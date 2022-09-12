ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Lobo

Students of color denied entry at Turning Point event at UNM

Multiple students of color were denied entry at the Turning Point USA-sponsored “Talking With Tomi” event at the University of New Mexico Student Union Building’s Ballroom B on Thursday, Sept. 15. Students who were denied entry did have tickets but were turned away by Turning Point staff, according to Tyler Jacobs, one of the UNM students who was denied. Multiple witnesses at the event reported seeing students being denied entry.
Daily Lobo

UNM volleyball shows resilience against NAU

The Lobos defeated the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks 3-1, but the final score doesn’t reflect how competitive of a game it was: three of the four sets came down to the wire, but UNM still came out on top with a total of 17 ties and seven lead changes throughout the match.
