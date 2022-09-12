Read full article on original website
uiargonaut.com
BREAKING: Man with knife identified
After Monday’s incident, “Knife guy” has been identified. After allegedly threatening students with a knife on Paradise Path Monday evening, Moscow Police have identified the man involved. The man has been cooperating with police with charges yet to be filed, according to an email sent by Jake...
uiargonaut.com
Life Hacks: Sept. 12-18
Now that the semester has really gotten started, and classes are amping up in difficulty, it’s important to take time to relax and have fun to avoid getting overwhelmed. There are plenty of University of Idaho events and activities happening this week to give Vandal students a well-deserved break, as well as an opportunity to learn something new.
uiargonaut.com
Getting “Eck”cited for Idaho vs. Drake
Jason Eck will coach his first game in the Kibbie Dome as head coach. After taking on two Power Five teams on the road, the Vandal football team returns to the Kibbie Dome to take on Drake. Idaho fought hard and played well in both their losses, but moral victories...
