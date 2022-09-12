Read full article on original website
Dealing with blister, Rodón still plans to finish strong
SAN FRANCISCO -- Go ahead and exhale, Giants fans. Carlos Rodón is fine, aside from a blister and a cracked fingernail that have come and gone all season. Rodón surpassed his career high in innings during a 4-1 victory against the Braves at Oracle Park on Wednesday afternoon, but he made the faithful sweat for a spell when he departed after five innings with only 71 pitches thrown and two hits allowed.
Henderson hits Little League HR, tallies career-high 4 RBIs
WASHINGTON -- The smile on Gunnar Henderson’s face had crept in before he touched home plate. He knew what he was doing. Upon contact, he was breaking out of the box, a scorcher off his bat out of the reach of Nationals third baseman Ildemaro Vargas, down the left-field line toward utility player César Hernández. His blinding speed might have allowed him to reach third regardless of what unfolded. Then Hernández bobbled the ball, and Henderson trotted home with ease.
Cubs post 6-run 1st, cruise to sweep of Mets
NEW YORK -- The Cubs continued to play the spoiler role on Wednesday night at Citi Field. They scored six runs in the first inning and cruised to a 6-3 win over the Mets to complete a three-game sweep. “That was an awesome series for the Cubs,” said left-hander Drew...
A's belief in Stephen Vogt pays off vs. Texas
ARLINGTON -- When it comes to high-leverage situations, A’s manager Mark Kotsay believes in Stephen Vogt. The "why" is no surprise. There’s a reason why A’s fans chant “I believe in Stephen Vogt” when he’s up to bat in those situations. "Stephen's been there,"...
How Dave Stewart influenced this A’s rookie
OAKLAND -- When Dave Stewart was honored with a jersey number retirement at the Coliseum on Sunday, Tyler Cyr made sure he was front and center inside the dugout for the entirety of the pregame ceremony. Though Cyr grew up an A’s fan in nearby Fremont, Calif., the 29-year-old reliever...
Rangers hit 3 HRs, but old habits sink club vs. A's
ARLINGTON -- One-run games have been the Rangers’ kryptonite all season long. On Tuesday night, the Rangers changed their fortunes with a walk-off win over the A’s, but on Wednesday, Texas couldn't quite complete the two-game sweep over Oakland. Instead, the Rangers suffered their franchise-record-setting 32nd one-run loss...
Time-tested Waino-Yadi battery sets record that may never be broken
ST. LOUIS -- There are times, like on Wednesday when Cardinals franchise fixtures Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina teamed together to make some history, that manager Oliver Marmol is reminded of the not-so-great moments when the pitcher and catcher were forced to persevere, reinvent themselves and find ways to keep chugging along this path toward historical greatness.
Scoring drought drops Rays to 3rd in WC race
TORONTO -- The Rays were as hot as they’ve been all year when their weeklong trip to New York and Toronto began Friday with a win over the Yankees. Drew Rasmussen returned from the paternity list and Wander Franco came back from the injured list to lift Tampa Bay to its 20th win in 25 games, which put the club within striking distance of the American League East lead and a season-high 20 games over .500.
With homer-happy win, Phils expand Wild Card cushion
MIAMI -- This September feels different. Maybe it’s because the Phillies are playing the Marlins and actually beating the Marlins. It has not been that way forever. But the Phillies clinched their fifth consecutive series victory over Miami with Wednesday night’s 6-1 victory at loanDepot Park, giving them a 2 1/2-game lead over San Diego and a 4 1/2-game lead over Milwaukee in the Wild Card race with 20 games to play.
Sox slug 5 homers for crucial head-to-head win
CLEVELAND -- The White Sox needed to win Thursday afternoon’s rescheduled contest at Progressive Field to maintain hope of catching the Guardians in the American League Central. So they developed the perfect plan for success: Hit home runs, as in five home runs, leaving them just short of the...
'It's still there for us': Mets dealt first 3-game sweep
NEW YORK -- One hundred forty-four games into the season, the Mets finally suffered their first series sweep of at least three games. The optimist might look at that fact and deduce, accurately, that the Mets are in first place and cruising toward a playoff spot. But outside the walls of the home clubhouse at Citi Field on Wednesday, optimists were difficult to find following the Mets’ 6-3 loss to the Cubs. Pessimism was more the cocktail of choice for those who watched the Mets drop seven of their last 12 games against sub-.500 teams. Cynicism had its backers, too.
Blue Jays miss chance in playoff race, but another awaits
TORONTO -- Things were lining up well for the Blue Jays. After winning three of the first four games this week against the Rays, Thursday offered an opportunity to drive home the dagger. With Kevin Gausman on the mound, it was a chance for Toronto to create some breathing room in a crowded AL Wild Card race and build on the league’s best September record.
Playoff-hopeful Brewers have to navigate history-seeking sluggers
ST. LOUIS -- After keeping Albert Pujols in the ballpark for two days as the Hall of Fame-bound slugger quests for 700 career home runs, the Brewers are about to partake in another home run hunt as Aaron Judge and the Yankees visit Milwaukee for the first time in eight years.
Is WAR really capturing Ohtani's full value?
Aaron Judge is going to break the all-time American League home run record while sometimes playing center field for a struggling yet playoff-bound Yankees team that he’s keeping afloat nearly by himself. Imagine not voting him as the Most Valuable Player. Shohei Ohtani is going to hit 35-plus homers...
Mervis' power (33 HRs) continues to impress
CHICAGO -- The disappointment of not hearing his name called during the MLB Draft two years ago was real for Matt Mervis. He felt he had earned that phone call, the one that brings a lifelong dream to fruition, even if he also understood the unique circumstances in play. The...
With star quartet on bench, LA loses in extras
PHOENIX -- The newly minted National League West champion Dodgers have an MLB-high 98 wins. They have the most potent lineup in baseball. They have a strong starting rotation that has withstood numerous injuries this season. But as Los Angeles knows, because of its wealth of playoff experience, postseason success...
Inbox: O's SS of future -- Gunnar or Holliday?
Yankees shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe stole a base last night, his fourth in 10 Triple-A games, giving him 48 this season. If he can swipe two more bags in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's remaining 12 contests -- the RailRiders also have to complete a suspended game as well -- he'll produce the first 20-homer/50-steal season in the Minors since Andruw Jones in 1995. Volpe already has hit 20 homers in 120 games between Double-A and Triple-A.
Why this Ranger is drawing Beltré comps
ARLINGTON -- Marcus Semien isn’t breaking Cal Ripken Jr.’s consecutive games played record anytime soon, but there’s no doubt the second baseman values playing every day. It’s one thing Semien says he’s prided himself on since his first callup with the White Sox in 2013.
Frelick belts first two Triple-A homers
It took Sal Frelick 36 games to hit his first home run at the Triple-A level. It didn’t take him nearly as long to hit the second. MLB’s No. 49 overall prospect went deep twice and plated four runs in Nashville’s 12-4 win over Jacksonville, swatting a go-ahead dinger in the second and a solo jack in the seventh, both to right field.
Groshans' 1st career HR sets off must-see celebration
MIAMI -- As kids in the Houston metropolitan area, Jordan Groshans -- the Marlins' No. 12 prospect -- and his older brother, Jaxx, spent countless hours imagining their first Major League home runs. That moment came for Jordan in Thursday night’s 5-3 victory over the Phillies at loanDepot park, and...
