Randolph & CWC In State Volleyball Rankings
A pair of area teams are in this week’s Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association High School Coaches Poll. Randolph is #2 in Division Three while Central Wisconsin Christian is #8 in Division Four. Click the link below to see the full rankings. If you have a question about this story...
Hilltopper Football Off To A Fast Start
The Cambria-Friesland High School football team is off to a 4-0 start this season after knocking off Poynette, Dodgeland, Lourdes Academy and Johnson Creek. The fast start has lifted the Hilltoppers to #8 in this week’s Wissports.net Division Seven High School Football Coaches Poll. This year’s version of the...
BD Football Heads To Milton On DDTV & 1430 ESPN
The Beaver Dam High School football team heads to Milton tonight for a Badger Large Conference matchup in a game you can hear on 1430 ESPN and watch on DailyDodge TV. Beaver Dam (Overall: 0-4, Badger Large 0-2) hits the road looking for their first victory of the season. Camron Mendoza leads BDHS with 431 rushing yards and one TD. Kyler Keel has hauled in 10 passes for 143 yards and a TD this season.
Beavers Edged In Milton
Junior running back Camron Mendoza ran for 227 yards and five touchdowns, but that wasn’t enough as the Beaver Dam High School football team fell at Milton 33-30 on Friday night. Milton opened the game with a 13-play drive that ended when Noah McLaughlin hit Brogan McIntrye on a...
