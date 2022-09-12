ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarborough, ME

102.9 WBLM

Melby’s Market and Eatery in Waterford, Maine Closing at the End of September

There's something about locally owned, small-town stores and restaurants that almost make you feel like you're in a different time. With so many restaurants to choose from in the state and a convenience store on every corner, the small towns in Maine that have a little bit of everything really are a big part of their communities and the owners feel like family. That's exactly what you'll find at Melby's Market and Eatery in Waterford.
WATERFORD, ME
Seacoast Current

Are Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Closing in New Hampshire and Maine?

The first 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close as part of the chain's strategy to improve its financial footing was announced on Thursday. The retailer announced at the end of August that it had started a "back-to-basics philosophy" that focuses on better serving their customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. Part of that strategy is the closure of 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
MAINE STATE
nerej.com

Northmarq closes $15.2 million refinance for Maine retail and industrial portfolio

Bangor, ME Ed Riekstins, managing director, and Daniel Karp, vice president of Northmarq’s Boston debt/equity team, finalized the $15.2 million permanent-fixed loan for a Maine retail and industrial portfolio. The portfolio totals five retail properties and one industrial property which are located in Bangor, Scarborough and South Portland, Maine.
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Shawnee Peak no more; ski resort restores historic name

BRIDGTON, Maine — Shawnee Peak said it is returning to its roots and bringing back its original name, Pleasant Mountain. The ski resort said the decision was made to honor the history of the ski area, as well as the mountain it sits on. The name Pleasant Mountain was...
BRIDGTON, ME
wabi.tv

Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Southern Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
AUBURN, ME
mainepublic.org

Restaurant owners, staff launch campaign against Portland proposal to end tip credit

Restaurant owners and workers have launched a campaign against a Portland ballot question that seeks to eliminate the tip credit in favor of an $18-an-hour minimum wage. Under the tip credit, employers pay restaurant workers half the minimum wage and make up the difference if tips don't make up the full amount. If the ballot measure is approved, the tip credit would be fully eliminated in 2025.
PORTLAND, ME
lcnme.com

Damariscotta Awards Three Road Projects for $1.5 Million

The Damariscotta Select Board awarded three construction bids — for projects on Egypt Road, Belvedere Road, and Miles Street — to Hagar Enterprises Inc. for up to $1,564,937 on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The Damariscotta-based construction business submitted the low bid for each project. Hagar Enterprises was awarded a...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
wabi.tv

347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths

Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Entangled bald eagles rescued after 'death spiral' into river

HARPSWELL, Maine — Lynne Thompson and Scott Crockett recently witnessed a nature event few people will witness in a lifetime, and it's a good thing they were there. The couple was sitting on the deck of their cottage on Harpswell's Long Island, less than 100 feet from the New Meadows River, when they saw two eagles fly overhead. Suddenly, the birds became interlocked and began plummeting toward the water.
HARPSWELL, ME
WGME

South Portland breaks ground on new skate park

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – City officials broke ground on a new skate park in South Portland Tuesday. It's been a multi-year journey to bring the park to reality. City officials say the plans started with a determined middle school student who wanted the community to have a safe place to skate.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME

