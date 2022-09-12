ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

US News and World Report

Putin Acknowledges China's Concerns Over Ukraine in Sign of Friction

KYIV (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he understood China's Xi Jinping had concerns about the situation in Ukraine, a surprise acknowledgement of friction with Beijing over the war after a week of stunning Russian losses on the ground. "We highly value the balanced position of our...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Iran's Raisi Says Thwarting U.S. Sanctions Needs New Solutions

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that thwarting "draconian" U.S. sanctions required new solutions, asserting that an expanding central Asian security organisation could help defy Washington's unilateralism. Speaking at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Raisi also called for...
FOREIGN POLICY
Kremlin Shielding Putin From Ukraine

Kremlin Shielding Putin From Ukraine

The Kremlin is manufacturing a crisis with its Ministry of Defense in an attempt to distance President Vladimir Putin from the stunning retreats and other embarrassing battlefield failures in Ukraine in recent days, according to a new analysis. The Institute for the Study of War, an independent think tank, noted...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Putin Tells U.N. Chief He Welcomes Cooperation With IAEA Over Zaporizhzhia Plant - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday that he welcomed "constructive" cooperation with the IAEA nuclear watchdog following its visit to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Kremlin said. The Kremlin also said in its readout of the phone call that Putin and...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Nearly 90% of Ukrainians Oppose Territorial Concessions to Russia - Poll

KYIV (Reuters) - Some 87% of Ukrainians oppose any territorial concessions to Russia, according to a poll released on Thursday by a top Ukrainian pollster, an increase on earlier surveys. The survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology showed an absolute majority of Ukrainians in every region were...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Traffic, Water Shortages, Now Floods: the Slow Death of India's Tech Hub?

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Harish Pullanoor spent his weekends in the late 1980s tramping around the marshes and ponds of Yemalur, an area then on the eastern edge of the Indian metropolis of Bengaluru, where his cousins would join him catching small freshwater fish. In the 1990s, Bengaluru, once a genteel...
INDIA
US News and World Report

Turkey's Erdogan: Armenian Attitude Towards Azerbaijan Will Have Consequences

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Armenia's attitude towards Azerbaijan was unacceptable and would have consequences, after days of clashes between the two neighbours. "We find the situation that has occurred due to Armenia's violation of the agreement - reached after the (2020) war that resulted...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Hungary's Orban Aims to Block Extension of EU's Russia Sanctions -Report

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects European Union leaders to start talks on extending sanctions on Russia in the autumn but Budapest would try to block the move, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported, citing unidentified sources. Orban, a harsh critic of EU sanctions on Moscow over its...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

With a Grin, Putin Warns Ukraine: the War Can Get More Serious

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Friday brushed off a lightning Ukrainian counter-offensive with a smile but warned that Russia would respond more forcefully if its troops were put under further pressure. Speaking after a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Putin...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Putin Tells Europe: if You Want Gas Then Open Nord Stream 2

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied Russia had anything to do with Europe's energy crisis, saying that if the European Union wanted more gas it should lift sanctions preventing the opening of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Speaking to reporters after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Russian Parliament to Consider Summoning Defence Minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's lower house of parliament will consider summoning Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to face questioning in a closed session, senior lawmaker Sergei Mironov was cited as saying by Kommersant newspaper on Thursday. It is virtually unknown for the State Duma to summon a defence minister to account...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

IAEA Board Passes Resolution Calling on Russia to Leave Zaporizhzhia

VIENNA (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors on Thursday passed a resolution demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The resolution is the second on Russia's invasion of Ukraine passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency's board, and their...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

France's Health Body Warns of Resurgence of COVID Virus in the Country

PARIS (Reuters) - France's national health body warned on Friday of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country, and urged people to continue to get vaccinated to protect themselves against the virus. The Sante Publique France (SPF) body said that during the week of Sept 5-Sept 11, there had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Russia's Putin Says Erdogan Helping to End War but Zelenskiy Not Ready for Talks

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday praised Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's efforts to end the war in Ukraine, but said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was not prepared to hold peace talks. Speaking at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan, Putin said Erdogan was always proposing...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Welcomes Report on International Security Guarantees Rejected by Moscow

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his government are studying proposals drawn up by senior officials and the former head of NATO that envisage Western countries providing future security guarantees to Kyiv. Russia has already condemned the draft document, which also underlines Ukraine's continued "aspiration to join NATO...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Charges Three Iranians for Ransomware Attacks on Women's Shelter, Businesses

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three Iranians have been charged with trying to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars from organizations in the United States, Europe, Iran and Israel, including a domestic violence shelter, by hacking in to their computer systems, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. Other targets included local U.S. governments, regional...
PUBLIC SAFETY

