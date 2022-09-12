Read full article on original website
Man found guilty for threatening to kill SF lawmaker
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – A San Ramon resident was found guilty Wednesday of threatening to kill Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) after Wiener introduced legislation that would’ve allowed teenagers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine without the permission of their parents. Erik Triana, 51, was found guilty on seven of the eight counts he was charged […]
Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena may be jailed over probation violation
OAKLAND -- Alameda County prosecutors have filed a motion to revoke the probation of Derick Almena, the master tenant of the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland that burned in 2016, killing 36 people.A spokesperson for the Alameda County District Attorney's Office told KPIX 5 that the move to revoke Almena's three-year probation was made on September 1 following a search of his home in Mendocino County. Bay Area News Group cited court records as saying probation officers found a .38 caliber bullet on top of a dresser, along with allegedly found a machete and a number of bows and arrows.California's...
Woman Whose Rape Kit DNA Was Used to Prosecute Her Sues the City and Chief of Police
The fallout continues from a February revelation that SFPD was keeping rape victims’ DNA and using it to potentially prosecute the victims for other crimes, as the Jane Doe in that case has sued the city in a U.S. District Court. It was back when Chesa Boudin was still...
Jenkins may charge juveniles as adults for these five crimes
In another undoing of the reforms made by her predecessor, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Tuesday a list of crimes for which her attorneys would seek to prosecute a juvenile as an adult. Jenkins revealed said her office may seek to charge a juvenile as an adult if they are accused of one of five crimes — murder, attempted murder, forcible sexual assault, kidnapping, torture and aggravated mayhem. ...
Motion Filed to Suppress Illegally Obtained Evidence in Man’s DUI Case, Now Set for Trial
MODESTO, CA- A motion to suppress illegally obtained evidence was filed Monday in Stanislaus County Superior Court by attorney Scott D. Levy on the behalf of a man accused of driving under the influence. (The Vanguard won’t name the accused if charges are not felonies). The court denied the...
Oakland police handcuff Black man after couple wrongfully accuses him of stealing their truck
The man's wife says Oakland police put him in handcuffs before he was even asked for his license or registration. If they did, they would have seen he was the rightful owner of the truck.
Concord Vice Mayor Laura Hoffmeister sentenced for DUI in Clayton
CONCORD – Concord Vice Mayor Laura Hoffmeister on Monday was sentenced to three years of DUI court probation following her arrest in May on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, prosecutors said.Hoffmeister, who pleaded no contest, was also sentenced to two days of SWAP (Sheriff's Work Alternative Probation) and a three-month DUI school, and was ordered to pay "all other standard DUI fines/conditions," according to Ted Asregadoo, spokesperson for the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office. Clayton police arrested Hoffmeister on May 25. She later released a statement saying, "On the evening of Wednesday, May 25, after having...
Arraignment delayed for suspect accused of beheading San Carlos woman
The suspect did appear for his arraignment but his attorney asked the judge to hold off on that, making a competency motion saying that he has a doubt whether his client is competent to stand trial.
Man detained in rightfully owned truck, family suspects racial profiling
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A man sitting inside his own vehicle was stopped by a couple in Oakland who believed it was theirs. The couple explained their truck had been stolen, but after he insisted it was his, police were called out and he was handcuffed. The frustrated wife of the man told KRON4 she […]
‘A waste of taxpayers' money’: Sheriff's lawyer questions nature of county probe into Batmobile case
As the investigation continues into the now notorious “Batmobile” case, the attorney hired to represent outgoing Sheriff Carlos Bolanos is alleging that the County Board of Supervisors has interfered with the legal authority of its district attorney’s and sheriff’s offices. The board last month contracted with...
Man from Oakland arrested in local robbery spree
A 31-year-old man from Oakland has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of robberies in the local area from May through July, including two hold-ups that occurred in the Melrose Avenue shopping district. One of those robberies led to an officer-involved shooting on July 14 near Melrose and Orange Grove avenues.
Anderson Police arrest man for human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A Contra Costa County man was taken into custody by detectives from the Anderson Police Department after an investigation revealed the man had been involved in human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County. On Tuesday, detectives with the Anderson Police Department headed down to Contra Costa...
San Francisco teen suspects will be tried as adults only for heinous crimes
SAN FRANCISCO -- District Attorney Brooke Jenkins unveiled her juvenile justice policy Tuesday, limiting the filling of adult charges against teens only in cases that involve "heinous crimes that shock the conscience of the community."Jenkins will also be establishing a Juvenile Review Team as part of her office's process of determining whether cases involving 16- and 17-year-olds should be elevated to adult criminal proceedings."History has made it clear that juveniles of color have been disproportionately charged as adults in the American criminal justice system," Jenkins said in a news release. "This is something that we must correct by always presuming...
San Jose Woman Among Three Accused of Hiding Suspect in Murder of 8-year-old
Police have arrested three women, including one from San Jose, on accessory to murder charges, accusing them of hiding a man suspected of killing an 8-year-old Hayward girl in Merced earlier this year. Dhante Jackson, 33, was arrested Saturday in Newark on suspicion of murder after a six-month investigation in...
Stray bullets wound Oakland couple as they slept in their home
OAKLAND -- A late-night rolling gun battle between shooters in two separate vehicles sent stray bullets into an Oakland home, wounding a couple as they slept in their bedroom.Oakland police told the East Bay Times the incident took place at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of 92nd Ave.Officers responded to reports of shots fired and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and evidence of a gunfight -- multiple shell casings scattered in the street, parked vehicles with bullet holes and at least on home hit by stray bullets in the quiet residential neighborhood.Investigators told the paper that the...
Ben Lomond restaurant owner murder solved 39 years later, suspect kills himself
BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said using DNA evidence, they solved the murder of a woman found in the San Lorenzo River in 1983. Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond, was found murdered on March 29, 1983, according to deputies. She had last been seen leaving Henflings Bar on The post Ben Lomond restaurant owner murder solved 39 years later, suspect kills himself appeared first on KION546.
2 women arrested in South San Francisco after one was found passed out in car with drugs
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested for various drug charges Tuesday night, the South San Francisco Police Department (SSFPD) announced in a Facebook post. Officers found the two in a parking lot on Gellert Boulevard where one of them passed out in a car with drugs and drug paraphernalia in her […]
Samurai sword believed to have been used in beheading of mother killed in San Carlos
Authorities alleged that Karina Castro, 27, died after 33-year-old Jose Raphael Solano Landaeta, who is Castro's ex-boyfriend, used the sword, "slashing numerous times causing the victim's head to be almost severed." Castro attended Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton between 2009 and 2011 before getting a GED. The attack occurred around...
Suspect arrested in stabbing death of woman in East Oakland
OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a woman in East Oakland last week.On September 7, officers were called to the 9700 block of D Street where they found 22-year-old Vanessa Rodriguez-Cermeno on the street suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.On Tuesday Oakland police said in a press statement that officers arrested Jose Guardadolara for the homicide. The 21-year-old San Francisco resident was arrested that same day less than half a mile away on the 1200 block of 90th Ave. The case was presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and Guardadolara was charged with Rodriguez-Cermeno's murder.Oakland police said the suspect and the victim knew one another. No additional information was immediately available.
4 shot in Oakland Tuesday night, police investigating
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Four people were shot in Oakland on Tuesday night, law enforcement confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the area of 92nd Avenue and Peach Street. “During the incident, two vehicles collided with one another, before colliding into multiple parked vehicles,” Oakland police told KRON4 News. When […]
