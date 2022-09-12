Read full article on original website
So Long, Corgis! Meet the New Dogs Moving into Buckingham Palace
If there's one thing the royal family loves, it's dogs. Everybody knows about Queen Elizabeth's famous corgis, but the identities of King Charles III's dogs are more of a mystery. The queen's beloved Welsh Corgis will go down in history as some of the cutest British royal family pets, but the dogs that the new King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, prefer will definitely give them a run for their money once they take up residence at the palace.
Queen Elizabeth Improvised Her Lines With James Bond At London Olympics
The 2012 Olympics were all about the world’s best athletes competing for gold, but Elizabeth II proved herself the queen of comebacks when she showed off not just her acting skills but her ability to think artistically. How? Looking back to the Opening Ceremony, the pageantry presented all sorts of iconic images and figures from Britain, including both James Bond and the queen. This gave Queen Elizabeth the chance to improvise opposite Daniel Craig himself.
The queen's queue: people line up for 16 hours to see coffin
LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - People flocked to central London to join a queue to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth on Saturday, undeterred by a government warning to stay at home to avoid standing in line for hours to see the late monarch's lying-in-state.
Audible boos were heard among cheers as King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla visited Cardiff, Wales
Among the enthusiastic flag-waving crowds, some anti-monarchist protesters held signs: "Not my King, not my Prince."
Little Cat Lodge Delivers Alpine Vibes in the Hudson Valley
