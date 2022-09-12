Read full article on original website
Harry Callahan
4d ago
I keep asking this, but if the state is consistently bringing in more money than projected, WHY THE ____ DON'T THEY CUT OUT TAXES?!?!?!
WOWO News
Indiana unemployment rate pushes higher
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Indiana’s unemployment rate crept higher in August and now stands at 2.8%, compared to 2.6% in July, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate in August stands at 3.7%, compared to 3.5% in July. “While the...
WIBC.com
GM Wants To Make a Million Electric Cars, Indiana Will Be Part
MARION, Ind.--Parts for General Motors electric cars will be made in Marion. The decision was announced Thursday to upgrade the plant there to add 6,000 square feet to produce sheet metal parts at the Marion Metal Center. It’s part of GM’s plan to make one million electric cars by 2025, and eventually go all-electric.
WLFI.com
Over 4,000 accounts impacted in Indiana Department of Workforce Development data breach
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is reporting a cybersecurity incident. A person or group gained access to some unemployment applicants' information. This includes login email addresses and security questions. Currently, the agency doesn't believe social security numbers were accessed. The agency says the incident...
wfft.com
Indiana Department of Workforce Development discovered unauthorized access to some user login information
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has discovered unauthorized access to some user login email addresses and security questions. The incident was related to login information for the Department's Uplink system. There were 4,264 accounts impacted, and holders of those accounts are being notified by mail. The DWD said no social security numbers are believed to have been accessed.
GM plans $491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support EVs
MARION, Ind. — General Motors said Thursday it will spend $491 million to expand and upgrade an Indiana metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for “future vehicles," including electric vehicles. The automaker said it would install two new press lines, complete press and...
CNBC
These are the 10 cheapest states to buy a house in 2022—and Florida isn't one of them
In August, Homebuyer.com used the median household income and the median home price in each state to determine the most affordable states in the U.S. to buy a house in 2022. The list ranked each state based on the average percent of income it takes to cover monthly mortgage costs — from lowest to highest.
wbiw.com
GM plans major investment in Indiana to power electrified future
MARION – Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined local officials and executives of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today in Grant County as the company announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its operations in Marion, supporting GM’s electric vehicle (EV) production. “Indiana is the number...
$950,000 awarded to Indiana nonprofits to help with affordable housing
INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority announced $950,000 in grants to four nonprofits as part of the Indiana Housing First Program. The organizations will provide tenant-based rental assistance and supportive services to people with serious mental illness or a chronic chemical...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 2 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Transportation hiring winter seasonal employees on September 28
The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a hiring event on September 28 to fill winter seasonal positions. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 13 locations across the state. Two of those locations are in Michiana. Applicants can attend a hiring event at one...
WOWO News
Indiana Lt. Governor Speaks At Fort Wayne Summit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): According to The Journal Gazette, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch spoke to local business leaders Thursday at Greater Fort Wayne’s first-ever Economic Development Summit, sharing her thoughts on technology, education and more. Speaking inside a large conference room at Memorial Coliseum, Crouch told attendees that “when Indiana is thriving, Fort Wayne is thriving.” The state’s economic environment has resulted in people and businesses moving to Indiana, she said. But Crouch warned the state can’t “rest on our laurels” in today’s world. When asked after the speech whether she is worried about the possible impact of Indiana’s new abortion ban – which went into effect Thursday – on people and businesses moving to the state, Crouch said she is.
WLFI.com
How potential railroad strike could affect the Indiana state economy
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —A potential massive rail strike on Friday could lead to major issues for our local economy. The seven unions represent more than 90-thousand workers at the nation's freight railroads. The workers plan to strike for salary increases and back pay for hours worked since 20-20.
Jake Wells
Indiana residents to get up to $650 in stimulus money
photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Indiana residents. You might want to check your bank statement as you have likely received (or will soon receive) a payment between $125 and $250 from the state of Indiana. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
buildingindiana.com
Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center Ranked No. 2 in Indiana for Rehab
Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center is among the best physical rehabilitation centers in the country, receiving the distinction of No.2 in Indiana. The rating comes from Newsweek and Statista Inc., an industry ranking provider. The Pangere Corp. was the lead contractor that established the stroke and rehab center. More information...
Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck
The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
vincennespbs.org
Mining company fined for safety violation
A federal mine safety commission recently found a Gibson County Indiana mine operator responsible for a potentially ‘catastrophic’ safety violation. The commission levied a $96,000 penalty on Peabody Midwest Mining for violating safety laws near Francisco, Indiana. In 2018, officials say a manager “knowingly put miners at risk”...
wibqam.com
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at Smokin’ Barrel BBQ in Indianapolis.
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
WISH-TV
Wildfire smoke moving into Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wildfires continue to burn on the West Coast, and the upper air pattern across the country has allowed smoke to reach the Midwest. The Cedar Creek fire in Oregon is one of the large wildfires pumping smoke into the atmosphere. On Wednesday, the smoke was being picked up on visible satellite imagery across the northern Midwest.
