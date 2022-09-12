Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football Heat Index: Devin Duvernay, Cordarrelle Patterson, James Robinson (2022)
For those unfamiliar with the column, every Tuesday during the NFL season, we dig into the players whose performances the prior week jumped out to us the most. Along with their stats (half-point PPR scoring) and positional rank for the week, we’ll rank their rest-of-season prospects on a scale of 🔥-to-🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.
J.C. Jackson (ankle) a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice
Definitely a step in the right direction for Jackson as this was the first time he has practiced this season. Jackson had ankle surgery in mid-August and was at least warming up on the field in Week 1 before being ruled out. Even if Jackson is able to suit up this week, you likely want to avoid the Chargers D/ST in a tough matchup with Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.
Devy Fantasy Football Primer: College Football Week 3 Players to Watch (2022)
I’m sure there will be more weeks like last week to come, but wow!. Texas, who was a 20-point underdog, took #2 Alabama to their limit until a Game-winning FG with 15 seconds left gave the Tide the victory. And two huge upsets occurred, App State does it again, this time against #6 Texas A&M at College Station (see below), and Marshall takes down #8 Notre Dame in South Bend.
16 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Football)
Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s huge impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to quickly improve your squad. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory both in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you relatively big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production.
George Kittle (groin) did not practice Thursday
Kittle has still not been able to practice this week after missing week 1 due to this groin injury. It's looking unlikely that he will be able to play in week 2. Tyler Kroft would once again be the primary TE option in San Fransisco with Kittle out.
Najee Harris states he will practice and play this week
Najee Harris stated to Adam Schein on Schein on Sports that he will practice this week and play against the Patriots Sunday. (Adam Schein on Twitter ) Harris exited the Steelers' Week 1 game against the Bengals with a foot injury. Luckily for the Steelers, Harris' X-rays were negative and he has stated that he is fine and ready to go for Week 2. It is still worth monitoring the practice report to see Harris' participation as the week goes on.
Leonard Fournette (hamstring) returns to practice Thursday
Fournette tallied 127 rushing yards on 21 attempts and caught both targets for 10 receiving yards in Week 1. It looks like the hamstring injury was minor and the 27-year-old should be fine to go in Week 2. Fournette ranks as the RB8 in ECR, according to FantasyPros.
Elijah Mitchell (knee) placed on IR
This move was expected after Mitchell suffered an MCL sprain in week 1. He's expected to need about 2 months to recover but luckily will avoid surgery. Jeff Wilson figures to get the most touches in the 49ers backfield going forward, but Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason should have roles to play as well.
Cooper Rush: Cowboys not expected to trade for QB with Dak Prescott out
With the Cowboys not expected to pursue a replacement for Dak Prescott by way of trade, Cooper Rush is in line to be the starting quarterback in Dallas for the near future. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Jerry Jones does not believe that Prescott will miss more than four...
Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) does not practice Thursday
Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) did not practice for the New York Giants Thursday. (Adam Caplan on Twitter) Robinson seems to be trending in the wrong direction after logging a limited practice session for the Giants on Wednesday. The wide receiver’s Friday practice status will be worth monitoring ahead of a Week 2 home matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Robinson is a desperation flex play in deeper league formats if healthy.
Brian Robinson (leg) doing agility drills
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was spotted doing agility drills during Wednesday's practice. (John Keim on Twitter) Robinson continues to make a miraculous recovery. The rookie running back was spotted doing agility drills and riding a stationary bike at practice and looks to be progressing well. The hope is that he will be able to be activated off IR when first eligible in Week 5, but he will need to clear benchmarks for that to happen. It seems highly likely that he returns at some point this season, which would put a damper on Antonio Gibson's upside. The belief was that Robinson was slated for the lead back role before being shot, so if he can get back to close to 100 percent, he could develop into an impact RB2 in time for the stretch run.
NFL DFS Pricing Exploitation: Week 2 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Week one is in the books for the NFL season, and we saw some incredibly surprising things, particularly in the RB category where some favorite preseason sleepers were out-snapped and out-carried by their backfield-mates. Exploiting such things in DFS is the key to winning, especially when following pricing trends, so let’s see what we can come up with for the second full week, complete with 12 games of football!
Harrison Butker (ankle) ruled out for Thursday's game against Chargers
Butker was carted off early in the Chiefs' Week 1 win over Arizona, but did return and converted on all of his extra point attempts and his lone field goal attempt. The Chiefs did sign Matt Ammendola in the event that Butker would not be able to go on short week. Butker's injury does not appear to be serious and he should have a chance to return in Week 3.
Justin Herbert heads for X-rays following Week 2 loss
As initially reported by Charissa Thompson on Thursday Night Football, QB Justin Herbert will get X-rays on his ribs following the Chargers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs. (Mark Maske on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The 24-year-old elite QB was repeatedly hit and sacked during the Thursday night Week 2 showdown against...
Fantasy Football Thursday Night Football Primer: Chargers vs. Chiefs (Week 2)
Every week, I’ll be writing a comprehensive primer on every NFL matchup and all of the relevant players, matchups, pace and playcalling notes, and injuries. It covers everything you need to know when setting your lineups. But since that article is massive and requires a full pot of coffee, we’re also going to offer these more focused matchup overviews.
Top Fantasy Football Storylines: Justin Jefferson, Saquon Barkley, Najee Harris (Week 2)
I have made a great number of football-related trades in my life. Most of them were in dynasty leagues, others in redraft. The most fruitful transaction of 2022 so far was spending six hours on Saturday in the hot California sun getting months’ worth of neglected yard work done so I could park my keister on the couch for 11 hours on Sunday. I’m sure glad I did; I was sore. I missed plenty of the college football action, but to be able to touch some dirt and get a sweat going was therapeutic. The cool-down swim and shower beer afterward were euphoric.
Fantasy Football Kicker Guide, Rankings & Waiver Wire Advice (Week 2)
Week 1 proved to be a wild slate of games, filled with dramatic last-minute wins, highlight reel catches, head-scratching coaching moves and some devastating injuries to key players. Kickers were not immune to the craziness, with seven missed field goals and four missed extra points. Injuries to long snappers led...
Fantasy Football Week 2 NFL Pace & Efficiency Preview (2022) PREMIUM
Welcome to FantasyPros’ weekly pace and efficiency report. Each week of the season, we’ll survey trends in snap count totals while examining pace and efficiency data. Opportunity is king in fantasy football, and teams that run more plays have more opportunities to score fantasy points. Snap counts are the product of pace and efficiency, so examining each factor provides insight into future game environments, changes in coaching philosophy and offensive growth or decline throughout the season.
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Risers & Fallers (2022)
What a wild Week 1 that was! So many games came down the wire, and many teams surprised us on the field. Not all of the surprises were good, unfortunately. Let’s look at some players that saw their value change, either rising or falling, so you can begin to plan out your Week 2 lineups.
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Mike Williams, A.J. Dillon, D.J. Moore (Week 2)
We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
