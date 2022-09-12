Read full article on original website
Related
Nittany Lions Wire staff predictions: Penn State or Auburn in Week 3?
The time is nearly here for Penn State’s first trip into SEC country for the first time since 2010. It’s been a long time coming for Penn State, who visits Auburn on Saturday afternoon. Penn State is entering the game as a road favorite in unfamiliar territory. As long as they can weather the storm of what should be an electric Jordan-Hare Stadium early on and give the local fans no reason to start getting riled up in the second half, the Nittany Lions should be in good shape. Here is a look at our picks and quick thoughts on the game...
Notre Dame vs. Cal schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
Notre Dame vs. Cal football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 17 Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern TV: NBC Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowCal: The visitors from the Pac-12 are perfect through 2 games, with wins over UC ...
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Make Switch At QB Against Miami
The Max Johnson era has arrived in College Station.
Comments / 0