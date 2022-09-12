Read full article on original website
The best running shoes may not give you instant Olympian speed, but the right pair can improve your stride and prevent injuries. Shopping for athletic footwear isn’t just about finding a shoe that fits — you also need to make sure that your kicks suit your foot shape, your body mechanics, the terrain, and the mileage you plan to cover. Whether your feet are pounding the pavement or running off-road, note that you should replace your running shoes every 300 to 500 miles. Keep in mind that unlike other types of footwear (such as hiking boots), you shouldn’t need to...
Originally designed for late-season wear in harsh environments, Goldwin has reimagined this outdoor fleece to create a new protective layer that’s ready for a sheltered stroll or city living. Goldwin kept the fleece both lightweight and fairly thin to ensure it can be worn comfortably for longer periods and tucked neatly into your favorite shell jacket or insulated puffer. Made with breathable Polartec 100 Micro Fleece, this fleece is resistant to pilling, smooth to the touch and comfortably retains heat. If exposed to sweat or rain, the jacket is designed to quickly dry and features zippered pockets on both sides for added storage. Pair the piece with all your favorite seasonal layers, or wear it on its own for a cozy fit any day of the week.
There's plenty of ways to recover these days — which is handy, because each tweak or ache is different. If you're suffering from stiff muscles after waking up on the wrong side of the bed, or you pulled something last weekend during your rec sports championship, you'd probably forego pounding away at those areas with a massage gun. For these instances, you're likely to favor a more soothing treatment, something that lights up your overall wellness without a lot of impact.
Product: SEIKO PROSPEX Save the Ocean Special Edition, SPB297. Seiko's Prospex Save the Ocean Series is a full slate of high-quality, durable dive watches with a lofty but earnest goal. The special collection was launched in 2018 and is updated periodically with a new marine inspired theme. Proceeds from sales are dedicated to the support of several different marine conservation initiatives. New for this year, is an interpretation of the 1965 diver's watch, beloved by many. So, this particular Prospex watch ranks mega-high on the Altruism Scale, but how does it hold up to real-life adventure and wear?
Strength training can be a fantastic way to get your reps in, but it's not by any means "low-impact." Outside of the loads you're putting your muscles through, you're also straining your body in other areas, namely your hands. Your grip is important when moving heavy weights, and when you combine that strain with the aggressive knurling often featured on barbells and dumbbells, you're setting yourself up for unavoidable calluses and abrasions — not to mention compromised grip when sessions get sweaty.
Fitness brands have began to focus their innovation efforts on developing products that create less waste. We've started to see plant-based materials and ocean plastics being regularly incorporated into our favorite gym apparel. Using various complex technologies, brands have continued to become more innovative in utilizing sustainable materials to lessen their carbon footprint.
Tomorrow, the long-awaited Supreme x Nike ACG collection will arrive. For real heads, this is no new news, as the collection has been rumored for months. Now, it’s confirmed and due to land tomorrow on the Supreme site. For those unfamiliar, Nike ‘ACG’ stands for ‘All Conditions Gear.’ The sub-brand has released countless pieces of innovative gear dually designed to impress and perform. Now, its new collaboration with Supreme is a match made in hypebeast-heaven. The only letdown? The new collection won’t include any footwear. Nevertheless, fans can still enjoy everything from denim sweatsuits to snake-print fleece pullovers. However, if you’re hoping to shop the collection, make sure to have your trigger finger ready because it’s sure to sell out seconds after launching.
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. In case you've been living under a rock, football season is officially underway. The NCAA football season kicked off a couple of weeks ago and the NFL followed with its first matchup last Thursday. Sure, football is fun, but in our opinion, one of the best parts of football season is the food. And we don't mean stadium food. One of the biggest joys of the fall is getting together with your friends and grilling up a storm, whether in the stadium parking lot or just at home.
