There’s a Missouri Food Truck Festival Happening We Need to Copy
I'm not normally a fan of copying other people's ideas, but I'll make an exception in this case. There's a very popular food truck festival happening in Missouri this weekend and we completely need to do this in the Quincy/Hannibal area. The Missouri Food Truck Fest is happening for the...
Time grows short for fire-ravaged Greene almshouse
The Greene County Almshouse is still standing, but it is only a matter of time until the structure is history. The historic building had fallen into disrepair and its end was hastened by a fire the night of Aug. 17 that burned virtually everything except some brick-framed walls.
Apple Festival set Sunday at Pere Marquette
The Pere Marquette Lodge in Grafton will host their annual Apple Festival 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Festivities will include apple wine tasting, kid's activities, vendor shopping, live music, a pumpkin roll, and delicious food will be available from the lodge restaurant. An apple... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Madison County Chief Deputy Jeff Connor endorses Jennifer Korte for State Representative
EDWARDSVILLE - Chief Deputy and candidate for Sheriff Jeff Connor is endorsing Jennifer Korte for State Representative in the 112th District based on her strong support for law enforcement. “It is imperative we have people serving in Springfield who are willing to take a stand in support of law enforcement,”...
Highland Art in the Park to host VIP Preview Party prior to 2-day outdoor event
Art in the Park will host a Preview Party from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, prior to the two-day outdoor art show in Highland. Pre-pledge dollars allow people to attend ... How high did Edwardsville junior tennis player Sophia Carruthers rank in Girls' 16 singles bracket by week ending Sept. 2?
Glen Carbon man sentenced in Capitol riot
An area man has been sentenced to minimal jail time for taking part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. 45-year-old Jeremiah Carollo of Glen Carbon is seen on video breaking through a police line on the Capitol steps. A judge said Carollo didn’t carry a weapon and didn’t break anything, but his presence helped inflame the passions of others.
Griggsville Man Arrested for String of Fires at Pike County Livestock Business
A Pike County man is being held on charges related to a string of recent arson indents. According to a press release by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood this afternoon, his office along with the Office of the State Fire Marshal executed a court-authorized search warrant yesterday at a residence located in the 700 block of North Chandler Street in Griggsville and arrested 37-year-old Travis T. McDonald on charges of arson and criminal damage to property over $100,000.00.
Damage At Hill’s Fort Site
The Bond County Sheriff’s Department is investigating damage that occurred earlier this month at the Hill’s Fort replica site on the American Farm Heritage Museum property. A deputy told WGEL he received a report on September 9 that windows has been broken at the three fort buildings. A...
Lane closures on bridge to downtown St. Louis begin next week
Commuters who use the MLK Bridge will encounter lane closures in both directions beginning Monday. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday the following closures to accommodate routine inspections: Sept. ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 05:17. How high did Edwardsville junior tennis player Sophia Carruthers rank in...
Tons of Quincy, Hannibal & Palmyra Boats on Facebook Marketplace
Are you in need of a boat? If so, I have found a resource for you. It's quite literally tons and tons of Quincy, Hannibal and Palmyra boats that I've found available on Facebook Marketplace. First, a big disclaimer. I'm not saying these boats are great. They might be epic,...
Alton antique shop prepares to close
The owner of an Alton antique shop is getting ready to retire and is looking to sell as much merchandise as he can. James Heinemeier owns J&P Edelweiss at 435 E. Broadway. He got into the antique business in the late 1990’s with a small shop at Mineral Springs Mall and moved to his current location in 2002.
Mother charged in child’s death in Alton fire
The mother of a child killed in an apartment fire last November has been charged in her son’s death. 28-year-old Rachel E. Scruggs has been charged with felony Endangering the Life or Health of a Child. Her son, 5-year-old Malachi D. Scruggs died November 22 after being pulled from a blaze at an apartment in the 300 block of Mitchell Street at the Belle Meadows apartment complex.
Family of missing Collinsville man makes emotional plea for help
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — More than two months after he disappeared the family of 40-year-old Donald Farris Jr. reached out to 5 On Your Side making an emotional plea for help finding him. Aaron and Amanda Wells dropped off Donald Farris Jr. at a Collinsville senior center so he could...
Wood River home damaged by fire
The cause of a house fire on Tuesday afternoon in Wood River remains under investigation. Wood River fire crews and surrounding departments responded to the 800 block of Esther just after 3:15pm to the initial report of a grass fire but soon determined it was actually the home. A box...
Prosecutor predicts Safe-T Act will lead to 'greatest jailbreak' in Madison County history
EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — Illinois will become the first state in the nation to end cash bail, through the Safe-T Act, on New Year's Day, and prosecutors have been among the loudest voices criticizing the move. "It's a complete revolution in how we have done, historically, criminal justice in America,...
Waste Management is hiring drivers and technicians
The jobs include sign-on bonuses and great benefits packages.
Crash near high school sends one to hospital
A vehicle versus semi crash this (Friday) morning snarled traffic near Southwestern High School in Piasa and sent one person to the hospital. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened at about 11:20am on Illinois 267 northbound, just north of Illinois Route 16. Preliminary details indicate...
Waggoner Teen Dies From Gunshot Wound
On Saturday, September 10, at approximately 3:02 PM, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on private property located in rural Litchfield. When deputies arrived, they located a 14 year old male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The...
Man shot on Ridge Street in Alton
One man was shot Monday afternoon at the intersection of Ridge Street and Quincy Street in Alton. Alton Police report several 911 calls began coming in at around 4:35pm reporting gunshots fired. The 27-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital by the Alton Fire Department and then transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment.
One of Missouri’s Most Wanted Found Hiding in a Homeless Camp
It's incredible that authorities caught this suspect considering where he was hiding out. A report says that one of Missouri's most wanted was arrested while hiding out in a homeless camp near the Mississippi River. KZRG shared the story of a suspect who was wanted for questioning for two separate...
