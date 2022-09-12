Read full article on original website
NZD/USD Reaches Daily Peak as Greenback Weakens
Bulls still have control of the NZD/USD currency pair near the mid-0.6100s as traders wait for US inflation data on Tuesday. The NZD/USD exchange rate is decreasing because people are feeling better, New Zealand’s statistics are looking good, and US inflation forecasts are worsening. The REINZ House Price Index...
GBP/USD Licks Wounds After Steepest Decline Since Early May
During Wednesday’s Asian session, the GBP/USD currency pair rose above 1.1500 and struggled to maintain its weekly high. It shows traders expect the UK CPI to go down before it comes out. The US inflation numbers from the day before caused the most significant drop in one day in 2.5 months.
GBP/JPY Pulling Back to Broken Triangle Resistance
GBPJPY recently busted through a descending triangle top and has reached a high of 168.00 before turning back. The pair might be in for a retest of the former resistance that might hold as support. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this lines up with the 61.8% Fib around the...
EUR/GBP Ascending Trend Line Test
EURGBP is trending higher on its short-term time frame, moving above a rising trend line that’s currently being tested. If this breaks, the pair might be in for a reversal from its uptrend. The 100 SMA is still above the 200 SMA to suggest that the path of least...
Natural Gas Crashes as Railroad Strike Averted, Huge US Supply Build
Natural gas futures crashed toward the end of the trading week after the US government reported a larger-than-expected supply withdrawal. Natural gas prices have been extremely volatile this month, rallying toward $10 before plunging to below $8. Can it revive its upward momentum heading into fall?. October natural gas futures...
USD/JPY Double Top Pattern Ahead of US Retail Sales
USDJPY might be in for a downtrend, as the pair has formed a double top pattern on its hourly time frame. Price has yet to test the neckline around 142.00 and break lower to confirm a reversal. If that happens, price could tumble by the same height as the chart...
USD/JPY Finds Strong Resistance at 100-Hour MA After Rebound
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday failed to break above the 100-hour moving average line after bouncing off the trendline support. The currency pair fell to trade below the moving average indicator earlier in the day before mounting a late rebound. The pair still appears to be trading within a...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | September 15, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index hangs near the high after the previous day’s bearish close. The index situation is bullish and might continue the upward movement to print a new higher high. Traders will continue avoid short positions in the U.S dollar as long as the index continues printing a new higher high and higher low.
EUR/USD Bulls Struggle After Refreshing One-Month Migh, Pokes Short-Term Support
During Tuesday’s Asian session, the EUR/USD currency pair fell from the highest point of the month to 1.0120. Traders look at the US CPI data to see if prices are going up or down. Second-tier German data are crucial. Comments from the ECB that were “hawkish” and “optimistic” Ukraine-...
AUD/USD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 0.6841
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the trendline resistance at 0.6878 to trade at about 0.6841. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation after bottoming earlier this week. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line...
NZD/USD Target a Close in the 0.6000 Zone Today
During Friday’s Asian session, the NZD/USD returns to its two-year low of around 0.5955. Yesterday, the kiwi pair broke 0.6000 as the US dollar rose. The quote didn’t consider New Zealand’s (NZ) more stable economic data and Q2 GDP (GDP). The Business NZ PMI rose from 52.5...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These game-changing stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.
US Dollar Index Long Term Technical Analysis | September 2022
Inflation numbers and the Fed decision continue weighing the market sentiment. Yesterday, U.S inflation numbers show higher than expected numbers which bring more bullish pressure to the U.S dollar index. Despite the situation, the inflation numbers actually decreasing and might show a peaking indication. If the next inflation numbers show...
Gold Slumps on 20-Year High DXY, Fed Tightening Worries
Gold futures tumbled again on Friday as a surging US dollar weighed on the precious metal. Gold prices have been on a downward spiral ever since they topped $1,800 last month. The yellow metal has failed to benefit from inflationary pressures, mainly because of the rising-rate climate. Is $1,600 the next level for gold?
GBP/JPY Maintained at 166.00 with Inflation in Focus
Since two weeks ago, the British pound (GBP) has been slowly rising against the Japanese yen (JPY). The graph below shows how hard the pound tries to reach its highest level. On September 14, 2022, the consumer price index (CPI) will be given by National Statistics. Economists think the index will go up by 10.2% in November from 10.1% in October.
Gold Finds Strong Support at 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The gold price on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average to trade at about $1,717 after pulling back off $1,726. The price of the yellow metal continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The gold price has now advanced to trade slightly above...
Bitcoin Extends Declines to New Weekly Lows of About $19,341
The bitcoin price on Friday extended declines to trade at about $19,341 before bouncing back to $19,633. The price of the pioneer cryptocurrency appears to be trading within a descending channel formation after plummeting earlier this week. The bitcoin price has now plunged to trade several levels below the 100-hour...
Cenntro Electric Group Ltd (NASDAQ:CENN) Margin Falls
Cenntro Electric Group Ltd (NASDAQ:CENN) stock fell 4.95% (As on September 14, 11:12:14 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of FY 22 has reported the 105% rise in the net revenue was $5.0 million, an increase of 105% from $2.5 million in the same period of 2021. The number of commercial vehicles sold was 337 units, an increase of 23% from 273 units sold in the same period of 2021. Cash and cash equivalents were $183.0 million as of June 30, 2022, compared with $2.0 million as of June 30, 2021. Further, the gross profit was $0.53 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of 18% from $0.45 million in the first half of 2021. Gross margin was 10.6% in the first half of 2022, compared with 18.3% in the first half of 2021. The change in gross margin was primarily due to both the inflation pressure on input costs such as battery and the shipping costs, especially as shipping costs of a 40-foot container to Hamburg or New York have risen to a high of $20,000 for the first half of 2022 from the average of $2,000 for the same period last year. Recently in August, the average cost of shipping the same 40-foot container has come down to $5,000.
AUD/USD Apporaches 0.6764 Amid Lower-Than-Expected Payroll Figures
As long as Australian Employment Change stays low, AUD/USD remains lower than expected. 33.5k economic data, instead of the predicted 35k and 40.9k layoffs in July. The number of people without jobs has increased from 3.4% to 3.5%. The RBA won’t be happy with slow employment data (RBA). The RBA...
AUD/USD Struggles Near 0.6850 Before Aussie employment, US Inflation
The AUD/USD currency pair is tumbling toward 0.6800 in Monday’s Asian market. Market mood has been sour due to the COVID outbreak in Beijing, US-China tensions, and concerns about the world economy. Before Tuesday’s inflation announcement, the US dollar makes a minor correction. Due to the Australian labour...
