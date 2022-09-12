ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

spotonillinois.com

Lewis Women's Soccer Falls To McKendree 2-1

LEBANON, Ill. - The Lewis University women's soccer team dropped a 2-1 decision to McKendree Friday (Sept. 16) in a Great Lakes Valley Conference contest at Leemon Field. Mariana Pinto (Rockford, Ill./Guilford) scored her second goal of the season for the Flyers in defeat.
LEBANON, IL
spotonillinois.com

Get MOORE paint at Richmond Ace Hdw & Rental in Richmond

Staff at Ace Hardware in McHenry are ready to help you get MOORE paint next time you buy. Benjamin Moore has three great brands you can use for specific projects, with guidance from paint experts at Ace Hardware. "Homeowners looking for our best paint should choose AURA. If you want...
RICHMOND, IL
spotonillinois.com

Peace Road Widening Begins This Fall

Work to begin widening Peace Road north of the tollway will begin this fall, and resurfacing will be done in the Market Square Shopping Center The DeKalb City Council, at its meeting on Sept. 12, approved the widening of Peace Road to four lanes between the tollway and Macom Drive....
DEKALB, IL
#Mens#Demons#On The Road#Depaul#Men S Soccer#Red Line Rivalry
spotonillinois.com

Will Co. State's Attorney sues Pritzker, other top IL Dems, says SAFE-T Act violates state constitution

Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow says it takes Democratic lawmakers and Gov. JB Pritzker can't simply abolish cash bail without amending the state constitution. He further says Democrats trampled constitutional procedures in passing massive bill in the dead of night
WILL COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Sandwich City Council met June 13

Here are the minutes provided by the council: In the absence of Mayor Latham, Deputy Clerk Teckenbrock called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM followed by the Pledge of Allegiance Roll call was taken: Present: Deputy City Clerk Teckenbrock,...
SANDWICH, IL
spotonillinois.com

US Postal Service appoints Manhattan's first Latina postmaster

The first Latina to become postmaster for the US Postal Service in Manhattan was sworn in on Friday - 25 years after starting her career as a letter carrier, officials said. Wanda Diaz is the first Puerto Rican woman to hold the role and also the third woman to be named postmaster,...
MANHATTAN, IL

