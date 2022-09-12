Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
China Will Work With Russia to 'Instill Stability and Positive Energy in a Chaotic World', Xi Tells Putin
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will work with Russia to "instill stability and positive energy in a chaotic world", Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Uzbekistan. This is the first time they are meeting in person since the...
US News and World Report
Putin Acknowledges China's Concerns Over Ukraine in Sign of Friction
KYIV (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he understood China's Xi Jinping had concerns about the situation in Ukraine, a surprise acknowledgement of friction with Beijing over the war after a week of stunning Russian losses on the ground. "We highly value the balanced position of our...
US News and World Report
Iran's Raisi Says Thwarting U.S. Sanctions Needs New Solutions
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that thwarting "draconian" U.S. sanctions required new solutions, asserting that an expanding central Asian security organisation could help defy Washington's unilateralism. Speaking at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Raisi also called for...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Shielding Putin From Ukraine
The Kremlin is manufacturing a crisis with its Ministry of Defense in an attempt to distance President Vladimir Putin from the stunning retreats and other embarrassing battlefield failures in Ukraine in recent days, according to a new analysis. The Institute for the Study of War, an independent think tank, noted...
US News and World Report
Putin Tells U.N. Chief He Welcomes Cooperation With IAEA Over Zaporizhzhia Plant - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday that he welcomed "constructive" cooperation with the IAEA nuclear watchdog following its visit to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Kremlin said. The Kremlin also said in its readout of the phone call that Putin and...
US News and World Report
Nearly 90% of Ukrainians Oppose Territorial Concessions to Russia - Poll
KYIV (Reuters) - Some 87% of Ukrainians oppose any territorial concessions to Russia, according to a poll released on Thursday by a top Ukrainian pollster, an increase on earlier surveys. The survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology showed an absolute majority of Ukrainians in every region were...
Russia-Ukraine war: unclear if Russian forces have ‘reserves or morale’ to defend Luhansk, says UK – live
UK says Russia will stubbornly defend gains in region but may not be able to hold ground in face of concerted Ukrainian assault
US News and World Report
Traffic, Water Shortages, Now Floods: the Slow Death of India's Tech Hub?
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Harish Pullanoor spent his weekends in the late 1980s tramping around the marshes and ponds of Yemalur, an area then on the eastern edge of the Indian metropolis of Bengaluru, where his cousins would join him catching small freshwater fish. In the 1990s, Bengaluru, once a genteel...
US News and World Report
Turkey's Erdogan: Armenian Attitude Towards Azerbaijan Will Have Consequences
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Armenia's attitude towards Azerbaijan was unacceptable and would have consequences, after days of clashes between the two neighbours. "We find the situation that has occurred due to Armenia's violation of the agreement - reached after the (2020) war that resulted...
US News and World Report
Hungary's Orban Aims to Block Extension of EU's Russia Sanctions -Report
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects European Union leaders to start talks on extending sanctions on Russia in the autumn but Budapest would try to block the move, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported, citing unidentified sources. Orban, a harsh critic of EU sanctions on Moscow over its...
US News and World Report
With a Grin, Putin Warns Ukraine: the War Can Get More Serious
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Friday brushed off a lightning Ukrainian counter-offensive with a smile but warned that Russia would respond more forcefully if its troops were put under further pressure. Speaking after a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Putin...
US News and World Report
Putin Tells Europe: if You Want Gas Then Open Nord Stream 2
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied Russia had anything to do with Europe's energy crisis, saying that if the European Union wanted more gas it should lift sanctions preventing the opening of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Speaking to reporters after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in...
US News and World Report
Russian Parliament to Consider Summoning Defence Minister
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's lower house of parliament will consider summoning Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to face questioning in a closed session, senior lawmaker Sergei Mironov was cited as saying by Kommersant newspaper on Thursday. It is virtually unknown for the State Duma to summon a defence minister to account...
US News and World Report
Putin Says Russia Able to Mediate in Azeri-Armenian Conflict; Yerevan Unhappy With Moscow
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that despite the Ukraine conflict, Moscow had enough resources to mediate in a conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan after a series of border skirmishes. The fighting ended in a ceasefire two days ago after more than 200 people were...
US News and World Report
IAEA Board Passes Resolution Calling on Russia to Leave Zaporizhzhia
VIENNA (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors on Thursday passed a resolution demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The resolution is the second on Russia's invasion of Ukraine passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency's board, and their...
US News and World Report
France's Health Body Warns of Resurgence of COVID Virus in the Country
PARIS (Reuters) - France's national health body warned on Friday of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country, and urged people to continue to get vaccinated to protect themselves against the virus. The Sante Publique France (SPF) body said that during the week of Sept 5-Sept 11, there had...
US News and World Report
Russia's Putin Says Erdogan Helping to End War but Zelenskiy Not Ready for Talks
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday praised Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's efforts to end the war in Ukraine, but said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was not prepared to hold peace talks. Speaking at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan, Putin said Erdogan was always proposing...
Hungary faces reckoning with EU that could cost it billions
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — After his headline performance at Hungary’s Sziget Festival last month, pop star Justin Bieber held a grandiose party for his staff in a luxurious countryside setting — a 19th century castle owned by the son-in-law of the country’s prime minister. The castle,...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Welcomes Report on International Security Guarantees Rejected by Moscow
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his government are studying proposals drawn up by senior officials and the former head of NATO that envisage Western countries providing future security guarantees to Kyiv. Russia has already condemned the draft document, which also underlines Ukraine's continued "aspiration to join NATO...
US News and World Report
U.S. Charges Three Iranians for Ransomware Attacks on Women's Shelter, Businesses
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three Iranians have been charged with trying to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars from organizations in the United States, Europe, Iran and Israel, including a domestic violence shelter, by hacking in to their computer systems, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. Other targets included local U.S. governments, regional...
