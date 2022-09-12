Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
U.S. Judge Sentences Mexican Cartel Boss to Life in Prison
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican crime lord Jorge Costilla Sanchez was sentenced to life in prison in a U.S. federal court on Thursday for his involvement in trafficking marijuana and cocaine to the United States, the Justice Department said. Costilla, also known by his nickname "El Coss," was head of...
US News and World Report
Russian Parliament to Consider Summoning Defence Minister
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's lower house of parliament will consider summoning Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to face questioning in a closed session, senior lawmaker Sergei Mironov was cited as saying by Kommersant newspaper on Thursday. It is virtually unknown for the State Duma to summon a defence minister to account...
US News and World Report
U.S. Charges Three Iranians for Ransomware Attacks on Women's Shelter, Businesses
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three Iranians have been charged with trying to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars from organizations in the United States, Europe, Iran and Israel, including a domestic violence shelter, by hacking in to their computer systems, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. Other targets included local U.S. governments, regional...
US News and World Report
Hungary's Orban Aims to Block Extension of EU's Russia Sanctions -Report
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects European Union leaders to start talks on extending sanctions on Russia in the autumn but Budapest would try to block the move, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported, citing unidentified sources. Orban, a harsh critic of EU sanctions on Moscow over its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Ukraine Continues to Consolidate Its Control in Kharkiv Area, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the area west of the Oskil River, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.(https://bit.ly/3SnlLbR) High-value equipment...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Seals Gas Supply Deal With US for Winter - Interfax Quotes PM
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine has reached an agreement with the United States on the supply of 2 billion cubic metres of natural gas over the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first three months of 2023, Interfax news agency quoted the prime minister as saying on Wednesday. "We now see...
US News and World Report
U.S. Justice Dept Asks Appeals Court to Allow Review of Classified Docs in Trump Probe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Friday asked a federal appeals court to let it resume reviewing classified materials seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. In the filing before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, the Justice Department said the...
US News and World Report
Putin Says Russia Able to Mediate in Azeri-Armenian Conflict; Yerevan Unhappy With Moscow
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that despite the Ukraine conflict, Moscow had enough resources to mediate in a conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan after a series of border skirmishes. The fighting ended in a ceasefire two days ago after more than 200 people were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Germany Takes Control of 3 Russian-Owned Oil Refineries
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year, officials said Friday. Two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft — Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH...
US News and World Report
Putin Acknowledges China’s ‘Questions and Concerns’ About Ukraine Invasion
A high-profile summit Thursday between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladmir Putin was rich in diplomatic flourish but little else at a time Moscow appears desperate for international assistance more than six months after its catastrophic invasion of Ukraine. In fact the focus of Russia’s ongoing war –...
US News and World Report
Italy to Contribute to Ukraine EU Aid Program With 700 Million Euros - Govt Draft
ROME (Reuters) - Italy will contribute to the EU's macro-financial assistance (MFA) program for Ukraine with 700 million euros ($697.48 million), a government draft showed on Friday. The decision is expected to be ratified by a cabinet meeting later in the day. ($1 = 1.0034 euros) (Reporting by Alvise Armellini,...
US News and World Report
Judge Proposed by Trump Named to Vet Records Seized by FBI
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior federal judge with experience handling U.S. national security matters was named on Thursday as an independent arbiter to vet records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation. Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, based in Brooklyn,...
US News and World Report
IAEA Board Passes Resolution Calling on Russia to Leave Zaporizhzhia
VIENNA (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors on Thursday passed a resolution demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The resolution is the second on Russia's invasion of Ukraine passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency's board, and their...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Biden Urges Mexico to Take Migrants Under COVID Expulsion Order He Promised to End
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -As border crossings have soared to record highs, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is quietly pressing Mexico to accept more migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela under a COVID-19 expulsion order that the White House has publicly sought to end, seven U.S. and three Mexican officials said.
US News and World Report
Around 500 Guests Expected at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral - UK Foreign Office Source
LONDON (Reuters) -Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday will be attended by around 500 guests representing nearly 200 countries and territories, a British foreign office source said on Friday. Nearly 100 presidents and heads of government and over 20 royals will attend, the source said. The guests include the Crown Prince...
U.K.・
US News and World Report
Iran's Raisi Says Thwarting U.S. Sanctions Needs New Solutions
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that thwarting "draconian" U.S. sanctions required new solutions, asserting that an expanding central Asian security organisation could help defy Washington's unilateralism. Speaking at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Raisi also called for...
US News and World Report
Ukraine: Urgently Needed Spare Parts Delivered to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
(Reuters) - Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said urgently needed spare parts and diesel fuel had on Friday been delivered to the Zaporizhzhia atomic power station, which is occupied by Russian troops. In a statement, Energoatom said the parts would be used to repair damaged power lines and power generating...
US News and World Report
Israeli-Palestinian Violence Simmers in West Bank With Raids, Clashes
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager on Thursday during clashes in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, the latest in a string of deadly incidents that have stoked fears of an escalation. Violence in the West Bank has surged in recent months...
US News and World Report
Moscow's Military Reserves May Be Smaller Than Initially Assumed - German Defence Minister
BERLIN (Reuters) - Russia has suffered significant troop and equipment losses in Ukraine and the impact of Kyiv's latest counter-offensive may reveal Moscow's military reserves to be smaller than assumed, Germany's defence minister told Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to comment publicly on the setback suffered by his...
US News and World Report
Ukraine City Faces Rising River After Russian Strike - Official
(Reuters) -The southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih faced rising water levels in the Inhulets River on Wednesday after Russia fired eight cruise missiles at local infrastructure, an official said. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister, posted a video of what appeared to be a small bridge being...
Comments / 0