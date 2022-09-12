Read full article on original website
Related
Natural Gas Crashes as Railroad Strike Averted, Huge US Supply Build
Natural gas futures crashed toward the end of the trading week after the US government reported a larger-than-expected supply withdrawal. Natural gas prices have been extremely volatile this month, rallying toward $10 before plunging to below $8. Can it revive its upward momentum heading into fall?. October natural gas futures...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 14, 2022
WTI crude oil seems to be hitting a ceiling at the mid-channel area of interest on the descending channel visible on its 4-hour time frame. The Fibonacci extension tool shows the levels that sellers are aiming for. The 38.2% extension is at $83.07 per barrel while the 50% level is...
Bitcoin Extends Declines to New Weekly Lows of About $19,341
The bitcoin price on Friday extended declines to trade at about $19,341 before bouncing back to $19,633. The price of the pioneer cryptocurrency appears to be trading within a descending channel formation after plummeting earlier this week. The bitcoin price has now plunged to trade several levels below the 100-hour...
WTI Crude Oil Finds Trendline Support at $84.92 After Pullback
The WTI crude oil price on Friday pulled back before finding strong trendline support at about $84.92. The price of light crude oil now appears to be trading within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, it is still far from reaching the 100-hour moving average line....
IN THIS ARTICLE
USD/JPY Finds Strong Resistance at 100-Hour MA After Rebound
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday failed to break above the 100-hour moving average line after bouncing off the trendline support. The currency pair fell to trade below the moving average indicator earlier in the day before mounting a late rebound. The pair still appears to be trading within a...
USD/JPY Double Top Pattern Ahead of US Retail Sales
USDJPY might be in for a downtrend, as the pair has formed a double top pattern on its hourly time frame. Price has yet to test the neckline around 142.00 and break lower to confirm a reversal. If that happens, price could tumble by the same height as the chart...
Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Production Increases
Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) stock rallies 18.11% (As on September 14, 11:13:30 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the fourth quarter of FY 22 has reported the increased production in the current quarter by 34% over the third quarter ended March 31, 2022 (the “prior quarter”) to an average of 7,451 net barrels of oil equivalent per day (“BOEPD”). The company produced 5,953 BOEPD in fiscal year 2022, up 145% from fiscal year 2021 and natural gas sales has contributed 44% of revenues during current quarter. Driving the increase in oil production from 1,811 BOPD in the prior quarter was the closing of the Jonah Field Acquisition on April 1, 2022. Partially offsetting the overall increase was natural decline in the Delhi Field, as well as extended downtime at Evolution’s Williston Basin properties in April 2022 due to severe winter weather. Net natural gas production increased 67% from 15,878 MCFPD in the prior quarter due to the Jonah Field Acquisition. NGL production increased from 1,121 BOEPD in the prior quarter due to the Jonah Field Acquisition. The overall increase was partially offset by extended downtime at Delhi’s NGL plant in April 2022 due to turbine issues.
US Dollar Index Long Term Technical Analysis | September 2022
Inflation numbers and the Fed decision continue weighing the market sentiment. Yesterday, U.S inflation numbers show higher than expected numbers which bring more bullish pressure to the U.S dollar index. Despite the situation, the inflation numbers actually decreasing and might show a peaking indication. If the next inflation numbers show...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
USD/CAD Eases As Producer Prices Dip for Second Straight Month
The US dollar is taking a breather from its meteoric ascent on Tuesday. The greenback slipped as the financial markets enjoyed modest gains amid decent wholesale pricing data. But this might be positive news on the inflation front, although it is unlikely to persuade the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy.
AUD/USD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 0.6841
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the trendline resistance at 0.6878 to trade at about 0.6841. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation after bottoming earlier this week. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line...
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | September 16, 2022
EUR/JPY looks under bearish pressure and might start a bearish correction toward the 140.50 support level. If the pair could reach the level then traders could consider entering long positions on bullish reactions. We think the pair could continue the bullish movement and target the 148.50 – 151.50 resistance area.
US Crude Holds Onto Gains Following Large Oil Supply Withdrawal
Crude oil futures rallied in the middle of the trading week following a bullish demand report and the latest US government supply data. Can oil prices hover around $90 a barrel for the rest of the month? It might depend on China and Iran. October crude oil futures rose $1.13,...
