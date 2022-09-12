CONCORD – Concord Vice Mayor Laura Hoffmeister on Monday was sentenced to three years of DUI court probation following her arrest in May on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, prosecutors said.Hoffmeister, who pleaded no contest, was also sentenced to two days of SWAP (Sheriff's Work Alternative Probation) and a three-month DUI school, and was ordered to pay "all other standard DUI fines/conditions," according to Ted Asregadoo, spokesperson for the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office. Clayton police arrested Hoffmeister on May 25. She later released a statement saying, "On the evening of Wednesday, May 25, after having...

CONCORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO