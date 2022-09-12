Read full article on original website
The Warren Zevon albums you should definitely own
Warren Zevon could have carved out a career as a mainstream piano man were it not for his caustic wit, chemical-induced instability and general contempt for the world. These are his best albums
The Cult Shares ‘A Cut Inside’ Single and New Album Track Listing
The Cult has released a new song titled "A Cut Inside" and revealed the full track listing for their new album Under the Midnight Sun, which arrives on Oct. 7. You can listen to the new song and see the full track listing below. "A Cut Inside" is the second...
The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Once Said Sympathy for the Devil’ was “Sort of a Bob Dylan Song”
Mick Jagger once described 'Sympathy for the Devil' as something close to what Bob Dylan might do, and he's not too far off.
How R.E.M. Mixed Dreams, TV and Politics on ‘It’s the End of the World as We Know It’
“It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” might be great, but it didn’t start with an earthquake, birds and snakes or an aeroplane. The genesis of a song best suited for the book of Revelation was a party that the members of R.E.M. attended just as the band was forming in 1980. Peter Buck and Michael Stipe took a trip to New York City and ended up at an after-show party attended by rock writer Lester Bangs.
40 Years Ago: Billy Joel Escapes Writer’s Block With ‘Pressure’
Billy Joel was about halfway through his eighth studio album, The Nylon Curtain, and sensing the creative strain. He turned that feeling into the album's lead single. "The pressure I was writing about in this song wasn't necessarily music business pressure. It was writing pressure," Joel told MTV's Night School in 1982. "I said, 'I don't have any ideas. It's gone! It's dead! I have nothing, nothing, nothing! There's nothing!'
Why John Bonham’s Wife Told Him to ‘Keep Away’ From Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant
Robert Plant recruited John Bonham for Led Zeppelin, but the singer said Bonham’s wife told him to “keep away from Plant” for one simple reason.
5 Forgotten Songs from the ’50s
Today, when attention spans seem to be dictated by the shelf-life of the latest TikTok trend, it can be easy to forget what happened last year, let alone 70 years ago. But, as they say, history tends to repeat itself. So, in honor of our roots, let’s embrace our musical history.
Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page Once Wanted to Smash His Guitar Over His Housesitter’s Head: “I Couldn’t Live With the Fact This Idiot Had Done This”
Jimmy Page once hired a housesitter while he toured, but he found a nasty surprise that had him contemplating assault when he arrived back home.
7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s
While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
David Lee Roth Releases ‘Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love’ Live Rendition
David Lee Roth has released another new "studio live" rendition of a classic Van Halen song, this time taking Van Halen's "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" for a spin. You can hear it below. The newly released performance, which comes less than two weeks after Roth shared his live rendition of...
R.E.M.’s ‘Disturbance at the Heron House’ Tackles Orwell and Reagan
In the back half of the ’80s, as R.E.M. was crafting their fourth and fifth albums, the band’s music was becoming more direct. The sounds were sharper and cleaner, with Michael Stipe’s voice pushed to the fore. As listeners were hearing the words more clearly, the singer was writing lyrics that were more comprehensible – at least in comparison to the likes of early chestnuts such as “Sitting Still.”
Wally Safford, Former Prince Bodyguard and Dancer, Dead at 63
Wally Safford, who danced in Prince's Revolution band and served as the singer's bodyguard, has died at age 63. No further details have been given. Safford, a Detroit native, grew up in the Nation of Islam, where he received much of his bodyguard training. (His family was close with Elijah Muhammad , Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali.) Before working for Prince in the '80s, Safford also provided security for bands such as the Commodores, Parliament-Funkadelic, Teddy Pendergrass and Earth, Wind & Fire.
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
Jimmy Page Once Explained His Connection to How The Beatles Got Their Name
Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page once described his connection to how The Beatles got their name.
How R.E.M. Defied Easy Interpretation With ‘Lightnin’ Hopkins’
R.E.M.'s “Lightnin’ Hopkins” isn’t a song about the musician of the same name. Although the title of the third track on side two of Document shares its moniker with Sam “Lightnin’” Hopkins, spotlights a howled vocal hook and features slide guitar, R.E.M. wasn’t paying any sort of tribute to the Texas bluesman in the song’s lyrics. It merely gained its name because guitarist Peter Buck happened to have a Lightnin’ Hopkins LP with him on the day the band recorded the tune – at least according to Craig Rosen's R.E.M. Inside Out: The Stories Behind Every Song.
Blondie Were New York Punk’s Pop Masters. They’re Still Ahead of Their Time
In the late Seventies, Blondie were the most widely mocked band of CBGB’s first punk wave — too pop, not rigorous enough. But after they hit Number One in early 1979 with “Heart of Glass,” their pasticheurs-and-proud stance not only made their string of hits a rare shot of excitement on early-Eighties radio, they foretold the way hits of the future would be stitched together from different genres. Blondie look increasingly visionary in the rearview. It helped that Blondie’s songwriting was, early on, a fairly open door: In its first incarnation, from 1974 to 1982, all seven members wrote, with...
The Best Song From Every Black Keys Album
The Black Keys have delivered many incendiary tracks in a career spanning more than two decades. Singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney emerged from Akron, Ohio shortly after the turn of the millennium, proudly wearing their influences on their sleeves. By blending of classic rock, garage rock and blues,...
35 Years Ago: Pink Floyd Takes Off Again With ‘Learning to Fly’
Unspoken fears that were guiding David Gilmour's private and professional lives eventually commingled on the first Pink Floyd single he worked on without Roger Waters. He hardly seemed like the bold figure needed to lead the band past the departure of its main songwriter. At the same time, Gilmour had always harbored a fear of flying. He decided to face it all down, taking lessons to become a pilot – and then discovering the spark for Pink Floyd's first-ever Billboard rock chart No. 1.
Foo Fighters Deliver Emotional Set at Taylor Hawkins Concert
Foo Fighters delivered a powerful set of songs to close out the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London on Saturday night (Sept. 3). The group had served as house band for much of the event, playing alongside such legendary guests as AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, the Police’s Stewart Copeland and Queen's Roger Taylor and Brian May. Still, this was the Foo Fighters' party, and they somehow saved enough energy to close the show with a set of their best-known hits.
The Doors ‘Rescue’ Last Known Unissued Studio Tune for Blues Comp
The Doors will finally release the previously unheard "Paris Blues" — described as the band’s "last known unissued studio recording" — as part of a new blues-themed compilation of the same name. Paris Blues is out Nov. 25 as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday event....
