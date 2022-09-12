ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

How many junior tennis players from Macomb are ranked in Boys' 18 category in week ending Sept. 2?

By West Central Reporter
spotonillinois.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
muddyrivernews.com

Former Jefferson School property to become site of indoor trampoline facility

QUINCY — A Quincy developer plans to turn property unused for nearly 40 years into the site for an indoor trampoline facility. Schuster Development LLC of Quincy bought a 2.19-acre vacant lot at 301 Spring from Riverside Community Church for $237,500 on Aug. 31, according to property tax documents filed in the Adams County Recorder’s Office.
QUINCY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

11th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made their 11th arrest Monday in relation to a fight that occurred in Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. According to a Peoria police press release, 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely was arrested for mob action. During the incident, Peoria stadium was evacuated after school...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Seeking closure: How a Peoria woman is honoring her brother

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Natalie Belcher, 34, should be celebrating another trip around the sun today. Unfortunately, she said that there will be no celebration today, as it will be the first time she will have to spend her birthday without her brother. It has been 24...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Man dies after falling from a roof at OSF Saint Francis hospital

A 21-year-old man died after falling from a roof at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Friday afternoon, according to county coroner Jamie Harwood. The coroner said Joseph Croegaert was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle for an undisclosed medical condition at approximately 3 p.m. Before...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macomb, IL
Macomb, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
1470 WMBD

Grand jury indicts Peoria man on murder charges

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has indicted the man believed to be responsible for a homicide on the Fourth of July in Peoria’s North Valley. A Peoria County grand jury Tuesday filed two counts of First-Degree Murder, and one count each of Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, against Raekwon Pickett, 22.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

One dead in Peoria County crash

PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person has died after a two vehicle crash in Rural Peoria County Wednesday night. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says it happened on Lancaster Road around 8:30 PM. A vehicle was heading eastbound on Lancaster Road, and was turning left into a parking lot,...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg Police: 12-year-old threatens to get knife, brings back hammer

GALESBURG — A 12-year-old was arrested on felony charges after allegedly becoming violent Saturday evening. Officers were called to the 400 block of Iowa Avenue at 7:14 p.m. for a report of a juvenile with a knife. Upon arrival witnesses explained that the 12-year-old male and an 11-year-old male were playing in the front yard when they began throwing rocks and charcoal at each other. Cars began to be struck by the thrown debris and an adult told them to stop. The boys began to argue and the 12-year-old was told to go home, but he refused. He pushed two adults at the scene before leaving, telling them he was going to get a knife.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior Tennis#The Boys#Tennis Players#Week Ending
Central Illinois Proud

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A domestic dispute between father and son resulted in a stabbing. It happened at 3:19 p.m. on the 2600 block of W. Humboldt St. According to Peoria Police Informational Officer Semone Roth, the son received a small cut on his arm. Both men are to be arrested. The incident is under investigation.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

1 adult, 3 juveniles arrested for car theft

PEORIA, Ill. – Four people including three juveniles were arrested early Friday morning for allegedly stealing a car — an early use of the city’s new license plate reader cameras. Police say the vehicle was reported stolen at 1:07 a.m. near Sterling Avenue and Vista View Court.
PEORIA, IL
tspr.org

Newspaper in western Illinois to cease publication

Following layoffs at multiple Gannett-owned newspapers in the region, one newspaper is ceasing publication this week. The Prairie Review covered Abingdon, Avon, Oquawka, Roseville, and Saint Augustine. Gannett sent a notice to subscribers stating that the final print edition will be Thursday, September 15. The notice said any remaining balance...
ABINGDON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested in Sunday hit-and-run crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man who they said left the scene of a hit-and-run crash Sunday and told no one about it. According to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, police arrested 44-year-old Thomas J. Jordan without incident for failure to report an accident, leaving the scene, and failure to yield to a pedestrian.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
wlds.com

Two Injured In Old State Road Crash on Saturday

Two women were injured on Old State Road in a two vehicle crash on Saturday. Initial calls of the crash came into the West Central Dispatch at 9:53AM Saturday. The caller told dispatch that one of the vehicles had overturned on its side in cornfield on the south side of Old State Road, just east of Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
1470 WMBD

Bond set for man accused of Thursday shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $500,000 in the case of a Peoria man who allegedly opened fire Thursday afternoon, injuring a juvenile girl. Peoria County Court records indicate a judge Friday also scheduled an arraignment hearing for Jay’vion Lee, 22, for October 6. Police arrested...
muddyrivernews.com

After turning down 15-year sentence in plea deal, Quincy man now could get as many 25 years in prison for burglaries, weapons offenses

QUINCY — After refusing last week to accept a 15-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections in exchange for guilty pleas to five burglary charges, Zachary Laffey reached a new plea deal and stunningly agreed Wednesday to guilty pleas on even more charges which could lead to a sentence of as many as 25 years.
QUINCY, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

One dead in early morning motorcycle crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person has died after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Washington Street and Harrison Street in the early morning hours Saturday. Peoria Police responded to the accident at 2:44 a.m. on Sept. 10. When officers arrived, they located the victim down and unresponsive. AMT and the Peoria Fire Department […]
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing charges after theft victim tracks him down

While performing pre-school traffic enforcement on Tuesday, September 6th, Galesburg Police were approached by an area resident who reported an overnight theft of some gas-powered lawn equipment. The man told police a Stihl brand leaf blower and weed trimmer were taken from his driveway. Later that morning, the victim had located a male suspect riding a bicycle and pulling a small wagon with the leaf-blower and trimmer in it near the intersection of North Broad and East North Streets. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who initially gave police a false name. Additional officers arrived and located the stolen lawn equipment behind a building. The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Darin Koester of Galesburg. It was then discovered that Koester has a valid Knox County Warrant for the possession of meth. Koester then admitted to having methamphetamine in a glasses case inside his wagon. Officers located the meth and Koester was placed under arrest. Koester was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with the warrant, Possession of Meth, and Theft.
GALESBURG, IL
KBUR

Ft. Madison prison inmate dies

Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
Central Illinois Proud

Hog Wild: Pigs loose in Bartonville Monday

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bartonville Police confirmed Monday that they are still working to round up the last loose pig that came into town this weekend. Peoria County Animal Protection Services had already picked up four pigs Sunday morning, and are keeping them at their facility. They are various sizes and the owner is still unknown.
BARTONVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy