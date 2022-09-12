ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

“I’m an anti-guitarist guitarist”: Editors’ Justin Lockey on Flood, happy-sad gothic atmosphere, and new album EBM

By Cat Woods
guitar.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
guitar.com

Martin Guitar launches 000JR-10E Shawn Mendes Custom Signature Edition acoustic

Martin Guitar has announced a new signature guitar for multi-platinum singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes: the 000JR-10E Shawn Mendes Custom Signature Edition. The guitar is modelled after Mendes’ own vintage Martin acoustic. The guitar features sustainable tonewoods used throughout its construction, and even comes with a gig-bag that uses recycled ocean plastic. Martin notes that the model is the largest run of fully FSC-certified guitars that it’s ever released.
MUSIC
guitar.com

“If I designed a metal guitar, this would be it”: Bring Me The Horizon’s Lee Malia on his new Jackson, his old Epiphone, and the band’s recent headline shows

Bring Me The Horizon aren’t that band anymore. After bursting out of the underground in the mid-2000s as the ugly ducklings of deathcore, they spent the years that followed growing exponentially in maturity and skill, eventually morphing into arena-conquering, mainstream-baiting heavyweights (nothing says “fuck the haters” like bringing unclean vocals to the BRIT Awards, eh?). However, as far as their six-strings are concerned, they’re just coming full circle.
MUSIC
guitar.com

Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies at 47

David Andersson, guitarist for Swedish melodic death metal band Soilwork, has reportedly passed away at the age of 47. Soilwork confirmed Andersson’s passing in a statement on social media: “Sadly alcohol and mental illness took you away from us.”. “We are deeply saddened today, as we bring the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Albini
Person
Dave Gahan
Person
Russell Leetch
Person
Johnny Marr
Person
Jonny Greenwood
guitar.com

Ozzy Osbourne: “Randy Rhoads didn’t have a nice thing to say about Eddie Van Halen”

Ozzy Osbourne offered some insight into the six-string rivalry between Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen, during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. The Prince Of Darkness gave an interview to the publication in time for his just-out solo album, Patient Number 9. A number of cut interview topics – including Rhoads’ opinion of Van Halen – made it onto a follow-up article.
MUSIC
guitar.com

“I don’t tend to think of stuff in terms of branding – I just try to build useful tools for people” – LIFE IS UNFAIR Audio Devices’ Grindle on designing unique guitar pedals and working with Devi Ever’s circuits

What drew you to start tinkering and building effects pedals?. “I started building pedals during the summer break following my first year of university when a friend asked if I could put together a kit for an overdrive pedal due to my limited experience replacing jack sockets on guitars and after looking into it I realised I could build a bunch of rare and/or expensive fuzzes to try out so I was hooked! I then went on to do my final uni project on modified fuzz boxes and started LIFE IS UNFAIR Audio Devices after playing around with some circuit ideas, and working soul destroying jobs for a few years.”
MUSIC
guitar.com

Examining the potential of Jamstik’s Studio MIDI guitar

Peel back the psychological layers that hold a guitarist together, reach past all the bravado, the one-foot-on-the-monitor confidence, and you’ll find a question pondered only in private, vulnerable moments. “How do I integrate MIDI into my rig?” the guitarist asks themselves through heaving sobs, gazing at the confounding end of a 9-pin cable.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Riffs#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Lead Guitar#Guitarist#Guitar Solo#Depeche Mode#Mercury#Joy Division
guitar.com

“Don’t be afraid to share your personality – people want to know the person behind the guitar!”: Mimisounds on her beloved Fender Telecaster and how Jimi Hendrix inspired her to make the switch to electric

It’s all well and good for guitar magazines to talk about how social media is the future of guitar, but it’s young players like Mimsounds that make that actually happen. She’s reaching hundreds of thousands of fans with her music, proving once again that rock is only dead if you really want it to be.
ROCK MUSIC
guitar.com

Steven Wilson says music has lost its power: “Music has slipped down the list of things that matter to young people.”

Steven Wilson has given another take on the music industry today, explaining how he feels music has lost some of its power. As the founding member of Porcupine Tree, Wilson has over 30 years of insider insight into the music industry. In an interview with Rob Moore on YouTube, he spoke of his opinion on why he believes “Music has slipped down the list of things that matter to young people.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy