and ex-Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant allegedly plotted together to use welfare funds meant for poor residents in Mississippi to build a new volleyball stadium, according to an investigative report from Mississippi Today. Based on never-before-seen text messages sent between Favre and Bryant from 2017 to 2019, it was revealed that the former Packers quarterback, 52,...
Can Tom Brady and the Buccaneers finally beat the Saints?

The New Orleans Saints have long been a thorn in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' side. The AFC South rivals will square off in New Orleans on Sunday (FOX) in what has been a one-sided rivalry of late. New Orleans has won 17 of the last 21 regular-season matchups, though Tampa Bay beat them in the 2020 NFC Divisional Round.
Look: Bucs Have Concerning Wednesday Injury Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may hobble into their Week 2 division showdown with the New Orleans Saints. Nearly their entire wide receiver room is listed on Wednesday's injury report. Mike Evans and Breshad Perriman were limited in practice. Meanwhile, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, and Russell Gage did not practice at all.
Bucs Injuries Are Worrisome Heading Into Saints Game

It was a bloodbath in Tampa Bay the last time the Bucs played the Saints. Not only did New Orleans steal a win at Raymond James Stadium by the unbelievable score of 9-0 last December, the Saints added injury to insult by knocking out several Bucs weapons on offense. Now...
Keys to a Week 2 Win for the Saints

In week one, the New Orleans Saints were able to escape Atlanta with a win after being down by 16 points in the fourth quarter. It was an amazing comeback but New Orleans definitely does not want to be in that position again. How do they avoid falling behind against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday?
Saints QB Winston gets another shot at Brady's Bucs

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston patiently entertained a series of questions about the last time he faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Superdome. As he did, it was apparent Winston wasn't too interested in dwelling on the moment his 2021 season ended with...
Taysom Hill: New Orleans Saints X Factor

For the last six seasons, the New Orleans Saints have used Taysom Hill in just about every way you can use a football player, effectively to boot. He has played quarterback, tight end, special teams, however he is most dangerous in the wildcat! Taysom Hill is New Orleans Saints X factor.
Sean Payton, Saints planned to draft Patrick Mahomes in 2017?

Links between Patrick Mahomes and other teams have emerged in the past. The Cardinals were preparing to draft the eventual Chiefs megastar five years ago. Sean Payton also confirmed the rumored story of his old team’s plans with the then-Texas Tech prospect. During his latest FOX appearance (h/t NFL.com’s Peter Schrager), the former Saints coach said he was prepared to draft Mahomes at No. 11 in 2017. While Payton confirmed he discussed the selection with Drew Brees and informed the future Hall of Famer a Mahomes pick would not impact his starter status, the Saints also viewed Marshon Lattimore as a top-four player in the 2017 class.
Saints' Alvin Kamara (ribs) downgraded to DNP on Thursday

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kamara was at practice on Thursday but did not participate. It's a downgrade from the limited session he logged on Wednesday and casts some doubt on his availability for Sunday's clash with the Buccaneers. A return to practice on Friday would be a positive sign, but a decision on Karma's status may come down to game day. Mark Ingram (ankle) was limited again on Thursday.
