Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
So Long, Corgis! Meet the New Dogs Moving into Buckingham Palace
If there's one thing the royal family loves, it's dogs. Everybody knows about Queen Elizabeth's famous corgis, but the identities of King Charles III's dogs are more of a mystery. The queen's beloved Welsh Corgis will go down in history as some of the cutest British royal family pets, but the dogs that the new King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, prefer will definitely give them a run for their money once they take up residence at the palace.
Voices: It is time to put the Kohinoor diamond back where it belongs
In the wake of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, audiences have been dazzled by images of the crown of the Queen Mother, which is on display in the Tower of London. But the imperial majestic crown isn’t entirely as it appears – for it contains within its bejewelled arches and ornate framework a 105-carat gemstone diamond that represents the brutality and callousness of the British empire. The Queen’s passing marks an opportune moment to finally draw a line under the scars of the past and to signify truth and reconciliation between the ruler and the ruled.That Queen Elizabeth...
Man arrested after he 'ran up' and touched Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lying-in-state in Westminster Hall, police say
The man suddenly darted out of the mourners' line, climbed the platform, and touched Queen Elizabeth's coffin before being detained, per The Guardian.
Prince William and Kate Middleton discuss Queen’s funeral during visit to Surrey army base
The Prince of Wales has said Queen Elizabeth II will be “looking down” on her funeral service.William and his wife Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, visited Army Training Centre Pirbright in Surrey on Friday afternoon where they spoke with Commonwealth troops participating in the procession on Monday.The couple also told of how “strange” it has been going from the Queen’s platinum jubilee to her funeral in a matter of months.William was heard saying the difference between celebrations in June and recent funeral preparations shows “the highs and lows of it all”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen queue — latest: Man arrested after ‘disturbance’ as mourners filed past coffinWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?Man arrested after ‘disturbance’ at Westminster Hall as mourners queue
RELATED PEOPLE
Concerns about free speech in the UK after anti-monarchy protester arrested for shouting 'who elected?' King Charles III
Lawyers and human rights charities have raised concerns after anti-monarchy protesters were arrested at royal mourning events for Queen Elizabeth.
Man arrested after 'disturbance' as line to see queen swells
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of people spent London’s coldest night in months huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, and authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners face a 24-hour wait. Police arrested a man after what the force described as a “disturbance” Friday night in Parliament’s Westminster Hall, where the queen’s coffin is lying in state, draped in her Royal Standard and capped with a diamond-studded crown. Parliamentary authorities said someone got out of the queue and tried to approach the coffin on its platform. The Metropolitan Police force said a man was detained for a suspected public-order offense. The tide of people wanting to say goodbye to the queen has grown steadily since the public was first admitted to the hall on Wednesday. On Friday, authorities temporary halted letting more visitors join the end of the line, which snakes around Southwark Park some 5 miles (8 kilometers) from Parliament.
U.K.・
Former BBC Presenter Given Five-Year Jail Sentence For Stalking Other Presenters
A former BBC radio presenter has received a five-year jailed sentence after being found guilty for stalking four people, including a fellow broadcaster, and for what the judge described as “weaponising the internet.” Alex Belfield was last month convicted of stalking his victims by harassing them online – posting social media messages, sending emails and encouraging his followers of his YouTube channel to target them as well. One of Belfield’s victims was popular TV and radio presenter Jeremy Vine. The judge said Belfield had made “wholly false” allegations about Mr Vine stealing £1,000 of BBC licence payers’ money. “You were not a...
Comments / 0