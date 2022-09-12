ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another DFW Drag Show Is Canceled For 'Safety' Reasons

Denton’s Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio canceled its weekly Thursday night Glitterbomb drag event, the latest cancellation following threats to another local drag performance over the weekend. Chad Withers, Rubber Gloves' general manager, described the move as a “precautionary cancellation out of concern for the safety of performers.” Withers did...
The 9 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas

When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.
The Carnivorous Plant Gallery in Richardson Is Going Sci-Fi

A love of carnivorous plants helped Texas Triffid Ranch’s Paul Riddell sprout some artistic inspiration. Nominated (somewhat surprisingly) for local awards such as "Best Garden Center," the Texas Triffid Ranch may make a brisk trade in carnivorous plants, but Riddell, the owner, considers his space to be more art than commerce.
