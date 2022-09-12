The Dallas Police Department says it’s seeing results a year into its violent crime reduction plan. The violent crime reduction plan was created by DPD, the city and University of Texas at San Antonio criminology and criminal justice professors Michael Smith and Rob Tillyer. The two professors showed members of the Public Safety Committee on Monday how the implementation of the plan has affected crime in the city. They said overall violent crime (murders, robbery and nonfamily violence-related aggravated assault, for instance) is down by nearly 12%.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO