A reception at Buckingham Palace and an event hosted by the UK’s new Foreign Secretary are among the events Ireland’s president and premier will attend around the Queen’s state funeral.The historic funeral will be one of the rare occasions where both the Irish president and Taoiseach are out of the country at the same time.President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina, along with Taoiseach Micheal Martin and his wife Mary, will be among the hundreds of foreign dignitaries attending the funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday morning.This afternoon President and Sabina Higgins attended a service of reflection...

