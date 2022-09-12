Read full article on original website
FOX4 News Kansas City
1 dead, 2 injured in crash after MSHP chase; I-435 at Gregory closed
A chase involving the Missouri State Highway Patrol ended with multiple people injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 Friday.
kchi.com
Crash On US 36 Near Breckenridge Injures One Driver
A crash involving two eastbound trucks on US 36 near Breckenridge, left one driver with moderate injuries Thursday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred about 2:55 pm in Caldwell County, when a grain truck driven by 32-year-old Cory G Booth of Breckenridge was turning onto US 36 from Turkey Road and was accelerating when they were struck from behind by a truck driven by 60-year-old Steven A Hardy of New London.
KMBC.com
Pedestrian getting sick along I-70 struck by multiple cars, killed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Friday morning on Interstate 70. Investigators said a Kia Sorento was traveling eastbound on I-70 at Interstate 435 when the passenger sitting behind the driver got...
FOX4 News Kansas City
75-year-old Kansas City man dies in Cass County crash
A Monday night crash in Cass County left a 75-year-old Kansas City man dead after failing to stop at a stop sign near on Missouri 291.
kchi.com
Carroll County Crash Leaves Woman With Serious Injuries
A single-vehicle accident in Carroll County left a Slater woman with serious injuries Thursday evening. State troopers responded to the accident that happened about 8:50 pm on Carroll County Road 281 at US 24. Twenty-one-year-old Allyson C Freeman of Slater was flown to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries. The report states Freeman was southbound and ran off the road, her pick-up struck an embankment and then struck a trailer. She was not wearing a safety belt.
Alleged Coolant Thief at Missouri Pressed Metals Issued Summons
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Sedalia Police responded to Missouri Pressed Metals, 1200 East Boonville, in regards to a theft of coolant from the business. And on Wednesday, Sept, 14, the suspect in the case was located near the intersection of 16th and Thompson Avenue. 42-year-old Joseph Thurman of Sedalia confessed...
kmmo.com
CHARITON COUNTY JUVENILE ON BICYCLE INJURED AFTER ACCIDENT WITH VEHICLE
A juvenile from Keytesville was struck by a vehicle and moderately injured in Chariton County on September 15. According to the Missouri State Highway patrol, a juvenile on a bicycle was struck in the rear by a pick-up truck. The juvenile was transported by MU One to University Hospital with...
I-70 at I-435 reopens after pedestrian struck, killed
Interstate 70 eastbound at Interstate 435 near the Truman Sports Complex was shut down Friday morning following a fatal pedestrian crash.
FOX4 News Kansas City
KC police identify woman fatally struck by dump truck at Zona Rosa
Kansas City police say 24-year-old Abigail Stiner was killed after being struck by a dump truck at Zona Rosa this week.
Kansas City driver dies after motorcycle crash
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has died after a Monday morning crash on West 81 Street and Ward Parkway.
MoDOT Employees And Clinton Community Save Driver’s Life
Missouri Department of Transportation employees who happened to be working nearby helped save a couple after their truck and stock trailer containing two horses left southbound Highway 13 near Calvird Drive, crossed the median and northbound lanes, and wound up at the bottom of a steep shoulder embankment after the driver appeared to experience a sudden medical emergency. This is according to a news release posted on the Clinton Missouri Police Department Facebook page.
Intoxicated Man Laying in Roadway Arrested
Early Thursday morning around 2:20 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of Boonville on a report of a man laying in the street. Upon arrival, the officer observed a man passed out in the roadway and attempted to wake him up. The man identified as 29-year-old Brian Lee...
kmmo.com
CHILLICOTHE MAN INJURED IN CRASH IN CARROLL COUNTY
A 72-year-old Chillicothe man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Carroll County on September 14. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Danny Baxter traveled off the roadway and overturned. Baxter was reported to have been wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
Windsor Man Injured in Pettis County Rollover
A Windsor man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Toyota Camry, driven by 54-year-old Kenneth A. Williams of Windsor, was on Route E, North of Ware Road, (southeast of Green Ridge) around 9 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and became airborne. The Toyota came to rest on its top.
mykdkd.com
Cole Camp Man Charged with 1st Degree Murder
Caleb G. Self, 24 of rural Cole Camp, was served with a warrant for his arrest in the Murder of Matthew L. Reyburn, 24 of rural Lincoln on May 28, 2019. Self turned himself in, and offered his confession to authorities late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday September 13th and was placed on a twenty four hour hold until the warrant could be obtained. Self is charged with Murder 1st degree and is being held in the Benton County Jail without bond. Thank you to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the hundreds and hundreds of man hours that were invested into this case. A search warrant was obtained and executed with the help of the dive team on the Self’s lake just a couple months ago. This case, the Garrett case, and Echo Lloyd as well as other cases are worked when we develop a new lead, tip, or even gossip. The person who has knowledge of Echo should follow the example set by Self and turn yourself in so the family can get some closure and you can stop living in fear. Benton County Sheriff’s Department is still looking, interviewing, and following every new tip. You will be brought to justice.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 16, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers went to the 300 block of McAnally Court for a follow up call on another incident. Officers made contact with two parties, and ran their information through Dispatch. A full order of protection was confirmed to be in place between both parties, with one as the protected party. Jason Jean Spencer, 37, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail and placed on a 24 hour hold pending the filing of charges of Violation Of A Full Order of Protection.
kchi.com
Three Injured In Ray County Crash
A two-vehicle crash in Ray County left three with minor injuries, including a Braymer man. State Troopers report the crash happened about 7:45 am on East 228th at Highway A, when 25-year-old Johnna L Dunwoodie of Braymer was northbound and crossed the centerline, striking a southbound vehicle driven by 62-year-old Robert E Gabrielson. The Dunwoodie vehicle then ran off the road and overturned. Both drivers and a passenger in the Gabrielson vehicle, 58-year-old Sandra D Gabrielson, had minor injuries. All three were taken to Liberty Hospital.
kjluradio.com
Benton County man turns himself in for 2019 murder
A Benton County man turns himself in and confesses to the murder of another Benton County man. Caleb Self, 24, of Cole Camp, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Matthew Reyburn, 24, of Lincoln. Self is being held without bond and has a hearing scheduled on September 20.
Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash
A Holts Summit man suffered serious injuries when his pickup truck went off eastbound Interstate 70 and rolled multiple times Wednesday in Cooper County. The post Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
Ramp to U.S. 36 Eastbound Closed in Chillicothe After Morning Crash
A ramp in Chillicothe is closed after a morning accident. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the ramp from U.S. 65 to U.S. 36 eastbound is closed due to an accident around 4:55 this morning. Motorists will need to use an alternate route until further notice.
