WOWO News
Barricaded person situation ends safely in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. Friday regarding an adult male making threats to shoot himself and others. His cell phone was pinged and located in the 2100 block of West Point Drive, in West Wind Apartments, on the city’s northwest side. Attempts were made to get the subject to voluntarily come out of a residence.
WIBC.com
GM Wants To Make a Million Electric Cars, Indiana Will Be Part
MARION, Ind.--Parts for General Motors electric cars will be made in Marion. The decision was announced Thursday to upgrade the plant there to add 6,000 square feet to produce sheet metal parts at the Marion Metal Center. It’s part of GM’s plan to make one million electric cars by 2025, and eventually go all-electric.
WANE-TV
Prosecutor: ‘No criminal action’ by Fort Wayne employee who used city contractor for personal concrete work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An investigation has found no criminal activity in an allegation levied against a city of Fort Wayne employee who hired a city contractor to perform work at his home. The prosecutor’s office said Thursday it found “no criminal actions” by a city employee who...
WOWO News
2022 WOWO Penny Pitch Applications Now Being Accepted
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Get those applications ready, as WOWO’s 75th Anniversary Penny Pitch campaign is set to begin receiving applications. The 75-year-old program that is WOWO Penny Pitch has helped countless non-profit organizations across the area and this years’ campaign will be no different for its lucky recipient. The application process for Penny Pitch 2022 officially opened Friday morning for non-profits in the Fort Wayne, Allen County, or Northeast Indiana region who may quality.
WOWO News
Ruoff announces staff reduction amid rising interest rates
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Fort Wayne-based Ruoff Mortgage Co. says it has reduced its workforce by 4.6%. The company says the move is the result of rising interest rates for mortgages caused by inflation, as well as a waning demand for mortgages. The company did not...
WOWO News
Indiana Lt. Governor Speaks At Fort Wayne Summit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): According to The Journal Gazette, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch spoke to local business leaders Thursday at Greater Fort Wayne’s first-ever Economic Development Summit, sharing her thoughts on technology, education and more. Speaking inside a large conference room at Memorial Coliseum, Crouch told attendees that “when Indiana is thriving, Fort Wayne is thriving.” The state’s economic environment has resulted in people and businesses moving to Indiana, she said. But Crouch warned the state can’t “rest on our laurels” in today’s world. When asked after the speech whether she is worried about the possible impact of Indiana’s new abortion ban – which went into effect Thursday – on people and businesses moving to the state, Crouch said she is.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD gives all-clear at West Wind Apartments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) gave the all-clear Friday afternoon after asking residents earlier in the day to avoid the area of the West Wind Apartments or to remain indoors because of heavy police activity in the area. FWPD says around...
WANE-TV
GM pausing weekly hiring event at Fort Wayne Assembly plant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — General Motors will not hold its weekly hiring event until at least late October, as staffing levels at Fort Wayne Assembly are sufficient. GM made the announcement said Tuesday. “These weekly hiring events have been extremely successful in providing us with the needed personnel...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne Police warn of scam
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is warning the public of a scam that is happening at gas stations and local shopping center parking lots. The FWPD says someone will approach a person in the lot and give them a ‘tale of...
WOWO News
GM to invest nearly $500M to support EV production in Marion
MARION, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): General Motors Co. is planning to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade operations at its Marion Metal Center, the company announced Thursday. The investment will add 6,000 square feet, as well as new and upgraded equipment, to the 2.7 million-square-foot facility to support the...
GM plans $491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support EVs
General Motors said Thursday it will spend $491 million to expand and upgrade an Indiana metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for "future vehicles," including ev's.
wfft.com
Southeast Fort Wayne residents concerned about potential grocery store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Public health, fresh produce and food accessibility. These are all things Southeast Fort Wayne resident Ty Simmons is a huge supporter of. When he heard about the City’s plan to build a grocery store in his community, he had some immediate concerns, though. “If...
hoosieragtoday.com
Ceres Solutions Cooperative Assumes Operations of Frick Services Agronomy Locations
Beginning Tuesday, Indiana-based agricultural cooperative Ceres Solutions began serving customers of the former Frick Services agronomy operation. The four facilities that joined the Ceres Solutions network of retail ag centers are located in Larwill, Leiters Ford (pictured above), Wawaka and Wyatt. “We’re pleased to welcome the established local employee group...
WOWO News
FWCS breaks ground on Levan Scott Academy addition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools and Weigand Construction broke ground on the addition to Levan Scott Academy that will double the school. Students helped in the groundbreaking at 950 E. Fairfax Avenue on Wednesday. The project will add 19 classrooms, a media center, cafeteria and support spaces. The addition will add a total of over 43,000 square feet.
whatzup.com
All aboard No. 765 for trip back to 1940s
Every time the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society hosts an excursion, Kelly Lynch sees something more than just a huge, steel locomotive steaming down the tracks. He sees a vehicle that entertains, educates and inspires. As vice president of the association, he’s part of a group of several hundred that’s...
WANE-TV
New grocery store planned for Pontiac Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new 4,000 square foot grocery store is coming to the 900 block of East Pontiac Street in a historic building that was once the Vincent Village Outlet Store. A typical Dollar General store is about 7,500 square feet in size. The Fort Wayne...
inkfreenews.com
Convicted Meth Dealer Given 13-Year Sentence
WARSAW — A Claypool man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for charges stemming from three separate cases. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, in Kosciusko County Circuit Court, Codie Lee Pierce, 30, 824 E. 800S, Claypool, pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
WANE-TV
Armed woman in custody after standoff in Waynedale
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a disturbance with an armed adult female in southwest Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. Police confirmed there was a standoff with the armed female starting around 5:00 p.m. at the 2700 block of Allegany Avenue off Bluffton Road. Police also confirmed a...
WOWO News
Man arrested in Indianapolis in connection to Fort Wayne homicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested in Indianapolis last Thursday in connection to a Fort Wayne homicide case. Fort Wayne Police say Quantae Jackson, 28, was arrested in the 5400 block of Shamus Drive in Indianapolis at 1:40 p.m. He was taken back to Fort Wayne and is charged with murder and attempted murder in related to the homicide of Calvin Keys, 27, back on July 4.
