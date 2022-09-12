ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
spotonillinois.com

Time grows short for fire-ravaged Greene almshouse

The Greene County Almshouse is still standing, but it is only a matter of time until the structure is history. The historic building had fallen into disrepair and its end was hastened by a fire the night of Aug. 17 that burned virtually everything except some brick-framed walls.
GREENE COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Apple Festival set Sunday at Pere Marquette

The Pere Marquette Lodge in Grafton will host their annual Apple Festival 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Festivities will include apple wine tasting, kid's activities, vendor shopping, live music, a pumpkin roll, and delicious food will be available from the lodge restaurant. An apple... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
GRAFTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greene County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Roodhouse, IL
Greene County, IL
Government
advantagenews.com

Glen Carbon man sentenced in Capitol riot

An area man has been sentenced to minimal jail time for taking part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. 45-year-old Jeremiah Carollo of Glen Carbon is seen on video breaking through a police line on the Capitol steps. A judge said Carollo didn’t carry a weapon and didn’t break anything, but his presence helped inflame the passions of others.
GLEN CARBON, IL
wlds.com

Griggsville Man Arrested for String of Fires at Pike County Livestock Business

A Pike County man is being held on charges related to a string of recent arson indents. According to a press release by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood this afternoon, his office along with the Office of the State Fire Marshal executed a court-authorized search warrant yesterday at a residence located in the 700 block of North Chandler Street in Griggsville and arrested 37-year-old Travis T. McDonald on charges of arson and criminal damage to property over $100,000.00.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Damage At Hill’s Fort Site

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department is investigating damage that occurred earlier this month at the Hill’s Fort replica site on the American Farm Heritage Museum property. A deputy told WGEL he received a report on September 9 that windows has been broken at the three fort buildings. A...
BOND COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Revel#Parade#Festival
spotonillinois.com

Lane closures on bridge to downtown St. Louis begin next week

Commuters who use the MLK Bridge will encounter lane closures in both directions beginning Monday. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday the following closures to accommodate routine inspections: Sept. ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 05:17. How high did Edwardsville junior tennis player Sophia Carruthers rank in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton antique shop prepares to close

The owner of an Alton antique shop is getting ready to retire and is looking to sell as much merchandise as he can. James Heinemeier owns J&P Edelweiss at 435 E. Broadway. He got into the antique business in the late 1990’s with a small shop at Mineral Springs Mall and moved to his current location in 2002.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Mother charged in child’s death in Alton fire

The mother of a child killed in an apartment fire last November has been charged in her son’s death. 28-year-old Rachel E. Scruggs has been charged with felony Endangering the Life or Health of a Child. Her son, 5-year-old Malachi D. Scruggs died November 22 after being pulled from a blaze at an apartment in the 300 block of Mitchell Street at the Belle Meadows apartment complex.
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
advantagenews.com

Wood River home damaged by fire

The cause of a house fire on Tuesday afternoon in Wood River remains under investigation. Wood River fire crews and surrounding departments responded to the 800 block of Esther just after 3:15pm to the initial report of a grass fire but soon determined it was actually the home. A box...
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

Crash near high school sends one to hospital

A vehicle versus semi crash this (Friday) morning snarled traffic near Southwestern High School in Piasa and sent one person to the hospital. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened at about 11:20am on Illinois 267 northbound, just north of Illinois Route 16. Preliminary details indicate...
PIASA, IL
wgel.com

Waggoner Teen Dies From Gunshot Wound

On Saturday, September 10, at approximately 3:02 PM, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on private property located in rural Litchfield. When deputies arrived, they located a 14 year old male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The...
advantagenews.com

Man shot on Ridge Street in Alton

One man was shot Monday afternoon at the intersection of Ridge Street and Quincy Street in Alton. Alton Police report several 911 calls began coming in at around 4:35pm reporting gunshots fired. The 27-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital by the Alton Fire Department and then transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment.
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy