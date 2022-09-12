The Beaver Dam High School football team heads to Milton tonight for a Badger Large Conference matchup in a game you can hear on 1430 ESPN and watch on DailyDodge TV. Beaver Dam (Overall: 0-4, Badger Large 0-2) hits the road looking for their first victory of the season. Camron Mendoza leads BDHS with 431 rushing yards and one TD. Kyler Keel has hauled in 10 passes for 143 yards and a TD this season.

BEAVER DAM, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO