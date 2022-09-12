ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

U.S. Judge Sentences Mexican Cartel Boss to Life in Prison

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican crime lord Jorge Costilla Sanchez was sentenced to life in prison in a U.S. federal court on Thursday for his involvement in trafficking marijuana and cocaine to the United States, the Justice Department said. Costilla, also known by his nickname "El Coss," was head of...
Russian Parliament to Consider Summoning Defence Minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's lower house of parliament will consider summoning Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to face questioning in a closed session, senior lawmaker Sergei Mironov was cited as saying by Kommersant newspaper on Thursday. It is virtually unknown for the State Duma to summon a defence minister to account...
U.S. Charges Three Iranians for Ransomware Attacks on Women's Shelter, Businesses

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three Iranians have been charged with trying to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars from organizations in the United States, Europe, Iran and Israel, including a domestic violence shelter, by hacking in to their computer systems, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. Other targets included local U.S. governments, regional...
Hungary's Orban Aims to Block Extension of EU's Russia Sanctions -Report

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects European Union leaders to start talks on extending sanctions on Russia in the autumn but Budapest would try to block the move, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported, citing unidentified sources. Orban, a harsh critic of EU sanctions on Moscow over its...
Ukraine Continues to Consolidate Its Control in Kharkiv Area, UK Says

(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the area west of the Oskil River, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.(https://bit.ly/3SnlLbR) High-value equipment...
Germany Takes Control of 3 Russian-Owned Oil Refineries

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year, officials said Friday. Two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft — Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH...
Putin Acknowledges China’s ‘Questions and Concerns’ About Ukraine Invasion

A high-profile summit Thursday between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladmir Putin was rich in diplomatic flourish but little else at a time Moscow appears desperate for international assistance more than six months after its catastrophic invasion of Ukraine. In fact the focus of Russia’s ongoing war –...
Italy to Contribute to Ukraine EU Aid Program With 700 Million Euros - Govt Draft

ROME (Reuters) - Italy will contribute to the EU's macro-financial assistance (MFA) program for Ukraine with 700 million euros ($697.48 million), a government draft showed on Friday. The decision is expected to be ratified by a cabinet meeting later in the day. ($1 = 1.0034 euros) (Reporting by Alvise Armellini,...
Judge Proposed by Trump Named to Vet Records Seized by FBI

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior federal judge with experience handling U.S. national security matters was named on Thursday as an independent arbiter to vet records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation. Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, based in Brooklyn,...
IAEA Board Passes Resolution Calling on Russia to Leave Zaporizhzhia

VIENNA (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors on Thursday passed a resolution demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The resolution is the second on Russia's invasion of Ukraine passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency's board, and their...
Around 500 Guests Expected at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral - UK Foreign Office Source

LONDON (Reuters) -Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday will be attended by around 500 guests representing nearly 200 countries and territories, a British foreign office source said on Friday. Nearly 100 presidents and heads of government and over 20 royals will attend, the source said. The guests include the Crown Prince...
Iran's Raisi Says Thwarting U.S. Sanctions Needs New Solutions

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that thwarting "draconian" U.S. sanctions required new solutions, asserting that an expanding central Asian security organisation could help defy Washington's unilateralism. Speaking at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Raisi also called for...
Ukraine: Urgently Needed Spare Parts Delivered to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

(Reuters) - Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said urgently needed spare parts and diesel fuel had on Friday been delivered to the Zaporizhzhia atomic power station, which is occupied by Russian troops. In a statement, Energoatom said the parts would be used to repair damaged power lines and power generating...
Israeli-Palestinian Violence Simmers in West Bank With Raids, Clashes

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager on Thursday during clashes in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, the latest in a string of deadly incidents that have stoked fears of an escalation. Violence in the West Bank has surged in recent months...
Ukraine City Faces Rising River After Russian Strike - Official

(Reuters) -The southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih faced rising water levels in the Inhulets River on Wednesday after Russia fired eight cruise missiles at local infrastructure, an official said. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister, posted a video of what appeared to be a small bridge being...
