Motorcyclist Dies In Crash
A crash that occurred Thursday morning resulted in the death of a Radcliff man. According to Chris Denham, Elizabethtown Police Department public affairs officer, shortly before 7 a.m., officers were called to the area of Ring Road near St. John Road in reference to a collision involving a motorcycle. Denham...
Judge Rules Officer Violated Teen’s Rights
A federal judge has determined that a former Louisville Metro Police officer violated a teenager’s rights during a traffic stop in 2018. In his ruling on Thursday, Judge Greg Stivers says former Louisville Metro Police Officer Kevin Crawford violated Tae-Ahn Lea’s fourth amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure.
LMPD Impound Lot Offering Free Vehicle Release
For the second time this year, car owners can get their vehicle out of Louisville’s impound lot for free. Louisville Metro Police Department said 700 cars are eligible to be picked up next week during this latest amnesty period. The amnesty was created to help manage the space in...
Officials Investigate Nelson County Fatal Shooting
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a garage in Bardstown on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Quarry Lane, according to a release. Officials found...
Former Policeman’s Trial Delayed
The trial for a former Louisville Metro Police officer charged with federal crimes in connection with the fatal raid on Breonna Taylor’s home in 2020 has been delayed almost a year. Ex-detective Brett Hankison was indicted in August on two charges of deprivation of rights for firing into a...
Irvington Man Pleads Guilty In Shooting
A man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a 2017 shooting incident in Breckinridge County. Christopher Lee Stone of Irvington entered a plea in Breckinridge Circuit Court to a count of reckless homicide in connection to the shooting death of Nicholas Lee Ford of Brandenburg. According to a...
Louisville Resident Dies From West Nile Virus
Public health officials confirmed a Louisville resident has died from West Nile virus and two others have tested positive in Jefferson County. Last year, there were three human cases of West Nile, but no deaths. In 2020, there were no human cases or deaths, according to a release from the Department of Health and Wellness.
UofL Health Recognizes Lymphoma Awareness Day
University of Louisville Health recognized Lymphoma Awareness Day on Thursday by hosting a virtual event to talk about the signs and symptoms of the disease. Dr. Mohamed Hegazi, an oncologist with UofL Health, spoke about to watch out for. He said lymphoma is a cancer that can affect lymph nodes,...
Kailani Safina Shell
Kailani Safina Shell, infant daughter of Robert Leon and Nakia Lorine Stewart Shell, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Levertis Lingard; great grandparents, Mary Helen and William Shell, Lorine and Joe Ernest Stewart, Delcie and Ernest Luney, Florine Watts and Demple Curray.
Mark Rhodes
Mark Rhodes, age 64 of Brandenburg, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at his residence. She was born September 17, 1957 to the late William Griffith and Irma Jean Hardesty Rhodes. She is survived by…. His wife: Regima Gonzales;. Two sons: B.J. Rhodes and Danny Rhodes;. One step-daughter: Honeylet...
