Porto’s Is Coming To The Happiest Place On Earth: Downtown Disney District

Porto’s Cuban bakery has been a local staple for years, and now it’s making its way to “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

The famous bakery teased last week that they were planning on opening a new location, and now they’ve officially announced at the D23 Expo that they’re setting some roots in the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim.

Earlier this year, the bakery opened a new location in Northridge , making their upcoming Downtown Disney location the seventh Porto’s Bakery & Cafe in Southern California. Rosa Porto opened her first storefront back in 1976, and today her bakeries carry on her legacy.

On their site, they share, “Rosa’s recipes and high standards continue to be carried on by her family, reflective of her motto “…quality is the number one ingredient in everything we do. Come visit our bakery and you will experience home baking at its best!”

If you’re not a local and are having some serious FOMO, not to worry. They also offer nationwide bake-at-home options, where they’ll deliver some of their fresh pastries to wherever you are. All you’ll have to do is pop them in the oven.

Although there are no further details as to when the Porto’s Downtown Disney location will be opening, it hasn’t stopped locals from looking forward to their delicious pastries. Be sure to come back here for updates!

To check out all Porto’s locations, visit their website here .

See more: NYC’s Famous Levain Bakery Is Finally Bringing Their Massive Cookies To L.A.