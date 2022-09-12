“I’m an anti-guitarist guitarist”: Editors’ Justin Lockey on Flood, happy-sad gothic atmosphere, and new album EBM

What drew you to start tinkering and building effects pedals?. “I started building pedals during the summer break following my first year of university when a friend asked if I could put together a kit for an overdrive pedal due to my limited experience replacing jack sockets on guitars and after looking into it I realised I could build a bunch of rare and/or expensive fuzzes to try out so I was hooked! I then went on to do my final uni project on modified fuzz boxes and started LIFE IS UNFAIR Audio Devices after playing around with some circuit ideas, and working soul destroying jobs for a few years.”

