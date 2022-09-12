ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

'Cool' Front Ushers in Incredible Week of Weather for Acadiana

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVnwr_0hriq8xU00

Fans of cooler weather in Acadiana will actually have to wait a little while longer for that to happen but we will catch a break on the humidity and yes, morning temperatures will be decidedly pleasant over the next several days. The first “cool” front of “almost fall” is slipping through the state and for a few days your air conditioner might actually shut off at night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0ZTf_0hriq8xU00
weather.gov/lch

Daytime temperatures will still be warm but not hot. You’ll also notice the lack of humidity too, which will make the daylight hours feel that much more pleasant as well. Forecast high temperatures along the I-10 corridor from Lake Charles to Lafayette to Baton Rouge are calling for readings in the mid to upper 80s through Friday.

Nighttime temperatures will drop off nicely with less moisture in the air so it will feel cooler quicker once the sun goes down over the next several days but I don’t think you’ll need to pull out your parka just yet. Overnight lows are forecast to be in the lower 60s for the early part of the work week. They will moderate just a bit into the middle 60s by week’s end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=007Fyl_0hriq8xU00
Thinkstock

Rain chances will be minimal with only a slight risk of a shower as the front passes through the area today. Then the next threat of showers will be a small threat by Friday when a 30% chance of rain will creep back into the forecast.

This past Saturday marked the statistical peak of the Hurricane Season . As of now, the Atlantic Basin has no named storms however, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves. One is about 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands. The other is basically on the coast of western Africa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YzAva_0hriq8xU00
nhc.noaa.gov

As of this morning, the long-range tropical models do not show these systems as a threat to any landmass, especially in the continental United States. This of course is an assessment based on a model run and should not be taken as an official forecast.

So, the bottom line, enjoy the weather this week because we’ll likely return to hot and or humid for a few more weeks until a more substantial cold front pushes through the area. And none of the 10-day or 14-day forecasts are suggesting that will happen anytime soon.

Click here to view photo gallery

Source: ‘Cool’ Front Ushers in Incredible Week of Weather for Acadiana

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Africa#Acadiana#Air Conditioning#Lake Charles#Humid#Thinkstock Rain
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
65K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy