There’s a lot of history with the Boeing 737 in Hawaii. Next time you fly one, think about how it started with Aloha Airlines. They were groundbreaking in multiple ways, in addition to being a hands-down favorite for Hawaii residents with their coupon books. It’s been over 50 years since the first 737 flew here, and the tradition continues today with Southwest, Alaska, and United.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO