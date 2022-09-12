ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

Iowa Governor presents Volunteer Awards in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds presented the "Governor's Volunteer Award" at Buena Vista University on Thursday, Sept. 15th. This is the fifth ceremony held across the state during the past four months, giving more than five hundred groups and individuals recognition for their volunteer efforts. "We...
IOWA STATE
Washta, Iowa man killed in accident north of Pierson

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa — A Washta, Iowa man was killed and a woman injured after an accident in Cherokee County Wednesday night. The Iowa State Patrol says they responded to an accident just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, on C66 in Pierson, Iowa. An ISP report says that an SUV,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
Storm Lake Police Department receives prestigious Freedom Award

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds was in Storm Lake Thursday, Sept. 15th. Before a visit to Buena Vista University to present her annual "Volunteer Awards," the governor stopped by the Storm Lake Police Department. There, she presented the "Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Freedom...
STORM LAKE, IA
City of Pierson drinking water warning lifted

PIERSON, Iowa — Customers of Pierson Water Supply were notified on September 13th of high nitrates in the drinking water. The City of Pierson reports that the problem has been corrected and that it is no longer necessary to drink bottled water. Pierson’s well was put back into service...
PIERSON, IA
Former Cherokee officer accepts plea deal in hit and run case

A former Cherokee police officer has reached a plea deal for hitting a young girl with his pickup and driving off earlier this year. Michael McGee entered a written plea of guilty to failure to yield and failure to stop at the scene of an accident. Under the terms of...
CHEROKEE, IA

