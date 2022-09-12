When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO