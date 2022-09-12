Read full article on original website
Related
Dallas Observer
The 9 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas
When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.
Dallas Observer
The Carnivorous Plant Gallery in Richardson Is Going Sci-Fi
A love of carnivorous plants helped Texas Triffid Ranch’s Paul Riddell sprout some artistic inspiration. Nominated (somewhat surprisingly) for local awards such as "Best Garden Center," the Texas Triffid Ranch may make a brisk trade in carnivorous plants, but Riddell, the owner, considers his space to be more art than commerce.
Dallas Observer
Another DFW Drag Show Is Canceled For 'Safety' Reasons
Denton’s Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio canceled its weekly Thursday night Glitterbomb drag event, the latest cancellation following threats to another local drag performance over the weekend. Chad Withers, Rubber Gloves' general manager, described the move as a “precautionary cancellation out of concern for the safety of performers.” Withers did...
Dallas Observer
Las Vegas’ La Neta Cocina Y Lounge Is Coming to Dallas
Another Las Vegas transplant is headed to Dallas. Other recent new restaurants from the Nevada desert include Akira Back, a modern Japanese restaurant which we wrote about recently. There's also Sugar Factory, Sabelle's and even Carbone, which has a Vegas residency. Now La Neta Cocina Y Lounge, a Mexican restaurant that strives to combine tradition with reinvention, is coming to town.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas Observer
The North Texas Creative Class Lends Some Artful Support to Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign
It all started with artist Georgeanne Deen. Currently living in Joshua Tree, California, the 71-year-old painter and poet has maintained deep ties to her native state. And the way the political winds weren't blowing was distressing to her. “I grew up in Fort Worth and lived there for 23 years,...
Dallas Observer
Amid Spike in Anti-Semitic Incidents, Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening to Kill Rabbis
In Amarillo, a man threatened to “execute” several prominent rabbis in New York City, according to the U.S. Department of Justice in North Texas. On Wednesday, before U.S. Magistrate District Judge Lee Ann Reno in Amarillo, Christopher Stephen Brown pleaded guilty to threatening to murder three rabbis late last year, the DOJ said in a press release on Thursday.
Dallas Observer
'Violent Street Crime' is Decreasing in the City, According to Dallas Police
The Dallas Police Department says it’s seeing results a year into its violent crime reduction plan. The violent crime reduction plan was created by DPD, the city and University of Texas at San Antonio criminology and criminal justice professors Michael Smith and Rob Tillyer. The two professors showed members of the Public Safety Committee on Monday how the implementation of the plan has affected crime in the city. They said overall violent crime (murders, robbery and nonfamily violence-related aggravated assault, for instance) is down by nearly 12%.
Comments / 0