KDAF
Report: This North Texas restaurant serves up the best paella in Texas
One of the best ways to get a look inside and celebrate someone else's culture is through food. No matter what culture you're looking into and trying to get a better understanding of, one of the easiest and best ways to gain insight is through its cuisine.
Dallas Observer
The 9 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas
When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.
Eater
10 Roomy Restaurants for Dining with a Large Group in Dallas-Fort Worth
The hunt for the perfect location for a group gathering is not often easy, and dining out with a group of six or more can be a challenge. Fortunately, several restaurants in the Metroplex can minimize the frustration of securing enough space. With various options to choose from, prepare to...
CW33 NewsFix
Where to eat the best double cheeseburgers in Dallas, according to Restaurant Guru
DALLAS (KDAF) — Smile and wave boys, smile and wave to Thursday, September 15 which is National Double Cheeseburger Day. We all know two is better than one when it comes to burgers or any kind of find to be honest, unless you’re counting calories then beware. However, it sure is a fun day to celebrate this not-so-clever spin on the classic cheeseburger.
These are the best restaurants for pasta in Dallas, per Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — Any freshly made pasta is usually made with love, care, and tenderness; that’s exactly what you can expect from restaurants around North Texas and even more so if you’re looking to get your linguine on. Thursday, September 15 is National Linguine Day and this...
KDAF
Let’s groove: This is the only 80s nightclub in North Texas
It's the one spot in town where you and your friends can go dressed up like Madonna or Michael Jackson and no one bats an eye!
mckinneyonline.com
McKinney ranked as one of the best places to live in the U.S.
McKinney, Plano, and Denton residents have a new reason to brag after ranking in Livability.com's Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. The website, which focuses on ranking the most livable small and mid-sized cities in America, focused this year's list on mid-sized cities with a population of 500,000 or less that are attracting big waves of young people.
CW33 NewsFix
Best hoagies to chow down on in Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time! Time for you to find out the very best spots in Dallas to get yourself a healthy and tasty hoagie. So, why the hoagie talk? September 14 is National Eat A Hoagie Day! NationalToday said, “The sandwich is named after John Montagu (1718-92), the 4th Earl of Sandwich, who started a craze for eating beef between two slices of toast.”
KDAF
Texas is home to 2 of the most outrageous burgers in the country, report says
Burgers are one of the simplest forms of food people all over the country and world enjoy; bun, toppings, cheese, burger, sauce, and bun (of course with a side of fries we aren't psychos...).
KDAF
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
fox4news.com
Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2
DALLAS - Dallas and Fort Worth claimed the top two spots on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
Dallas Observer
The Carnivorous Plant Gallery in Richardson Is Going Sci-Fi
A love of carnivorous plants helped Texas Triffid Ranch’s Paul Riddell sprout some artistic inspiration. Nominated (somewhat surprisingly) for local awards such as "Best Garden Center," the Texas Triffid Ranch may make a brisk trade in carnivorous plants, but Riddell, the owner, considers his space to be more art than commerce.
Taco Bell launches new dining experience in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Though the location is not new to Texas, the reopening of one Taco Bell location in Dallas is marking the launch of a new dining experience for the brand. North Texas Bells, a Taco Bell franchisee, has announced the reopening of its location at 15208 Montfort Drive.
KDAF
Report: North Texas has 3 of the best delis in the Lone Star State
Get off your butt, and grab your wallet & keys to celebrate this glorious national holiday, hoagie style.
A Bluffview Gem With a Beautiful Backyard Retreat
Just northeast of the iconic Bachman Lake, Bluffview is a haven for both quaint American architecture and arresting natural views. This northern Dallas neighborhood is near University Park and Preston Hollow. Therefore, it features easy access to dining, entertainment, and the greatest shopping our city has to offer. For those who like the best of both worlds, this slice of paradise combines open air with avenues of excitement.
KSAT 12
‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain now open in Texas
DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas. The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun. One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.
KDAF
Motorheads, classic car fans have a new spot for delicious burgers and beer
If you're a gearhead in the metroplex and love classic cars - especially a fan of Fords, we've found your new favorite hangout.
KDAF
Texas restaurant ranked among 15 best gluten-free restaurants in the US: Report
Going gluten-free is a diet choice for some, however, others aren't so lucky to be able to choose their diet. Tuesday, September 13 is National Celiac Disease Awareness Day!
Dallas Observer
Another DFW Drag Show Is Canceled For 'Safety' Reasons
Denton’s Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio canceled its weekly Thursday night Glitterbomb drag event, the latest cancellation following threats to another local drag performance over the weekend. Chad Withers, Rubber Gloves' general manager, described the move as a “precautionary cancellation out of concern for the safety of performers.” Withers did...
CW33 NewsFix
What fast food chain has the best double cheeseburger? New report has the answer
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to double cheeseburgers, the land of fast food restaurants remains supreme, but who has the best one?. Insider’s Erin McDowell did the hard work for us all and took to the streets, or well, the drive-thru lanes to find the best double cheeseburger fast food chains have to offer. She tried out double cheeseburgers from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, Shake Shack, White Castle, Whataburger (shoutout Texas), P. Terry’s, Five Guys, Cook Out, Sonic, and In-N-Out.