EUR/GBP Ascending Trend Line Test
EURGBP is trending higher on its short-term time frame, moving above a rising trend line that’s currently being tested. If this breaks, the pair might be in for a reversal from its uptrend. The 100 SMA is still above the 200 SMA to suggest that the path of least...
USD/CNY Rises As Strong Retail Sales, Industrial Data Fail To Lift Yuan
The Chinese yuan weakened against its US counterpart to finish the trading week, despite better-than-expected economic data. The currency has struggled this year as investors warn that China could be bracing for an economic slowdown worse than what occurred in 2020. For now, it was a welcomed relief on the data front.
Eurozone Stagflation Fears Send EUR/USD Below 1.0000
The EUR/USD pair is moving back and forth below 1.0000 in early Tokyo trading. The asset’s price is between 0.9955 and 1.0025, down from 1.0187 on Tuesday. Due to the pessimism of market participants, there is a consolidation phase after a straight drop, and then the trend goes back down.
Cenntro Electric Group Ltd (NASDAQ:CENN) Margin Falls
Cenntro Electric Group Ltd (NASDAQ:CENN) stock fell 4.95% (As on September 14, 11:12:14 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of FY 22 has reported the 105% rise in the net revenue was $5.0 million, an increase of 105% from $2.5 million in the same period of 2021. The number of commercial vehicles sold was 337 units, an increase of 23% from 273 units sold in the same period of 2021. Cash and cash equivalents were $183.0 million as of June 30, 2022, compared with $2.0 million as of June 30, 2021. Further, the gross profit was $0.53 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of 18% from $0.45 million in the first half of 2021. Gross margin was 10.6% in the first half of 2022, compared with 18.3% in the first half of 2021. The change in gross margin was primarily due to both the inflation pressure on input costs such as battery and the shipping costs, especially as shipping costs of a 40-foot container to Hamburg or New York have risen to a high of $20,000 for the first half of 2022 from the average of $2,000 for the same period last year. Recently in August, the average cost of shipping the same 40-foot container has come down to $5,000.
Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Operating Loss Rises
Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) stock fell 5.93% (As on September 14, 11:06:49 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the first quarter of FY 23 has reported the revenues of approximately $8.2 million compared to revenues of $13.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ended July 31, 2021. Operating loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $3.1 million compared to an operating loss of $1.7 million for the same period of fiscal 2022. Net loss from operations was $3.1 million or ($0.33) per diluted share compared to a net loss of $1.6 million or ($0.17) per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. For the three months ended July 31, 2022, revenues from satellite payloads were approximately $3.5 million, or 42%, of consolidated revenues compared to $6.7 million, or 52%, for the same period of the prior year. For the three months ended July 31, 2022, revenues for non-space U.S. Government/DOD customers were $4.1 million, or 50%, of consolidated revenues compared to $5.5 million, or 42%, for the same period of the prior year. For the three months ended July 31, 2022, revenues from other commercial and industrial sales accounted for approximately $664,000, or 8%, of consolidated revenues compared to approximately $724,000, or 6%, for the same period of the prior year. Net cash used in operations was $3.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to cash provided by operations of $828,000 for the same period of fiscal year 2022. Backlog at July 31, 2022 was approximately $40 million, the same as at April 30, 2022.
GBP/USD Licks Wounds After Steepest Decline Since Early May
During Wednesday’s Asian session, the GBP/USD currency pair rose above 1.1500 and struggled to maintain its weekly high. It shows traders expect the UK CPI to go down before it comes out. The US inflation numbers from the day before caused the most significant drop in one day in 2.5 months.
ePayments Announces Closure Of Its Business, Cites Regulatory Issues
Financial services provider ePayments has announced plans to wind up its operations. The company recently issued a notification to its clients in that regard, explaining that it will be closing its operations due to local regulations. The company was one of the biggest electronic payment service providers in the UK...
NZD/USD Target a Close in the 0.6000 Zone Today
During Friday’s Asian session, the NZD/USD returns to its two-year low of around 0.5955. Yesterday, the kiwi pair broke 0.6000 as the US dollar rose. The quote didn’t consider New Zealand’s (NZ) more stable economic data and Q2 GDP (GDP). The Business NZ PMI rose from 52.5...
FXDailyReport.com
330
Followers
7K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0