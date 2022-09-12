ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FXDailyReport.com

NZD/USD Reaches Daily Peak as Greenback Weakens

Bulls still have control of the NZD/USD currency pair near the mid-0.6100s as traders wait for US inflation data on Tuesday. The NZD/USD exchange rate is decreasing because people are feeling better, New Zealand’s statistics are looking good, and US inflation forecasts are worsening. The REINZ House Price Index...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/JPY Pulling Back to Broken Triangle Resistance

GBPJPY recently busted through a descending triangle top and has reached a high of 168.00 before turning back. The pair might be in for a retest of the former resistance that might hold as support. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this lines up with the 61.8% Fib around the...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/GBP Ascending Trend Line Test

EURGBP is trending higher on its short-term time frame, moving above a rising trend line that’s currently being tested. If this breaks, the pair might be in for a reversal from its uptrend. The 100 SMA is still above the 200 SMA to suggest that the path of least...
BUSINESS
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | September 15, 2022

USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index hangs near the high after the previous day’s bearish close. The index situation is bullish and might continue the upward movement to print a new higher high. Traders will continue avoid short positions in the U.S dollar as long as the index continues printing a new higher high and higher low.
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

NZD/USD Target a Close in the 0.6000 Zone Today

During Friday’s Asian session, the NZD/USD returns to its two-year low of around 0.5955. Yesterday, the kiwi pair broke 0.6000 as the US dollar rose. The quote didn’t consider New Zealand’s (NZ) more stable economic data and Q2 GDP (GDP). The Business NZ PMI rose from 52.5...
RETAIL
FXDailyReport.com

US Dollar Index Long Term Technical Analysis | September 2022

Inflation numbers and the Fed decision continue weighing the market sentiment. Yesterday, U.S inflation numbers show higher than expected numbers which bring more bullish pressure to the U.S dollar index. Despite the situation, the inflation numbers actually decreasing and might show a peaking indication. If the next inflation numbers show...
BUSINESS
FXDailyReport.com

Gold Slumps on 20-Year High DXY, Fed Tightening Worries

Gold futures tumbled again on Friday as a surging US dollar weighed on the precious metal. Gold prices have been on a downward spiral ever since they topped $1,800 last month. The yellow metal has failed to benefit from inflationary pressures, mainly because of the rising-rate climate. Is $1,600 the next level for gold?
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/JPY Maintained at 166.00 with Inflation in Focus

Since two weeks ago, the British pound (GBP) has been slowly rising against the Japanese yen (JPY). The graph below shows how hard the pound tries to reach its highest level. On September 14, 2022, the consumer price index (CPI) will be given by National Statistics. Economists think the index will go up by 10.2% in November from 10.1% in October.
BUSINESS
FXDailyReport.com

Gold Finds Strong Support at 100-Hour MA After Pullback

The gold price on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average to trade at about $1,717 after pulling back off $1,726. The price of the yellow metal continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The gold price has now advanced to trade slightly above...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

Bitcoin Extends Declines to New Weekly Lows of About $19,341

The bitcoin price on Friday extended declines to trade at about $19,341 before bouncing back to $19,633. The price of the pioneer cryptocurrency appears to be trading within a descending channel formation after plummeting earlier this week. The bitcoin price has now plunged to trade several levels below the 100-hour...
RETAIL
FXDailyReport.com

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd (NASDAQ:CENN) Margin Falls

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd (NASDAQ:CENN) stock fell 4.95% (As on September 14, 11:12:14 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of FY 22 has reported the 105% rise in the net revenue was $5.0 million, an increase of 105% from $2.5 million in the same period of 2021. The number of commercial vehicles sold was 337 units, an increase of 23% from 273 units sold in the same period of 2021. Cash and cash equivalents were $183.0 million as of June 30, 2022, compared with $2.0 million as of June 30, 2021. Further, the gross profit was $0.53 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of 18% from $0.45 million in the first half of 2021. Gross margin was 10.6% in the first half of 2022, compared with 18.3% in the first half of 2021. The change in gross margin was primarily due to both the inflation pressure on input costs such as battery and the shipping costs, especially as shipping costs of a 40-foot container to Hamburg or New York have risen to a high of $20,000 for the first half of 2022 from the average of $2,000 for the same period last year. Recently in August, the average cost of shipping the same 40-foot container has come down to $5,000.
STOCKS




