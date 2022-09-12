MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Mesquite Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Bryan Garcia, a teacher's aide, for improper relationship between an educator and a student at North Mesquite High School. Police received information regarding his inappropriate behavior and was contacted by police on Aug. 29. During the course of the investigation, police said they learned that Garcia had been communicating with students via phone apps during the Spring semester of 2022. Garcia was arrested on Aug. 30 and was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child. This investigation is ongoing. Police as if anyone has information regarding any other offenses involving Garcia to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator C. Smith at 972-216-6249.

MESQUITE, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO