“I’m an anti-guitarist guitarist”: Editors’ Justin Lockey on Flood, happy-sad gothic atmosphere, and new album EBM

Read full article on original website
Related
guitar.com
Martin Guitar launches 000JR-10E Shawn Mendes Custom Signature Edition acoustic
Martin Guitar has announced a new signature guitar for multi-platinum singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes: the 000JR-10E Shawn Mendes Custom Signature Edition. The guitar is modelled after Mendes’ own vintage Martin acoustic. The guitar features sustainable tonewoods used throughout its construction, and even comes with a gig-bag that uses recycled ocean plastic. Martin notes that the model is the largest run of fully FSC-certified guitars that it’s ever released.
guitar.com
“If I designed a metal guitar, this would be it”: Bring Me The Horizon’s Lee Malia on his new Jackson, his old Epiphone, and the band’s recent headline shows
Bring Me The Horizon aren’t that band anymore. After bursting out of the underground in the mid-2000s as the ugly ducklings of deathcore, they spent the years that followed growing exponentially in maturity and skill, eventually morphing into arena-conquering, mainstream-baiting heavyweights (nothing says “fuck the haters” like bringing unclean vocals to the BRIT Awards, eh?). However, as far as their six-strings are concerned, they’re just coming full circle.
guitar.com
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies at 47
David Andersson, guitarist for Swedish melodic death metal band Soilwork, has reportedly passed away at the age of 47. Soilwork confirmed Andersson’s passing in a statement on social media: “Sadly alcohol and mental illness took you away from us.”. “We are deeply saddened today, as we bring the...
guitar.com
Nick Mason recalls the ‘rough’ circumstances Pink Floyd faced when recording Animals
In light of the newly-reissued version of their 1977 album Animals, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has opened up about the technical difficulties the band faced during the recording of the original release. In an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock yesterday (15 September), Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason recalled how the...
RELATED PEOPLE
guitar.com
Ozzy Osbourne: “Randy Rhoads didn’t have a nice thing to say about Eddie Van Halen”
Ozzy Osbourne offered some insight into the six-string rivalry between Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen, during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. The Prince Of Darkness gave an interview to the publication in time for his just-out solo album, Patient Number 9. A number of cut interview topics – including Rhoads’ opinion of Van Halen – made it onto a follow-up article.
guitar.com
Introducing Dylan… the pop artist already lauded by Fender as an exciting new talent
“The way that I’ve been describing it,” says Dylan, “is that I’m a wannabe rockstar stuck in a pop star’s body.” She couldn’t have phrased it better. Unwaveringly certain of who she is and what she wants to achieve, it’s no surprise that an abundance of opportunities have already come her way.
guitar.com
“I don’t tend to think of stuff in terms of branding – I just try to build useful tools for people” – LIFE IS UNFAIR Audio Devices’ Grindle on designing unique guitar pedals and working with Devi Ever’s circuits
What drew you to start tinkering and building effects pedals?. “I started building pedals during the summer break following my first year of university when a friend asked if I could put together a kit for an overdrive pedal due to my limited experience replacing jack sockets on guitars and after looking into it I realised I could build a bunch of rare and/or expensive fuzzes to try out so I was hooked! I then went on to do my final uni project on modified fuzz boxes and started LIFE IS UNFAIR Audio Devices after playing around with some circuit ideas, and working soul destroying jobs for a few years.”
guitar.com
Examining the potential of Jamstik’s Studio MIDI guitar
Peel back the psychological layers that hold a guitarist together, reach past all the bravado, the one-foot-on-the-monitor confidence, and you’ll find a question pondered only in private, vulnerable moments. “How do I integrate MIDI into my rig?” the guitarist asks themselves through heaving sobs, gazing at the confounding end of a 9-pin cable.
IN THIS ARTICLE
guitar.com
Ozzy Osbourne says Geezer Butler thought Jimi Hendrix was “Crap”: “I think he was taking a different drug than me”
Ozzy Osbourne has provided insight into Black Sabbath’s first impressions of Jimi Hendrix in a new interview, confessing bassist Geezer Butler was initially less than impressed by the guitar prodigy. Speaking with Rolling Stone yesterday (September 14) in light of the release of his most recent album, Patient Number...
guitar.com
“Don’t be afraid to share your personality – people want to know the person behind the guitar!”: Mimisounds on her beloved Fender Telecaster and how Jimi Hendrix inspired her to make the switch to electric
It’s all well and good for guitar magazines to talk about how social media is the future of guitar, but it’s young players like Mimsounds that make that actually happen. She’s reaching hundreds of thousands of fans with her music, proving once again that rock is only dead if you really want it to be.
guitar.com
Steven Wilson says music has lost its power: “Music has slipped down the list of things that matter to young people.”
Steven Wilson has given another take on the music industry today, explaining how he feels music has lost some of its power. As the founding member of Porcupine Tree, Wilson has over 30 years of insider insight into the music industry. In an interview with Rob Moore on YouTube, he spoke of his opinion on why he believes “Music has slipped down the list of things that matter to young people.”
Comments / 0