Melby’s Market and Eatery in Waterford, Maine Closing at the End of September
There's something about locally owned, small-town stores and restaurants that almost make you feel like you're in a different time. With so many restaurants to choose from in the state and a convenience store on every corner, the small towns in Maine that have a little bit of everything really are a big part of their communities and the owners feel like family. That's exactly what you'll find at Melby's Market and Eatery in Waterford.
Make Way, This Pizza Place is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
Are Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Closing in New Hampshire and Maine?
The first 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close as part of the chain's strategy to improve its financial footing was announced on Thursday. The retailer announced at the end of August that it had started a "back-to-basics philosophy" that focuses on better serving their customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. Part of that strategy is the closure of 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
Maine’s First Ski Resort Restores Its Original Name After 30 Years
First it was the 1st ski resort in the entire country, New England's Suicide Six ski resort in Vermont, that just changed its name after 86 years. Now a month after that, here we are in Maine where Shawnee Peak, Maine's first ski resort is no more, at least in name.
Vertical greenhouse to grow 2M pounds of produce in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Nona Yehia is an architect by trade. Like all creatives dream, she’s found her life’s calling. On the heels of the 2008 recession, and with local food and real estate scarce in mountainous Jackson, Wyoming, Yehia gathered a team and put her skills to use.
nerej.com
Northmarq closes $15.2 million refinance for Maine retail and industrial portfolio
Bangor, ME Ed Riekstins, managing director, and Daniel Karp, vice president of Northmarq’s Boston debt/equity team, finalized the $15.2 million permanent-fixed loan for a Maine retail and industrial portfolio. The portfolio totals five retail properties and one industrial property which are located in Bangor, Scarborough and South Portland, Maine.
WMTW
Shawnee Peak no more; ski resort restores historic name
BRIDGTON, Maine — Shawnee Peak said it is returning to its roots and bringing back its original name, Pleasant Mountain. The ski resort said the decision was made to honor the history of the ski area, as well as the mountain it sits on. The name Pleasant Mountain was...
WMTW
Reports of explosions in western Maine turn out to be an earthquake
GREENWOOD, Maine — Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of...
wabi.tv
Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Southern Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house...
Top Gun Portland: Fighter Jets Make an Appearance at the Jetport
"That's right, Ice. I am dangerous..." It's not every day we get to see some of the military's sophisticated weapons of badassery, especially since Brunswick Naval Air Station has closed. However, every once in a while we get a glimpse or two. Portland played the role of the "danger zone"...
‘Best of’ Winners at the Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, Seafood Festival
The Hampton Beach Seafood Festival was deemed a success, with a couple of surprises thrown in for the three-day event. Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce President John Nyhan told Seacoast Current that an estimated 70,000 people attended the festival on a beautiful late summer weekend. "We had a good crowd...
Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
mainepublic.org
Restaurant owners, staff launch campaign against Portland proposal to end tip credit
Restaurant owners and workers have launched a campaign against a Portland ballot question that seeks to eliminate the tip credit in favor of an $18-an-hour minimum wage. Under the tip credit, employers pay restaurant workers half the minimum wage and make up the difference if tips don't make up the full amount. If the ballot measure is approved, the tip credit would be fully eliminated in 2025.
Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this month
We have exciting news for sandwich lovers in New Hampshire. A famous restaurant chain is opening a new location in the state this month and hosting a fundraiser to benefit an organization in the community.
newscentermaine.com
Jean 'Duke' Dulac, beloved Maine barber, has died at 88
For decades, his informal political polls gained national attention for their accuracy. He opened Duke's Rotary Barber Shop in Augusta in the 1960s.
lcnme.com
Damariscotta Awards Three Road Projects for $1.5 Million
The Damariscotta Select Board awarded three construction bids — for projects on Egypt Road, Belvedere Road, and Miles Street — to Hagar Enterprises Inc. for up to $1,564,937 on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The Damariscotta-based construction business submitted the low bid for each project. Hagar Enterprises was awarded a...
wabi.tv
347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
Entangled bald eagles rescued after 'death spiral' into river
HARPSWELL, Maine — Lynne Thompson and Scott Crockett recently witnessed a nature event few people will witness in a lifetime, and it's a good thing they were there. The couple was sitting on the deck of their cottage on Harpswell's Long Island, less than 100 feet from the New Meadows River, when they saw two eagles fly overhead. Suddenly, the birds became interlocked and began plummeting toward the water.
WMTW
Cruise ship passengers told us how they spent their time (and money) in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — In Portland, a busy cruise ship season is well under way. A new cruise ship will come into portnearly every day through Nov. 1. Meanwhile, local residents prepare to vote on a referendum that would limit the number of cruise ship passengers entering the city to 1,000 people per day.
WGME
South Portland breaks ground on new skate park
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – City officials broke ground on a new skate park in South Portland Tuesday. It's been a multi-year journey to bring the park to reality. City officials say the plans started with a determined middle school student who wanted the community to have a safe place to skate.
