Nancy Pelosi's husband receives jail sentence for DUI
Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to 5 days in jail following his arrest on May 28. According to a release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office, his arrest was "based upon an automobile collision and driving under the influence." A plea deal...
Child's 'letter to God' leads to pedophile's arrest
MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) - The parent of a child sexually assaulted by Mark Elliott Jones, 49, found a letter the victim wrote to God disclosing the abuse. Jones was subsequently arrested and sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child."It is a sad day in the community when we learn that a sexual predator has been abusing even one innocent child for years. But to learn that this predator sexually traumatized not one but two innocent children is simply unbearable," said District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.Jones sexually abused the children, according...
Dawn Wynn: Everything we know about Missouri woman ‘on the run’ after husband’s murder
Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, is wanted by Missouri authorities after she vanished while awaiting trial for the murder of her husband. Ms Wynn is accused of shooting Harold Lee Wynn, 51, in the back of the head while he slept inside their fifth-wheel camper at their property in McDonald County on 16 November 2021.The mother-of-five is facing second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges and was released on a $100,000 bond on April 29, online court records show. On Sunday, the sheriff’s office revealed that Ms Wynn disappeared from her mother’s house in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, where she had been ordered...
Chilling details emerge after three adults found dead and four children rescued from home
THREE people were found dead at a home before four children were rescued in a tragedy that has left a neighborhood in shock. The four children were found inside the house after the bodies of two adults were discovered outside, cops said. Authorities entered the bloody scene at approximately 8.30pm...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Police Issue Statement on Arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper
The Cheyenne Police Department has issued a press release on the arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Gabriel Testerman. Testerman was arrested last week. He posted bond and was released after a preliminary hearing. Here is the press release from the Cheyenne Police Department:. Tuesday, August 30, a Wyoming Highway...
Missing Child Found After Forty Years
In January 1981, a young couple was discovered murdered in a wooded area near Houston, Texas. The couple had no identification; after much investigation, they were classified as John and Jane Doe. Their identity was a mystery, so was the family that may be missing them.
Mesquite ISD teacher aide arrested for improper relationship between educator and student
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Mesquite Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Bryan Garcia, a teacher's aide, for improper relationship between an educator and a student at North Mesquite High School. Police received information regarding his inappropriate behavior and was contacted by police on Aug. 29. During the course of the investigation, police said they learned that Garcia had been communicating with students via phone apps during the Spring semester of 2022. Garcia was arrested on Aug. 30 and was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child. This investigation is ongoing. Police as if anyone has information regarding any other offenses involving Garcia to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator C. Smith at 972-216-6249.
CBP arrests 7 gang members, intercepts 825 lbs. of fentanyl, meth at border
Over the course of one week, Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico and Andrade ports of entry in San Diego stopped seven different drug trafficking attempts. The total worth of the intercepted substances is approximately $3 million. Separately, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol captured seven gang members...
Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer
The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. The execution date comes despite opposition from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which wants a special prosecutor to investigate whether Johnson’s conviction and death sentence resulted from racial bias. Johnson, who was 19 when he shot McEntee, was convicted of first-degree murder after his second trial in 2008. His first trial ended in a hung jury.
No organ for man who stole Wichita's Joyland clown
The man who stole the clown from Wichita’s Joyland Park, will not be allowed to purchase the park’s organ.
Heroin, more meth found when police arrest pair on meth possession warrants in Northern Michigan: MSP
A man and woman are facing charges after they were busted not once, but twice for drug possession in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
Missouri Woman Charged With Killing Husband After Claiming It Was An Intruder
Melanie Biggins is facing first degree murder charges for the fatal shooting of her husband.
Judge rules South Carolina’s firing squad and electrocution execution methods are unconstitutional
A state judge has ruled South Carolina’s execution methods of electrocution and the newly installed firing squad are cruel and unusual, therefore both violate the state Constitution. “In 2021, South Carolina turned back the clock and became the only state in the country in which a person may be...
Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison
In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
Man Charged With Murder of Missing Iowa Woman After Her Skull is Found in a Park
An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder after a teenager found a human skull belonging to a missing woman in a park. The criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE alleges 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore killed 29-year-old Angela Bradbury in April 2021. Three months after the alleged slaying, in July 2021,...
Oklahoma GOP candidate calls killing gay people ‘totally just’
A GOP candidate for the Oklahoma state house is under fire over his resurfaced remarks justifying the murder of gay people. Scott Esk was campaigning for a different seat in 2013 when he said that according to the Bible, Christians would be “totally in the right” to kill gay people in a Facebook comment thread.The comments gained renewed attention as Mr Esk’s prepares to take on fellow Republican Gloria Banister in a run-off primary election for Oklahoma’s 87th House District on Tuesday. Pressed about the remarks ahead of this week’s election, Mr Esk appeared to double down by calling...
Police: More than a dozen motorcyclists attack, rob driver in N.J.
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police are searching for the suspects behind a possible road rage incident in Clinton Township, New Jersey. They say a group of approximately 13 motorcyclists dragged a 62-year-old man from his car, assaulted him and stole his cellphone Saturday on Cokesbury Road.Investigators say the incident stemmed from a near-collision between the bikers and the driver. Police in marked vehicles chased the motorcyclists until they exited onto Route 173 in Union Township.
Mississippi Minister Walks Into Sheriff’s Office And Allegedly Confesses To 2019 Murder Of Missing Man
A Mississippi minister seeking “spiritual freedom” has surrendered himself to authorities and confessed to killing a missing man, according to authorities. James Eric Crisp, 37, was charged with manslaughter after authorities say he entered the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in Aberdeen, Mississippi, on Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Lloyd Taylor, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say Taylor, 48, disappeared from Sulligent, Alabama, about 30 miles east of Aberdeen, in March 2019 and hasn’t been heard from since.
Michigan nurse charged with adult abuse after failing to report medication error
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A west Michigan nurse has been charged after allegedly failing to report a medication error involving a patient at an elderly care facility in Grand Rapids.Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, is charged with one count of second degree vulnerable adult abuse, a four-year felony, after she allegedly failed to report that the patient was administered two incorrect medical doses in December 2020. The incident happened at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Bratcher was working as a licensed practical nurse at the time and had a duty to report the error but allegedly failed to do so."Caring for vulnerable adults is a significant responsibility that requires special care," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press release. "Failure to fulfill that responsibility can have dire and even criminal consequences and my department will not hesitate to act."Bratcher is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 14.
The Supreme Court May Soon Face Its First Major Post-Roe Abortion Case
Conflicting decisions from two federal judges have set up a potential showdown over a Biden administration order meant to protect some abortions.
