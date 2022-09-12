Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa Governor presents Volunteer Awards in Storm Lake
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds presented the "Governor's Volunteer Award" at Buena Vista University on Thursday, Sept. 15th. This is the fifth ceremony held across the state during the past four months, giving more than five hundred groups and individuals recognition for their volunteer efforts. "We...
Washta, Iowa man killed in accident north of Pierson
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa — A Washta, Iowa man was killed and a woman injured after an accident in Cherokee County Wednesday night. The Iowa State Patrol says they responded to an accident just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, on C66 in Pierson, Iowa. An ISP report says that an SUV,...
Storm Lake Police Department receives prestigious Freedom Award
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds was in Storm Lake Thursday, Sept. 15th. Before a visit to Buena Vista University to present her annual "Volunteer Awards," the governor stopped by the Storm Lake Police Department. There, she presented the "Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Freedom...
City of Pierson drinking water warning lifted
PIERSON, Iowa — Customers of Pierson Water Supply were notified on September 13th of high nitrates in the drinking water. The City of Pierson reports that the problem has been corrected and that it is no longer necessary to drink bottled water. Pierson’s well was put back into service...
Gehlen Catholic storms back to defeat Hinton on the road
HINTON, Iowa — Gehlen Catholic erased a 13 point deficit at halftime to defeat Hinton 28-26. The Jays move to 3-1 and will host Akron Westfield next Friday night in Le Mars.
Hawks put on a show in their big win over Kingsley Pierson
REMSEN, Iowa — Remsen St. Mary's defeated Kingsley Pierson 49-0. The #1 ranked Hawks move to 4-0 and will take on St. Edmond next Friday night.
Former Cherokee officer accepts plea deal in hit and run case
A former Cherokee police officer has reached a plea deal for hitting a young girl with his pickup and driving off earlier this year. Michael McGee entered a written plea of guilty to failure to yield and failure to stop at the scene of an accident. Under the terms of...
